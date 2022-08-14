« previous next »
Quote from: Ghost Town on May 19, 2022, 02:22:00 am
It's 'Pilgrim' by Fink. Great song by a fascinating artist. And I agree it was a great outro

nice one mate

haven't watched MOTD but heard this on a tv show a while back and meant to seek out the song but totally forgot

very radiohead and a great build up outro
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8361 on: August 14, 2022, 07:55:53 am »
Pearce slipped in a few moments of praise for Maguire. "He had a great euros", "dealt with fantastically by Maguire" as the cross comes in and you can see his arms all over the attacker. Then some crap about "this great club".

Quote from: Nitramdorf on August 14, 2022, 07:55:53 am
Pearce slipped in a few moments of praise for Maguire. "He had a great euros", "dealt with fantastically by Maguire" as the cross comes in and you can see his arms all over the attacker. Then some crap about "this great club".

Salford BBC.
Quote from: Nitramdorf on August 14, 2022, 07:55:53 am
Pearce slipped in a few moments of praise for Maguire. "He had a great euros", "dealt with fantastically by Maguire" as the cross comes in and you can see his arms all over the attacker. Then some crap about "this great club".



While some of that is true I think commentators like to ham it up a bit at times. When we used to get turned over at home to some Premier League filth youd always get the this used to be Fortress Anfield stuff and references to us being a great historic club and youd be thinking yeah, but were shit at this moment, this isnt quite the surprise youre making it out to be.
Why did they have to show United winning, from last week, complete with backing music, before showing our game?

Oh, the narrative I presume
Quote from: ToneLa on August 28, 2022, 03:23:40 pm
Why did they have to show United winning, from last week, complete with backing music, before showing our game?

Oh, the narrative I presume

They always show games midweek not covered by their show like that.
Quote from: Elzar on August 28, 2022, 03:50:58 pm
They always show games midweek not covered by their show like that.

It's a shame. I can't be the only one who doesn't want to see it again  :D

I'll let them off on a charge of bias. This time lol
First time in a while tonight I'm watching Match Of the Day. Hard to believe (or maybe it's not) that they still have these - you'd of scored that Gary. Yous strikers are all the same. You must have played in that game - type quips during every single piece of analysis, then all find it hilarious.
Fucking Gobshite.

