Pearce slipped in a few moments of praise for Maguire. "He had a great euros", "dealt with fantastically by Maguire" as the cross comes in and you can see his arms all over the attacker. Then some crap about "this great club".







While some of that is true I think commentators like to ham it up a bit at times. When we used to get turned over at home to some Premier League filth youd always get the this used to be Fortress Anfield stuff and references to us being a great historic club and youd be thinking yeah, but were shit at this moment, this isnt quite the surprise youre making it out to be.