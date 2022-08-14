It's 'Pilgrim' by Fink. Great song by a fascinating artist. And I agree it was a great outro
Pearce slipped in a few moments of praise for Maguire. "He had a great euros", "dealt with fantastically by Maguire" as the cross comes in and you can see his arms all over the attacker. Then some crap about "this great club".
Crosby Nick never fails.
Why did they have to show United winning, from last week, complete with backing music, before showing our game? Oh, the narrative I presume
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
They always show games midweek not covered by their show like that.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
