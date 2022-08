VAR is the reason why we get away with the high line and results. It's confirmed now because the footballing tactician guru that is Jenas says so.



VAR allows us to play the high line with the knowledge offsides can be checked after a goal and correctly ruled out. Without VAR there will be mistakes with goals given even though we caught them offside. Heís essentially claiming weíre getting away with the rules being applied... heís an idiot. Itís like saying someone only won because their opponents couldnít cheat.Itís obvious theyíre planning for him to take over from Lineker as the presenter too.