I dont get wound up and to be fair to the MOTD pundits they arent the only ones with the woulda, coulda, shoulda narrative about our high line and the fact that opposition teams get chances.



It was a bit nervy with just the one goal but yesterday was a perfect example of why were where we are. West Ham didnt deserve to get something as the line goes. We were by far the better team with quality all over the pitch from front to back. Antonio stands out as a danger because hes their one really talented attacker. We had two triangles of attacking players on each side who are all better than him and we could bring on Jota to replace the leagues top scorer with Bobby injured and Divock and Minamino available.



We had more shots and importantly, our shots fall to players who score consistently. Its the piece of the jigsaw that is constantly left out when the analysis talks about big chances. We have the three of the top four goal scorers in the league. West Hams top scorer is Antonio with six this season and Fornals has four.



Goal scoring is not easy. Im sure those two have had plenty of big chances in 28 games this season but the reality of football is that chances are not goals. Theres a general correlation - more chances are likely to result in more goals but its not a given.



And then theres the other side of it. We have a superb defence. Yes, we play a risky strategy and occasionally teams will get behind. But our players are experienced at dealing with that and we have a superb goal keeper. Breakaway chances against us mean the attacker is running at speed and needs to maintain composure facing a massive goalie with defenders coming back to close down his options and, like Trent, Robbo and Naby, make interceptions.



As I said, I dont get wound up by it and to a large extent it suits us if people follow the narrative. It must be boiling peoples piss that our risky high line has us within striking distance of City with just two defeats, 71 goals and a GD of 51. Weve got one cup in the bag and doing fine in the other two.



Come on you risky high line Reds.