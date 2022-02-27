« previous next »
MOTD thread

Re: MOTD thread
February 27, 2022, 02:21:20 am
Re: MOTD thread
February 27, 2022, 03:06:37 am
Ashley William having a dig at the 'Benitez era' and how much better Everton are set up tactically now. Twat
Re: MOTD thread
February 27, 2022, 08:07:07 am
Quote from: a little break on February 27, 2022, 02:21:20 am
What was said?
To paraphrase, its one of the worst decisions hes ever seen.
Re: MOTD thread
February 27, 2022, 11:46:08 am
Was Micah Richards on MOTD last night? I'd love to have heard his special buffoonery bullshit take on that handball yesterday.
Re: MOTD thread
February 27, 2022, 10:31:29 pm
running order for tonight?
Re: MOTD thread
February 27, 2022, 11:07:08 pm
Stephen Warnock just said that Klopp plays Gangnam style football :lmao

https://twitter.com/chrislepkowski/status/1498073441743769600
Re: MOTD thread
February 27, 2022, 11:11:04 pm
Quote from: Morgana on February 27, 2022, 11:46:08 am
Was Micah Richards on MOTD last night? I'd love to have heard his special buffoonery bullshit take on that handball yesterday.

He actually said it was a clear handball. It doesnt matter though as City will keep the points, so he was better off not denying the clear penalty as it doesnt affect the outcome, and he doesnt look like hes being biased either.
Re: MOTD thread
March 1, 2022, 12:14:10 pm
Quote from: Igor Tripod Biscan on February 27, 2022, 03:06:37 am
Ashley William having a dig at the 'Benitez era' and how much better Everton are set up tactically now. Twat

Yeah I'm absolutely positive that Fat Frank has better tactical awareness than Rafa. No doubt about it.
Re: MOTD thread
Yesterday at 11:20:37 pm
Apparently our strikers are too selfish and our defence takes too many chances. #analysis
Re: MOTD thread
Yesterday at 11:23:58 pm
Christ, the high line is boiling some p*ss again, youd swear we were relegation threatened
Re: MOTD thread
Yesterday at 11:24:42 pm
Selfish forwards, high line, lucky to win, offside chances count as real chances! Surprised they haven't dug out the 'Mo and Sadio don't like each other' as well.
Re: MOTD thread
Yesterday at 11:26:36 pm
1 clean sheet less than City (with 7 more goals scored) and 3 more than Chelsea who I bet they think are rock solid.

They're dinosaurs. The high line is clearly a huge part of our success, hence the drop off last season when we couldn't play it due to our cb's being injured.
Re: MOTD thread
Yesterday at 11:31:36 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 11:26:36 pm
1 clean sheet less than City (with 7 more goals scored) and 3 more than Chelsea who I bet they think are rock solid.

They're dinosaurs. The high line is clearly a huge part of our success, hence the drop off last season when we couldn't play it due to our cb's being injured.

Its the new zonal marking.  The first goal conceded by someone beating the high line will be poured over like its the only goal thats ever been conceded in the premier league and used as proof that it doesnt work.
Re: MOTD thread
Yesterday at 11:34:31 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 11:24:42 pm
Selfish forwards, high line, lucky to win, offside chances count as real chances! Surprised they haven't dug out the 'Mo and Sadio don't like each other' as well.


The decision making from the attackers today was rubbish though, they're right about that. Also, frankly, they were bang on with the corner too, it looked crazy in the moment. Control and compactness is so important to Klopp.
Re: MOTD thread
Today at 12:28:35 am
Would love to throw Roy Keane into that mix just for fun. Hed rip their biased opinions to shreds.
Re: MOTD thread
Today at 02:37:07 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 11:24:42 pm
Selfish forwards, high line, lucky to win, offside chances count as real chances! Surprised they haven't dug out the 'Mo and Sadio don't like each other' as well.
Its crazy.     We have won one cup,  still in a chance for
3 More and we are basically rubbish
Re: MOTD thread
Today at 02:55:01 am
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 02:37:07 am
Its crazy.     We have won one cup,  still in a chance for
3 More and we are basically rubbish
We'll be worth watching when we finally hit form then.
Re: MOTD thread
Today at 06:57:43 am
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 11:31:36 pm
Its the new zonal marking.  The first goal conceded by someone beating the high line will be poured over like its the only goal thats ever been conceded in the premier league and used as proof that it doesnt work.
Yea spot on, we had this so many times under Rafa when he did something new, that worked.

4231? Too defensive cos youve only got one striker. Attacking fullbacks? Well theyre not very good because they cant defend, look at the big space they leave that cant possibly be covered by the extra midfielder you now have. This one still rings true- look how terrible Trent is at defending! (Dont look at Fab). Zonal marking? Might let in less goals but I cant immediately work out who to blame if there is a goal because I refuse to take 3seconds to think how the system might work, and thats whats important.

Kind of had it with Bobby too. Doesnt matter if the space your number 9 creates by dropping deeper is filled with a couple of wingers who can now score 20+ goals a season assisted by said number 9, a striker who doesnt score all the goals is rubbish and itll never work, even if it does.

Now weve just got to put up with MOTD and the likes talking about all the chances a team gets against us that would have been very dangerous, actual chances, if it wasnt for the fact that they werent, because we got lucky that the thing we made happen, happened.
Re: MOTD thread
Today at 07:32:59 am
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 02:37:07 am
Its crazy.     We have won one cup,  still in a chance for
3 More and we are basically rubbish

dont you know the pundits are always right

we are bound to fail one way or another with our high defensive line, space behind our full backs and selfish forwards. The diaz run was just prove of that. Seems like the selfish syndrome of salah never passing despite having 2nd most assist in the epl so far is rubbing on to him. On another note, have to yahoo that stat and it seems like top 3 goal scorers and assists are all ours.

alisson just one behind ederson in the clean sheets department as well.
Re: MOTD thread
Today at 08:11:15 am
I think theres a bit of over reacting in here because in general we dont like MOTD pundits. Its not unfair to say West Han had three pretty clear sights of our goal last night (the one on one, the Lanzini miss and the Antonio chance Keita blocked). Dont think its unreasonable to say that on another day West Ham could have got something.

Main thing is they didnt, we take the points and forget about it. A tough game for us, that we could have made easier if wed found a second when were well on top.
