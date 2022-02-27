Its the new zonal marking. The first goal conceded by someone beating the high line will be poured over like its the only goal thats ever been conceded in the premier league and used as proof that it doesnt work.
Yea spot on, we had this so many times under Rafa when he did something new, that worked.
4231? Too defensive cos youve only got one striker. Attacking fullbacks? Well theyre not very good because they cant defend, look at the big space they leave that cant possibly be covered by the extra midfielder you now have. This one still rings true- look how terrible Trent is at defending! (Dont look at Fab). Zonal marking? Might let in less goals but I cant immediately work out who to blame if there is a goal because I refuse to take 3seconds to think how the system might work, and thats whats important.
Kind of had it with Bobby too. Doesnt matter if the space your number 9 creates by dropping deeper is filled with a couple of wingers who can now score 20+ goals a season assisted by said number 9, a striker who doesnt score all the goals is rubbish and itll never work, even if it does.
Now weve just got to put up with MOTD and the likes talking about all the chances a team gets against us that would have been very dangerous, actual chances, if it wasnt for the fact that they werent, because we got lucky that the thing we made happen, happened.