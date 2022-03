Itís the new zonal marking. The first goal conceded by someone beating the high line will be poured over like itís the only goal thatís ever been conceded in the premier league and used as ďproofĒ that it doesnít work.



Yea spot on, we had this so many times under Rafa when he did something new, that worked.4231? Too defensive cos youíve only got one striker. Attacking fullbacks? Well theyíre not very good because they canít defend, look at the big space they leave that canít possibly be covered by the extra midfielder you now have. This one still rings true- look how terrible Trent is at defending! (Donít look at Fab). Zonal marking? Might let in less goals but I canít immediately work out who to blame if there is a goal because I refuse to take 3seconds to think how the system might work, and thatís whatís important.Kind of had it with Bobby too. Doesnít matter if the space your number 9 creates by dropping deeper is filled with a couple of wingers who can now score 20+ goals a season assisted by said number 9, a striker who doesnít score all the goals is rubbish and itíll never work, even if it does.Now weíve just got to put up with MOTD and the likes talking about all the chances a team gets against us that would have been very dangerous, actual chances, if it wasnít for the fact that they werenít, because we got lucky that the thing we made happen, happened.