Its the new zonal marking. The first goal conceded by someone beating the high line will be poured over like its the only goal thats ever been conceded in the premier league and used as proof that it doesnt work.



Yea spot on, we had this so many times under Rafa when he did something new, that worked.4231? Too defensive cos youve only got one striker. Attacking fullbacks? Well theyre not very good because they cant defend, look at the big space they leave that cant possibly be covered by the extra midfielder you now have. This one still rings true- look how terrible Trent is at defending! (Dont look at Fab). Zonal marking? Might let in less goals but I cant immediately work out who to blame if there is a goal because I refuse to take 3seconds to think how the system might work, and thats whats important.Kind of had it with Bobby too. Doesnt matter if the space your number 9 creates by dropping deeper is filled with a couple of wingers who can now score 20+ goals a season assisted by said number 9, a striker who doesnt score all the goals is rubbish and itll never work, even if it does.Now weve just got to put up with MOTD and the likes talking about all the chances a team gets against us that would have been very dangerous, actual chances, if it wasnt for the fact that they werent, because we got lucky that the thing we made happen, happened.