MOTD thread

Re: MOTD thread
Quote from: Skeeve on January 25, 2022, 12:40:13 am
That's a complete lie, the worst decision of the season is for the bbc to continue to employ a city cheerleader as a supposedly objective pundit.

That would be BBC sport, based in Salford, Manchester.
A city awash with Abu Dhabi cash, sorry "investment"
No way that hasn't been "investing" its way into a lot of BBC pockets.
Re: MOTD thread
Quote from: Buck Pete on January 25, 2022, 10:11:52 am
I'm going down this route as I type.  I am now longer prepared to directly contribute to Neville, Tyler or Jake Humpries wage packets again.  And to a lesser extent, and is makes me sad to say it, Carra and Macca

I have been in the tech threads on here and have just ordered a 4k Firestick from Argos.  Had a few suggestions of IPTV subscriptions which i will be taking up for my new sports offering.

I am lucky enough to get to go watch LFC home and away and only need to watch us live on CL away nights really.  At least Tyler and Neville don't do CL.

Back to Jermaine Jenas. I'm sorry to sound harsh but he is a box ticking exercise. No more, no less.  How anyone can take this prick seriously when he's pulling your footy team apart on a Saturday or Sunday night, then the next day he's sat asking the likes of Alfie Bo about his time on a West End musical.  The pundits on MOTD should be real footballing men and women.  Football people, working within football.  We want football pundits with their finger on the pulse not ex players masquerading as celebrities.

We've done it for 4 or 5yrs now and never looked back.

It's not just sport but films, kids stuff, Netflix, Amazon, you name it we've got it.  Great for when the grandkids are with us 😁
Quote from: lobsterboy on January 25, 2022, 05:00:14 pm
That would be BBC sport, based in Salford, Manchester.
A city awash with Abu Dhabi cash, sorry "investment"
No way that hasn't been "investing" its way into a lot of BBC pockets.

The same BBC Sport who are literally falling over themselves to advertise the fact they are broadcasting Egypt's game today.  I quote, "The Africa Cup of Nations last-16 tie featuring Mohamed Salah's Egypt and Ivory Coast will be shown live in the UK on BBC Sport on Wednesday."

Cant live with us but can't live without us.  No doubt praying for some kind of Mo "dive" that wins Egypt the game.

Just got myself IPTV and a firestick, so if Jenas or Michaaaaaaahaaaa Richards are anywhere near this, I'm off channel hopping.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 25, 2022, 10:14:31 am
Thats all well and good Pete. But have you ever wondered what happened to all the chocolate money foil wrappers that get thrown away each Christmas? We sent JJ to find out...

 ;D
Quote from: Buck Pete on January 26, 2022, 09:59:15 am
The same BBC Sport who are literally falling over themselves to advertise the fact they are broadcasting Egypt's game today.  I quote, "The Africa Cup of Nations last-16 tie featuring Mohamed Salah's Egypt and Ivory Coast will be shown live in the UK on BBC Sport on Wednesday."


Is that their official name now, like Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa FC.
Lineker doing a piece in the rag encouraging people to celebrate the Queen's jubilee. I can't stand that fucking creature.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 26, 2022, 02:50:27 pm
Is that their official name now, like Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa FC.
It should really be "featuring Mohamed Salah's Egypt and (former Leicester, Leeds and Bournemouth's) Max Gradel's Ivory Coast".

It's helpful because without the Mohamed Salah reference I'd be thinking "WTF is an Egypt?!  Never heard of it".
Quote from: disgraced cake on January 31, 2022, 11:30:24 am
Lineker doing a piece in the rag encouraging people to celebrate the Queen's jubilee. I can't stand that fucking creature.
He went through a phase of being a bit political on Twitter (some pointed digs at the government) and got called out by Tory boys for apparently abusing his position as a BBC employee.  He bit back a bit and pointed out he was a freelancer but recently he seemed to be treating the whole Sue Gray thing as banter which just diminishes it.

I don't understand how somebody of his age and background can't understand why he should be telling his agent to answer any requests from the scum with a blanket no (or, preferably, a public "fuck off").

It says a lot that he wants to hitch his wagon to populist party-for-the-Queen bollocks.  He's in predicable company with Lorraine Kelly, Ross Kemp and Prue Leith fellow ambassadors.  He's got such a high profile and across many generations and classes but doesn't use it for much good.
Quote from: disgraced cake on January 31, 2022, 11:30:24 am
Lineker doing a piece in the rag encouraging people to celebrate the Queen's jubilee. I can't stand that fucking creature.
He's probably angling for a Knighthood
Quote from: disgraced cake on January 31, 2022, 11:30:24 am
Lineker doing a piece in the rag encouraging people to celebrate the Queen's jubilee. I can't stand that fucking creature.
Sure that's going to go well for him.
Quote from: Andy82lfc on February  5, 2022, 10:50:28 pm
Danny Murphy analysing Damian Rice and his ability to take men on and surge forward talking him up at how amazing he was. He was playing against a 6th division side for fucks sake!  ;D

It was a good goal but yeah, it was against Kidderminster. Said before I'm not totally sold on Rice as a top class midfielder. I did like O however.
