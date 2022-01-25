Lineker doing a piece in the rag encouraging people to celebrate the Queen's jubilee. I can't stand that fucking creature.



He went through a phase of being a bit political on Twitter (some pointed digs at the government) and got called out by Tory boys for apparently abusing his position as a BBC employee. He bit back a bit and pointed out he was a freelancer but recently he seemed to be treating the whole Sue Gray thing as banter which just diminishes it.I don't understand how somebody of his age and background can't understand why he should be telling his agent to answer any requests from the scum with a blanket no (or, preferably, a public "fuck off").It says a lot that he wants to hitch his wagon to populist party-for-the-Queen bollocks. He's in predicable company with Lorraine Kelly, Ross Kemp and Prue Leith fellow ambassadors. He's got such a high profile and across many generations and classes but doesn't use it for much good.