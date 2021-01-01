That would be BBC sport, based in Salford, Manchester.

A city awash with Abu Dhabi cash, sorry "investment"

No way that hasn't been "investing" its way into a lot of BBC pockets.



The same BBC Sport who are literally falling over themselves to advertise the fact they are broadcasting Egypt's game today. I quote, "The Africa Cup of Nations last-16 tie featuring Mohamed Salah's Egypt and Ivory Coast will be shown live in the UK on BBC Sport on Wednesday."Cant live with us but can't live without us. No doubt praying for some kind of Mo "dive" that wins Egypt the game.Just got myself IPTV and a firestick, so if Jenas or Michaaaaaaahaaaa Richards are anywhere near this, I'm off channel hopping.