Author Topic: MOTD thread  (Read 456938 times)

Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 12:40:13 am
That's a complete lie, the worst decision of the season is for the bbc to continue to employ a city cheerleader as a supposedly objective pundit.

That would be BBC sport, based in Salford, Manchester.
A city awash with Abu Dhabi cash, sorry "investment"
No way that hasn't been "investing" its way into a lot of BBC pockets.
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 10:11:52 am
I'm going down this route as I type.  I am now longer prepared to directly contribute to Neville, Tyler or Jake Humpries wage packets again.  And to a lesser extent, and is makes me sad to say it, Carra and Macca

I have been in the tech threads on here and have just ordered a 4k Firestick from Argos.  Had a few suggestions of IPTV subscriptions which i will be taking up for my new sports offering.

I am lucky enough to get to go watch LFC home and away and only need to watch us live on CL away nights really.  At least Tyler and Neville don't do CL.

Back to Jermaine Jenas. I'm sorry to sound harsh but he is a box ticking exercise. No more, no less.  How anyone can take this prick seriously when he's pulling your footy team apart on a Saturday or Sunday night, then the next day he's sat asking the likes of Alfie Bo about his time on a West End musical.  The pundits on MOTD should be real footballing men and women.  Football people, working within football.  We want football pundits with their finger on the pulse not ex players masquerading as celebrities.

We've done it for 4 or 5yrs now and never looked back.

It's not just sport but films, kids stuff, Netflix, Amazon, you name it we've got it.  Great for when the grandkids are with us 😁
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 05:00:14 pm
That would be BBC sport, based in Salford, Manchester.
A city awash with Abu Dhabi cash, sorry "investment"
No way that hasn't been "investing" its way into a lot of BBC pockets.

The same BBC Sport who are literally falling over themselves to advertise the fact they are broadcasting Egypt's game today.  I quote, "The Africa Cup of Nations last-16 tie featuring Mohamed Salah's Egypt and Ivory Coast will be shown live in the UK on BBC Sport on Wednesday."

Cant live with us but can't live without us.  No doubt praying for some kind of Mo "dive" that wins Egypt the game.

Just got myself IPTV and a firestick, so if Jenas or Michaaaaaaahaaaa Richards are anywhere near this, I'm off channel hopping.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:14:31 am
Thats all well and good Pete. But have you ever wondered what happened to all the chocolate money foil wrappers that get thrown away each Christmas? We sent JJ to find out...

 ;D
Their insights are phenomenal and im amazed they haven't both gone into the managerial route
