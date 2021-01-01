« previous next »
Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8040 on: Yesterday at 11:16:39 pm »
I'm sure Brighton have drawn every game for the last year.
Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,732
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8041 on: Yesterday at 11:17:59 pm »
Imagine if Sadio Mané or Mohamed Salah nudged a defender in the box and scored like Kane did just there and the referee or VAR decided not to disallow it. They would cry rivers of blood on MOTD and Sky Sports News would make it headline news for a fortnight. You would never hear the end of it.
Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,268
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8042 on: Yesterday at 11:24:28 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 10:59:27 pm
What are you on about, Van Dijk is playing everyone on
Just watched it again and Edouard looks off on the initial through ball. In the laws hes probably not interfering at that moment, but he does run on to receive a pass and stick it in the net.
Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8043 on: Yesterday at 11:32:56 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:07:57 pm
I'm watching NFL, i just got a text off my Mum saying that guys on MoTD are pricks. :lmao

Well said mum
Online KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8044 on: Yesterday at 11:37:15 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 11:24:28 pm
Just watched it again and Edouard looks off on the initial through ball. In the laws hes probably not interfering at that moment, but he does run on to receive a pass and stick it in the net.

Ok fair enough but don't want goals like that disallowed, would cause more trouble than it's worth if they are
Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,661
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8045 on: Yesterday at 11:41:57 pm »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Yesterday at 11:32:56 pm
Well said mum

I never bother with this shit normally and no arrogance intended, but that was some of the most biased shit Ive ever heard on tv. Richards is obviously getting a tad shaky. This title race is far from over.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,097
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8046 on: Yesterday at 11:42:27 pm »
After years of hurling abuse at Dyche, Burnley, the town of Burnley and the people of Burnley, I hope the c*nts survive.
Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,734
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8047 on: Today at 12:13:17 am »
Haha these c*nts are fuming we won

Micah Richards I said elsewhere yesterday is the most ridiculously biased of all employed pundits

He just needs Man city earphones and hat on while hes talking

Our 2nd goal today he wants chalked off he wouldnt go near  if it was city. The penalty he was literally screeching

« Last Edit: Today at 12:21:34 am by rushyman »
Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,734
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8048 on: Today at 12:17:41 am »
Jenas mouthing off about our high line and showing clips of where palace players couldve dropped it over the top

They wouldve been offside on all occasions. Dont want to mention that Jermaine? Thats kind of the point you fucking air headed twat weve won a league and champions league doing it

What have you won you career thief 
« Last Edit: Today at 12:24:29 am by rushyman »
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,632
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8049 on: Today at 12:18:35 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:11:26 pm
Its not that bewildering. TV companies want boring, inoffensive characters and he absolutely fits the bill.

I'm boring and inoffensive!

Sign me up. I'd be awesome on Match of the Day!
Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8050 on: Today at 12:22:29 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:42:27 pm
After years of hurling abuse at Dyche, Burnley, the town of Burnley and the people of Burnley, I hope the c*nts survive.
It's actually the nearest PL club to me (Bury being the nearest club), and i've only been there twice and it was during the pandemic lockdown 1 and last summer and both times had altercations with weird people that almost ended up getting physical. :D

Strange people in Burnley.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,632
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8051 on: Today at 12:24:52 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:22:29 am
It's actually the nearest PL club to me (Bury being the nearest club), and i've only been there twice and it was during the pandemic lockdown 1 and last summer and both times had altercations with weird people that almost ended up getting physical. :D

Strange people in Burnley.

Sexy physical?
Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8052 on: Today at 12:50:46 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:24:52 am
Sexy physical?
Haha.

First time nearly got into a fight with a homeless guy and his mate, i gave the first guy a quid after he did some rapping for me ;D, then he came back 10 mins later with his mate who was high AF then asked if i could give a quid to his mate, so i said no, started giving me verbals, i told him to fuck off, said he'd be back to sort me out. :D

2nd time was really weird, i was sat outside the library there, i was getting some tires fitted on my pickup at a near by garage, 3 asian guys who were high AF, one kept nodding off on the bench, another one was struggling to take his t shirt off and the other one kept looking over at me, then the one who couldn't take his t shirt which was half off :D was shouting over at me something about fag and a fiver i think, so i figured he was asking if i had a cig and i was shouting back loudly i don't smoke every time he shouted back about a fag for a fiver, then a couple of minutes later his mate comes over "do you think you can take him", i kept repeating i don't know what you mean, it got a bit weird so i told him i was going and i walked off. :D

I posted about that 2nd incident and a few posters said it look like i was being propositioned for sex. ;D

Strange fucking inhabitants.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:53:12 am by RedSince86 »
Offline mainone

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 269
  • this is the end.....
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8053 on: Today at 12:51:35 am »
mums are always right
Offline MH41

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8054 on: Today at 01:14:08 am »
If the penalty had instead actually been won by Crystal palace, to equalise at 2-2, do you think for a second that there would be furore and outcry from the pundits?
Do you think it would be called a disgraceful decision? Do you think they'd even have found the time to discuss it on MOTD?
No, you'd have the usual sh*t. "Well, Alisson had an excellent game, but he's had a rush of blood there. He's made a rash decision. He has made the wrong decision. If you are going to come rushing out of your goal to make a challenge, you need to be sure that you'll get the ball, or you're you're giving the ref a decision to make" bollox. Along with the line "it was what Palace deserved".
The outrage at this decision is shocking.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,829
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8055 on: Today at 06:22:10 am »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 01:14:08 am
If the penalty had instead actually been won by Crystal palace, to equalise at 2-2, do you think for a second that there would be furore and outcry from the pundits?
Do you think it would be called a disgraceful decision? Do you think they'd even have found the time to discuss it on MOTD?
No, you'd have the usual sh*t. "Well, Alisson had an excellent game, but he's had a rush of blood there. He's made a rash decision. He has made the wrong decision. If you are going to come rushing out of your goal to make a challenge, you need to be sure that you'll get the ball, or you're you're giving the ref a decision to make" bollox. Along with the line "it was what Palace deserved".
The outrage at this decision is shocking.

Haha so true. All those penalties that Vardy and co win (and we complain about them in fairness) where they never seem to mention who initiates contact.

If that was the goal to win it I could understand it getting so much focus. But it wasnt.
Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8056 on: Today at 08:14:19 am »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 01:14:08 am
If the penalty had instead actually been won by Crystal palace, to equalise at 2-2, do you think for a second that there would be furore and outcry from the pundits?
Do you think it would be called a disgraceful decision? Do you think they'd even have found the time to discuss it on MOTD?
No, you'd have the usual sh*t. "Well, Alisson had an excellent game, but he's had a rush of blood there. He's made a rash decision. He has made the wrong decision. If you are going to come rushing out of your goal to make a challenge, you need to be sure that you'll get the ball, or you're you're giving the ref a decision to make" bollox. Along with the line "it was what Palace deserved".
The outrage at this decision is shocking.

This puts it all into context
Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,118
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8057 on: Today at 10:32:54 am »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 11:01:24 pm
The tone Micah Richards takes there isnt one of a professional pundit who simply disagrees with an on-field decision, it's one of a fan who's outraged that a team he doesn't like got a decision. It's the kind of whining I'm accustomed to hearing from a Youtube fan channel.

Richards' laughing boy, life and soul act is revealed for what it is whenever something goes tits up for him...mentioned it on here before but his appearance on 5 Live Monday Night Football the day after we beat City at Anfield (the Fabinho piledriver game) had to be heard to be believed...the jolly jester persona was nowhere to be seen, replaced instead with a ridiculously angry, shouting, petulant manbrat who wouldn't let any other contributor get a sentence out - all because he was adamant Fab's goal shouldn't have stood due to handball in the buildup  ;D ....it made for an excruciating listen ,with the others in the room clearly embarrassed by the sheer childish unprofessionalism of it.....expect more of this if/when City's fortunes start to go south
Offline TheMissionary

  • PositionIsSoooooooOrdinary!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,639
  • That's nice, that's McDermott, and that's a goal!!
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8058 on: Today at 10:38:13 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:42:27 pm
After years of hurling abuse at Dyche, Burnley, the town of Burnley and the people of Burnley, I hope the c*nts survive.

Only if it means the Blueshi....Everton go down (channeling my inner Agent Rafa there).
Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8059 on: Today at 10:41:48 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:13:17 am
Haha these c*nts are fuming we won

Micah Richards I said elsewhere yesterday is the most ridiculously biased of all employed pundits

He just needs Man city earphones and hat on while hes talking

Our 2nd goal today he wants chalked off he wouldnt go near  if it was city. The penalty he was literally screeching

Everyone thinks he's harmless coz he's dead bubbly and laughs a lot. I think it's more sinister than that myself.  I think he gets paid to promote/big up Man City as much as possible and deflect any criticism that comes their way. Probably gets told to stick the boot in on us too. Now people may say I'm being paranoid here, but I wouldn't put it past those owners of theirs to make sure they had a plant on national telly. myself.
Offline idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,574
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8060 on: Today at 11:04:57 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:50:46 am
Haha.

First time nearly got into a fight with a homeless guy and his mate, i gave the first guy a quid after he did some rapping for me ;D, then he came back 10 mins later with his mate who was high AF then asked if i could give a quid to his mate, so i said no, started giving me verbals, i told him to fuck off, said he'd be back to sort me out. :D

2nd time was really weird, i was sat outside the library there, i was getting some tires fitted on my pickup at a near by garage, 3 asian guys who were high AF, one kept nodding off on the bench, another one was struggling to take his t shirt off and the other one kept looking over at me, then the one who couldn't take his t shirt which was half off :D was shouting over at me something about fag and a fiver i think, so i figured he was asking if i had a cig and i was shouting back loudly i don't smoke every time he shouted back about a fag for a fiver, then a couple of minutes later his mate comes over "do you think you can take him", i kept repeating i don't know what you mean, it got a bit weird so i told him i was going and i walked off. :D

I posted about that 2nd incident and a few posters said it look like i was being propositioned for sex. ;D

Strange fucking inhabitants.
Interesting. I've put Burnley on the bucket list. ;)
Offline Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,797
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8061 on: Today at 11:40:03 am »
Can't beat a weekend in which we boil everyone's piss. It's almost better than winning 5-0.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,632
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8062 on: Today at 11:44:43 am »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 11:40:03 am
Can't beat a weekend in which we boil everyone's piss. It's almost better than winning 5-0.

Aye it's funny :)
Offline Walshy nMe®

  • Pretty in Pink. Predicted Chelsea 4 or 5 or 6, Barnsley 0 but not proud of that fact.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,775
  • Legend
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8063 on: Today at 11:59:58 am »
Our pundits are like our refs.

It's not that they are just bad (they are bad though) they are so inconsistent.  Change their mind on what's offside/contact/dangerous play week by week.
Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,198
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8064 on: Today at 12:59:21 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 10:41:48 am
Everyone thinks he's harmless coz he's dead bubbly and laughs a lot. I think it's more sinister than that myself.  I think he gets paid to promote/big up Man City as much as possible and deflect any criticism that comes their way. Probably gets told to stick the boot in on us too. Now people may say I'm being paranoid here, but I wouldn't put it past those owners of theirs to make sure they had a plant on national telly. myself.

Not paranoid at all IMO. It's not a wild thought that journos have been getting sneaky backhanders from Abu Dhabi FC to keep them out of the firing line. 

As for MOTD, every weekend I'm constantly forced to endure the likes of grinning, shit pun-delivering Gary Linekar, that clueless guffawing buffoon Micah Richards and under-achieving, vanilla clowns like Jenas.  All so I can watch the highlights of our game.   Got home from Palace about 9:30 last night and decided against watching MOTD, as it was already clear to me that the BBC had a massive agenda against LFC.  I had very briefly heard a pair of idiots (Savage and Sutton) prattling away on the radio (before it was switched off), so knew it would be a BBC wide agenda.

It was honestly like this was the worst VAR decision ever made and 100% cost Palace a point.  Off top of my head, less fuss was made surrounding the goal against Villa that clearly crossed the line (that was never given) and effectively helped them stay in the premier league

No more!  As from today I will NEVER watch another LFC game on MOTD.  I'm taking out a LFCTV subscription.  Added bonus, I can also watch back full games back without suffering c*nts like Neville, Tyler, Jenas and also so called LFC "Legends" Carra and Mcmanaman.

Yeah ok, I won't be missed one iota by them, I get it.  I don't give a fuck as I honestly never want to see Jenas' face or hear his voice, EVER again.  Closely followed by Richards and that miserable pair of slap-headed boring c*nts, Murphy and Shearer.

 
Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,207
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8065 on: Today at 01:06:42 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:59:21 pm
Not paranoid at all IMO. It's not a wild thought that journos have been getting sneaky backhanders from Abu Dhabi FC to keep them out of the firing line. 

 

That's the thing about Micahahahahah though, he is employed by City as their club ambassador and there he is foaming at the mouth at two decisions that went our way, no conflict of interest there. He even retweeted it on his Twitter account last night. Obviously nothing from him about Laporte's goal, or the two Ederson slide tackles that didn't result in penalties against City over Christmas.
Offline SK8 Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 70
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8066 on: Today at 06:03:52 pm »
Genuinely been looking to see if I can cancel my TV licence without risking a fine considering we don't have a TV aerial. At least I won't be paying these morons
Offline Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register. Should wash his mouth out with soap and water.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,424
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8067 on: Today at 06:08:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:42:27 pm
After years of hurling abuse at Dyche, Burnley, the town of Burnley and the people of Burnley, I hope the c*nts survive.

And it's not like you to hurl abuse at people.  :)
Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8068 on: Today at 06:27:07 pm »
I stopped watching motd years ago, probably around the time we started looking threatening and might actually win something.

I don't watch Sky or BT either as we have IPTV which means I watch all our build up, pre game stuff on lfctv, and I don't have to suffer any of the shite pundits or commentary, before, during or after games.

As for our high line, most of them still haven't got their heads round Rafa's zonal marking from nearly 20yrs ago so a high line and sweeper keepers is far too head fucking for these idiots.

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,972
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8069 on: Today at 09:23:10 pm »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 06:03:52 pm
Genuinely been looking to see if I can cancel my TV licence without risking a fine considering we don't have a TV aerial. At least I won't be paying these morons

I wouldn't risk it - they'll get you mate, as they have some very sophisticated detection equipment:-

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,968
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8070 on: Today at 09:46:56 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 11:40:03 am
Can't beat a weekend in which we boil everyone's piss. It's almost better than winning 5-0.

It's all well and good, but these dickheads making a mountain out of a mole hill mean we probably won't get another pen until next season.
Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,972
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8071 on: Today at 09:59:35 pm »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 06:03:52 pm
Genuinely been looking to see if I can cancel my TV licence without risking a fine considering we don't have a TV aerial. At least I won't be paying these morons

As an aside I know two lads who have been approached by 'licensing officials' whilst at work. One lad is a builder, ex-Royal Marine and a bit of a mad bastard Brummie, but funny with it. Anyway he's on a job and working at the top of some second storey saffolding. Mr official turns up and calls for him to come down, my mate thinks its the building inspector so climbs down and meets him at the bottom. Turns out that the radio is playing in his van and the window is down. The bloke says that it is classed as a public broadcast for which he should have a license. So this lad turns around to him and says 'You've brought me down from the top of a two stories of staffold to tell me this shit, you better fuck off out of my sight before I deck you'. Then turns around and climbs back up to his job.
 ;D

Second lad I know, well he's just hilarous and mad too. He's a self employed electrican and one day he gets a random call from one of these officials who wanted to check if he has business license for listening to the radio. He says to him that he doesn't need one as he's an artist and makes his own music so doesn't need to listen to the radio. He then breaks out into a full redition of that mad 'Scatman' song - at which point the phoneline goes dead!
 :lmao

For reference its this one:-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hy8kmNEo1i8
« Last Edit: Today at 10:03:16 pm by Yosser0_0 »
Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,723
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8072 on: Today at 10:21:45 pm »
I didnt watch motd. Did they get round to Friend not booking Gallagher for his outrageous dive (which probably had a bigger impact on the game than the 3rd goal), or do brave English lads not get that kind of scrutiny, despite him having a history of it?
Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,880
  • Scrubbers
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8073 on: Today at 10:33:45 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:18:35 am
I'm boring and inoffensive!

Sign me up. I'd be awesome on Match of the Day!

I'd prefer you on Ref watch
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,829
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8074 on: Today at 11:09:40 pm »
Decided to listen to the Monday Night Club (speeding through it) and Micah Richards is still calling it the worst decision of the season. :D
