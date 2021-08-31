« previous next »
Author Topic: MOTD thread  (Read 419102 times)

Offline lamonti

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7560 on: August 31, 2021, 06:17:43 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 28, 2021, 11:11:38 pm
Why do you all continue to watch this?, seriously?

Because they are by far the best highlights of a weekend of football produced? Watch it online, skip all the talking.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7561 on: August 31, 2021, 07:49:56 am »
Quote from: Dubred on August 30, 2021, 01:22:23 am
Pogba made Garth Crooks team of the week........and he had this to say about 'that' tackle....

Had Neves gone down initially, instead of looking at the referee after the ball had been retained by United, then he would have got the free-kick.

But to go to ground after you've taken two steps following the tackle, turned around and looked at the referee having lost the ball was a cheek.

Jesus wept..........just when you think this clown can't get any worse.......

The thing is, Neves' reaction to that tackle is a lot more natural than someone just flopping to the ground, anticipating contact. Pain doesn't set in instantly. Like, if I bash my shin around the house, I'll hope around in pain, I won't start rolling on the floor with my hand in the air.

But hey, let's just encourage diving instead. Only reason Neves goes down afterwards is because he knows that's the only possible way to get a free-kick.
« Last Edit: August 31, 2021, 07:55:15 am by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Online goalrushatgoodison

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7562 on: August 31, 2021, 08:09:05 am »
Quote from: Lycan on August 31, 2021, 05:32:07 am
I was arguing with another Chelsea fan over the very same thing last night. He too admitted it was a correct decision but questioned why Taylor only took a few seconds to look at the monitor.

to be honest I think it is a fair question, even if, in the case of your Chelsea friend, its probably didn't come from an objective source. I am assuming the guy in his ear told Taylor it was a stonewaller - peno and red card and that he should just go through the motion of looking at the screen. Still he could have looked at it once for effect, instead he displayed the arrogance that is endemic in his profession.

There is also the possibility as others said in the match thread that he didn't need to look because he knew all along what had happened but couldn't bring himself, in real time, to give a match changing decision to the biggest rivals of the team he supports!




Online royhendo

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7563 on: August 31, 2021, 11:45:13 am »
Just saw the take on Burnley v Leeds from MOTD2. It's through the looking glass stuff isn't it?
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7564 on: August 31, 2021, 11:54:05 am »
Quote from: royhendo on August 31, 2021, 11:45:13 am
Just saw the take on Burnley v Leeds from MOTD2. It's through the looking glass stuff isn't it?

What did they say about it? Not that Ive seen any highlights from the game.
Online royhendo

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7565 on: August 31, 2021, 12:09:28 pm »
That Burnley 'skirted close to the edge', but that players enjoy that kind of physical edge to a game.

So challenges that could have drawn red cards a couple of decades ago are all fair game apparently. ;D
Online slaphead

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7566 on: Today at 10:36:19 pm »
What the f**k did I just witness. Stick to football lads
Online Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7567 on: Today at 10:41:55 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:36:19 pm
What the f**k did I just witness. Stick to football lads

I know awful fucking shite but in saying that imagine Richards catching you square, night night ;D

Lets see what they have to say about us here now.
Online Morgana

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7568 on: Today at 10:51:10 pm »
You felt bad for Trent watching that. We should have done something during the match to counteract him being outnumbered 3-1 in that corner time and time again. And he's not the tallest defender to deal with these headers. Where the hell was Matip?
Online Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7569 on: Today at 10:56:29 pm »
Cracking header.
Online slaphead

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7570 on: Today at 11:00:00 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 10:41:55 pm
I know awful fucking shite but in saying that imagine Richards catching you square, night night ;D

Lets see what they have to say about us here now.

haha you'd feel it in the morning alright. What's Oleh banging on about here
Online Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7571 on: Today at 11:00:52 pm »
Saying Villa got what they wanted as if they sat back and fluked it, the prick.
Online Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7572 on: Today at 11:03:14 pm »
Martinez or Leno.

I know who i want.
Online Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7573 on: Today at 11:03:47 pm »
Oh my Chelsea where fucking awful today, so much attacking talent and they do that.
Online Libertine

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7574 on: Today at 11:06:11 pm »
Why don't managers listen to Jonathan Pierce when he gives advice on how to defend corners? Baffling that they turn a blind eye to such expertise.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7575 on: Today at 11:10:06 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 11:06:11 pm
Why don't managers listen to Jonathan Pierce when he gives advice on how to defend corners? Baffling that they turn a blind eye to such expertise.

:D

I thought that too! Where was the full back on the post?
Online slaphead

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7576 on: Today at 11:13:52 pm »
Chelsea were poor. Thought Tuchel summed it up well when he said they played like they had something to protect, and they didnt
Online Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7577 on: Today at 11:14:15 pm »
Diaz is a hell of a signing.
Online royhendo

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7578 on: Today at 11:16:04 pm »
Whats the story with Peps melted Man City badge?
Online Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7579 on: Today at 11:18:11 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:16:04 pm
Whats the story with Peps melted Man City badge?

Best is class this week i thimk, Sterling got detention again.
Online Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7580 on: Today at 11:23:26 pm »
Leeds going down and Raphina to us, would be great.
Online Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7581 on: Today at 11:24:49 pm »
Thats a great goal from Antonio.
Online Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7582 on: Today at 11:31:31 pm »
Only bright thing about Norwich is that kit.
Online Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7583 on: Today at 11:32:09 pm »
Pickford loves a camera shot.
Online Morgana

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7584 on: Today at 11:32:41 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:13:52 pm
Chelsea were poor. Thought Tuchel summed it up well when he said they played like they had something to protect, and they didnt
Hes acting like that isnt the way they normally play anyway. Boring anti-football until the opposition scores, then they decide to have a go at creating anything. If they fluke a counter press or set piece goal against the opposition first, then they shut up shop and become impossible to break down. Look at how they played at Anfield with ten men. Tuchel is talking out of his arse.
