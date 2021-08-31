I was arguing with another Chelsea fan over the very same thing last night. He too admitted it was a correct decision but questioned why Taylor only took a few seconds to look at the monitor.



to be honest I think it is a fair question, even if, in the case of your Chelsea friend, its probably didn't come from an objective source. I am assuming the guy in his ear told Taylor it was a stonewaller - peno and red card and that he should just go through the motion of looking at the screen. Still he could have looked at it once for effect, instead he displayed the arrogance that is endemic in his profession.There is also the possibility as others said in the match thread that he didn't need to look because he knew all along what had happened but couldn't bring himself, in real time, to give a match changing decision to the biggest rivals of the team he supports!