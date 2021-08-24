« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 184 185 186 187 188 [189]   Go Down

Author Topic: MOTD thread  (Read 413186 times)

Offline Learpholl

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,438
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7520 on: Yesterday at 02:01:03 pm »
Even Jonathan Wilson on Second Captains gave his view on the Klopp comments and was pretty negative about them before saying he didn't actually watch the match.

Barry Glendenning said "I don't know what match Klopp was watching but I didn't see much wrong". Klopp was watching the match on the ground in the stadium and can see all the stuff that goes on when a ball has just been kicked before the camera can pan over to the defender and attackers tussling.

One of the most annoying thing on the whole debate is that Klopp even said "some of these are not free kicks or fouls" but just wanted people to be wary of challenging opponents while they are in the air because it's very, very dangerous.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,614
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7521 on: Yesterday at 06:50:57 pm »
Blows my mind people can blatantly ignore what happened in the Burnley game because it doesn't fit in with what they think has happened.

Rory Smith on Five Live on Monday actually did point to what Klopp was talking about and specifically mentioned Barnes' challenge on Matip, which was refreshing to hear. He's great anyway but it was still nice to hear; he's been the only one who actually did reference what actually happened in the match.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,461
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7522 on: Yesterday at 10:42:44 pm »
Quote from: Learpholl on Yesterday at 02:01:03 pm
Even Jonathan Wilson on Second Captains gave his view on the Klopp comments and was pretty negative about them before saying he didn't actually watch the match.

Barry Glendenning said "I don't know what match Klopp was watching but I didn't see much wrong". Klopp was watching the match on the ground in the stadium and can see all the stuff that goes on when a ball has just been kicked before the camera can pan over to the defender and attackers tussling.

One of the most annoying thing on the whole debate is that Klopp even said "some of these are not free kicks or fouls" but just wanted people to be wary of challenging opponents while they are in the air because it's very, very dangerous.
It's shit like this that really gets my goat. Oh, I didn't watch the match so I didn't see anything; therefore this moany foreign coach who was actually there must be talking out of his arse. Playing mind games to get into the referees' heads him!

Fucking hell, this is journalism?
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,749
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7523 on: Yesterday at 11:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:50:57 pm
Blows my mind people can blatantly ignore what happened in the Burnley game because it doesn't fit in with what they think has happened.

Rory Smith on Five Live on Monday actually did point to what Klopp was talking about and specifically mentioned Barnes' challenge on Matip, which was refreshing to hear. He's great anyway but it was still nice to hear; he's been the only one who actually did reference what actually happened in the match.



Has a video been posted of this one?

Edit, found it, if someone can extract from sunday 21st after 9.20pm sometime

https://twitter.com/Biggies_MaIIs/status/1429176795862085636
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:33:09 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Kalito

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 88
  • ***JFT97***
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7524 on: Today at 01:11:52 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:24:57 pm


Has a video been posted of this one?

Edit, found it, if someone can extract from sunday 21st after 9.20pm sometime

https://twitter.com/Biggies_MaIIs/status/1429176795862085636
I was gob smacked.

And the fact that Mike fucking Dean looked dead at it and didn't even blow for a foul. Not even a talking to. Nothing.

Scandalous.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,176
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7525 on: Today at 09:10:02 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on August 24, 2021, 05:34:47 pm
Thing is, I agree with that Indy article - imagine Frank Skinner in Danny Murphy's place! But the talk of MoTD dying and being doomed to obsolescence, is it actually true?
I did a bit of digging and to my surprise it remains hugely popular, going from strength to strength in the last decade (last year's pandemic figures notwithstanding). Surprising, but maybe people like the banal tradition of it.


Isn't that tv share more indicative of the fall of broadcast as a whole than any endorsement for motd though?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 184 185 186 187 188 [189]   Go Up
« previous next »
 