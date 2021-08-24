Even Jonathan Wilson on Second Captains gave his view on the Klopp comments and was pretty negative about them before saying he didn't actually watch the match.



Barry Glendenning said "I don't know what match Klopp was watching but I didn't see much wrong". Klopp was watching the match on the ground in the stadium and can see all the stuff that goes on when a ball has just been kicked before the camera can pan over to the defender and attackers tussling.



One of the most annoying thing on the whole debate is that Klopp even said "some of these are not free kicks or fouls" but just wanted people to be wary of challenging opponents while they are in the air because it's very, very dangerous.