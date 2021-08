I honestly don't understand why any Liverpool fan would watch MOTD?



They have been massively shite since that Manc twat took over the show.



Watched it for the first time in months. It was awful. Anti Klopp and racist bias aside (Salah, Mane), MotD just isn't a very good show anymore. Serves no purpose. If you only want to see highlights, go to YouTube. If you want to listen to learned analysis, go anywhere else.