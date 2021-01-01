« previous next »
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7400 on: Yesterday at 11:12:14 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:06:53 pm
Cracker, do like him and pity we let him go if i'm honest.
He simply wasn't going to oust Salah, Mane or Firmino from the starting line up, and he had two horrendous knee injuries, simple pragmatism letting him leave for the fee the club received
Offline gemofabird

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7401 on: Yesterday at 11:12:58 pm »
The usual bullshit preseason change of rule has lasted all but ONE game this season.

Mind the 10 yard for dissent rule and that
Offline Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7402 on: Yesterday at 11:13:37 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:12:14 pm
He simply wasn't going to oust Salah, Mane or Firmino from the starting line up, and he had two horrendous knee injuries, simple pragmatism letting him leave for the fee the club received

Oh i get that but a pity all the same.
Offline duvva

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7403 on: Yesterday at 11:14:31 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:06:53 pm
Cracker, do like him and pity we let him go if i'm honest.
Crouch-esque.
Offline slaphead

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7404 on: Yesterday at 11:15:33 pm »
Murphy is more and more coming across as one of them ex players who doesn't like the game evolving. Last week it was managers should just ask players are they fit enough to play and thats it. Now he's not having extra coaching for set pieces, should be the manager doing that.
Offline The Test

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7405 on: Yesterday at 11:16:06 pm »
Moronic comments from Danny Murphy.
Offline Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7406 on: Yesterday at 11:16:21 pm »
Oh here we go.
Offline Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7407 on: Yesterday at 11:17:04 pm »
Calling it this will be all about Klopps Burnley comments.
Offline royhendo

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7408 on: Yesterday at 11:17:21 pm »
Looking forward to seeing the game depicted as Burnley having been robbed.
Offline Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7409 on: Yesterday at 11:17:53 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Yesterday at 11:16:06 pm
Moronic comments from Danny Murphy.

Shocker.
Offline Kekule

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7410 on: Yesterday at 11:18:24 pm »
Showing Burnleys offside chances to make it look like they had us on the ropes.
Offline slaphead

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7411 on: Yesterday at 11:18:49 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:17:04 pm
Calling it this will be all about Klopps Burnley comments.

And Salah being greedy
Offline Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7412 on: Yesterday at 11:20:10 pm »
A side note i do like that top Klopp had on him today.
Offline Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7413 on: Yesterday at 11:20:32 pm »
McNeil had a decent game today in fairness.
Offline Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7414 on: Yesterday at 11:20:57 pm »
The ball and finish was top class, off i know but still.
Offline slaphead

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7415 on: Yesterday at 11:22:19 pm »
Lovely move for the offside goal but the keeper was very poor
Offline Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7416 on: Yesterday at 11:24:26 pm »
Elliott cross to Salah, thats the top class player in him, how many hit it first time and how many take that touch find that inches of space and hit, the difference.
Offline Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7417 on: Yesterday at 11:27:15 pm »
The smile on Klopps face when asked about Elliott.
Offline Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7418 on: Yesterday at 11:31:19 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:17:04 pm
Calling it this will be all about Klopps Burnley comments.

See every now and again i am right ;D
Offline The Test

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7419 on: Yesterday at 11:32:45 pm »
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7420 on: Yesterday at 11:33:21 pm »
This Watford boss looks like hes on a 90s boy band reunion tour.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7421 on: Yesterday at 11:34:56 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:33:21 pm
This Watford boss looks like hes on a 90s boy and reunion tour.

Was saying to my dad I used to go out to the nightclubs wearing that in the late 90s 😂🤣😂
Offline lfc79

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7422 on: Yesterday at 11:35:12 pm »
it all about what narrative they pick, see Jenas saying no evidence of fouls being let go / wrestling and MOTD not showing any one the incidents, Burnely spent a lot of the game trying to wrestle Matip every time they played a long ball.
Offline Kekule

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7423 on: Yesterday at 11:36:05 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:31:19 pm
See every now and again i am right ;D

and they didnt show Tarkowski walloping Allison and Tsimikas getting whacked in the mush accidentally on purpose, which is what Klopp was complaining about, so they could peddle their mind games ahead of the Chelsea game nonsense.  ::)
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7424 on: Yesterday at 11:36:15 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 11:34:56 pm
Was saying to my dad I used to go out to the nightclubs wearing that in the late 90s 😂🤣😂

Were you in 911?
Offline 12C

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7425 on: Yesterday at 11:37:04 pm »
Jenas chatting absolute bollocks about the orcs. Apparently they were only being competitive  when they catapulted heads into Minas Tirith. And Burnley were angels as well.
Followed immediately by Murphy telling us Matip and VVD coped well with the continual assault on them by the Burnley Grocks.

As for Dyche cryarsing about a penalty, no mention of the assault on Jota in the box off the ball, which would have been a yellow card in rugby.

What a load of shite that was
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7426 on: Yesterday at 11:38:23 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7427 on: Yesterday at 11:41:05 pm »
Can you feel it in the air tonight mate?
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7428 on: Yesterday at 11:43:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:41:05 pm
Can you feel it in the air tonight mate?
Burnley went to Anfield to try and get a result against all odds, but take a look at them now.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7429 on: Yesterday at 11:44:32 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:43:01 pm
Burnley went to Anfield to try and get a result against all odds, but take a look at them now.

Wouldnt you agree, Tarkowski and Mee, got a groovy kind of love?
Offline Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7430 on: Yesterday at 11:45:12 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:44:32 pm
Wouldnt you agree, Tarkowski and Mee, got a groovy kind of love?

Yup they have two hearts that beat as one.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7431 on: Yesterday at 11:46:39 pm »
I wouldnt have had Vieira high up on the list of ex pros whod end up a bit fat but here we are.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7432 on: Yesterday at 11:50:37 pm »
Yes lets have a look at the premier league table before we go Gary.
Offline Filler.

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7433 on: Today at 12:19:01 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:46:39 pm
I wouldnt have had Vieira high up on the list of ex pros whod end up a bit fat but here we are.

Great to see.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7434 on: Today at 01:25:42 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 11:36:05 pm
and they didnt show Tarkowski walloping Allison and Tsimikas getting whacked in the mush accidentally on purpose, which is what Klopp was complaining about, so they could peddle their mind games ahead of the Chelsea game nonsense.  ::)

Exactly what I was thinking, there's mo need to do that because, to be fair, Chelsea (without Costa) are not that type of team and Jurgen gets on with Tuchel.

Knobheads, Murphy and Jenas have not a brain cell between them, whoever thought having a grumpy little nark like Murphy on was good television, I'd take Russel Osman over our former player any day (not that Osman is particularly good but at least he's not a cynical old bore)
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7435 on: Today at 01:29:01 am »
Danny Murphy is a Brexit voting Tory, no doubt about it.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7436 on: Today at 01:30:21 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:45:12 pm
Yup they have two hearts that beat as one.

I doubt I can take one more night of this kind of shite
Online Armchair expert

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7437 on: Today at 03:14:32 am »
As usual dreadful lazy punditry from MOTD as they cant be arsed analysing the game properly so they come out with some weird mind games shite when it wasnt anything of the sort .
When Barnes injures an England defender then theyll change tack and highlight the shithouse tactics Dyche employs
