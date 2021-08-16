« previous next »
Author Topic: MOTD thread  (Read 406657 times)

Offline rossipersempre

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7360 on: August 16, 2021, 10:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 16, 2021, 10:49:59 pm
He looks like a Gestapo officer
Really? Not the most appropriate reference to be honest.

I mean, hes just not officer class.
Online Peabee

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7361 on: August 16, 2021, 11:59:43 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 16, 2021, 10:49:59 pm
He looks like a Gestapo officer

Thats a bit Nazi, sorry, nasty.
Online Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7362 on: Today at 08:34:35 pm »
May just turn in tonight to hear how much of an elite team we are. ;D
Online Fromola

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7363 on: Today at 09:12:35 pm »
I see Klopp is already being slaughtered by Jenas for critisising some of the Burnley's challenges which led to no cards, which supposedly means Klopp wants to go back to non-contact sport of last season according to the Salford BBC https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58293478
Online royhendo

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7364 on: Today at 09:24:15 pm »
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7365 on: Today at 09:28:38 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:12:35 pm
I see Klopp is already being slaughtered by Jenas for critisising some of the Burnley's challenges which led to no cards, which supposedly means Klopp wants to go back to non-contact sport of last season according to the Salford BBC https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58293478

The second to cry, after McManaman, if he was subjected to 90 minutes against a 'robust' Dyche Burnley.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7366 on: Today at 09:29:45 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 16, 2021, 10:49:59 pm
He looks like a Gestapo officer

Herr Flick?
Online Tesco tearaway∗

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7367 on: Today at 10:21:22 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:12:35 pm
I see Klopp is already being slaughtered by Jenas for critisising some of the Burnley's challenges which led to no cards, which supposedly means Klopp wants to go back to non-contact sport of last season according to the Salford BBC https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58293478
Getting attacked by Pinhead is like getting savaged by a dead sheep.
Online Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7368 on: Today at 10:36:06 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:12:35 pm
I see Klopp is already being slaughtered by Jenas for critisising some of the Burnley's challenges which led to no cards, which supposedly means Klopp wants to go back to non-contact sport of last season according to the Salford BBC https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58293478

Who is he?
Online Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7369 on: Today at 10:37:01 pm »
Oil Barons on first.
Online Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7370 on: Today at 10:37:58 pm »
Did they mention the one hundred million man bit ;D

Fucking hit off him.
Online gemofabird

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7371 on: Today at 10:40:32 pm »
State of them first 2 goals.

All the luck
Online spen71

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7372 on: Today at 10:40:45 pm »
How many empty seats?
Online Elzar

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7373 on: Today at 10:41:33 pm »
Every goal they score is the same. How boring
Online Kekule

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7374 on: Today at 10:41:46 pm »
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 10:40:32 pm
State of them first 2 goals.

All the luck

The third was hardly picture book either.
Online Tesco tearaway∗

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7375 on: Today at 10:42:40 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 10:40:45 pm
How many empty seats?
0... Its a full house according to the accountants  :-X
Online Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7376 on: Today at 10:42:52 pm »
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 10:40:32 pm
State of them first 2 goals.

All the luck

Was thinking that, 2 decent goals the other, meh. Norwich will struggle again this season.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7377 on: Today at 10:44:08 pm »
City's cutting across the box for one of their strikers to tap it in is fucking boring. Three of the five came from that.
Online Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7378 on: Today at 10:45:08 pm »
Jenas is fucking clueless.
Online Kekule

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7379 on: Today at 10:45:40 pm »
Farke even said they conceded the same goal 4 times.
Online Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7380 on: Today at 10:45:47 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:44:08 pm
City's cutting across the box for one of their strikers to tap it in is fucking boring. Three of the five came from that.

But it works.
Online slaphead

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7381 on: Today at 10:47:09 pm »
Murphy and Jenas. Riveting stuff
Online Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7382 on: Today at 10:47:18 pm »
Ahh Danny Murphy, when i seen the City team i knew they meant business, fucking hell top class this.
Online gemofabird

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7383 on: Today at 10:49:55 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 10:47:18 pm
Ahh Danny Murphy, when i seen the City team i knew they meant business, fucking hell top class this.
Haha ha. Probably cost £800mill against the world beaters from Norfolk
Online The Test

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7384 on: Today at 10:50:25 pm »
Ridiculous how they consistently sidestep any talk of finances or spending. Its like it doesnt exist as a factor.
Online slaphead

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7385 on: Today at 10:52:09 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 10:47:18 pm
Ahh Danny Murphy, when i seen the City team i knew they meant business, fucking hell top class this.

They could of put our any 11 from 20 and he's of said that. State the bloody obvious them 1. Wonder how many times they'll mention the crowd back makes a big difference. Think we know that by now
Online Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7386 on: Today at 10:53:37 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 10:50:25 pm
Ridiculous how they consistently sidestep any talk of finances or spending. Its like it doesnt exist as a factor.

They dont care they just want to see English teams dominte no matter what.
Online Lycan

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7387 on: Today at 10:57:48 pm »
Leeds should have had a pen right at the end there.
Online smicer07

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7388 on: Today at 10:58:19 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 10:57:48 pm
Leeds should have had a pen right at the end there.

No real difference to the Calvert-Lewin one, why didn't VAR let the ref have a look?
Online Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7389 on: Today at 10:58:55 pm »
Passion, Energy, Brave, give some real fucking analysis ffs,
