He looks like a Gestapo officer
I see Klopp is already being slaughtered by Jenas for critisising some of the Burnley's challenges which led to no cards, which supposedly means Klopp wants to go back to non-contact sport of last season according to the Salford BBC https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58293478
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
State of them first 2 goals.All the luck
How many empty seats?
City's cutting across the box for one of their strikers to tap it in is fucking boring. Three of the five came from that.
Ahh Danny Murphy, when i seen the City team i knew they meant business, fucking hell top class this.
The Test is obviously right
Ridiculous how they consistently sidestep any talk of finances or spending. Its like it doesnt exist as a factor.
Leeds should have had a pen right at the end there.
