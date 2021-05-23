« previous next »
Offline cdav

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7320 on: May 23, 2021, 11:34:13 pm »
United are phenominally good at falling under minimal contact, light years ahead of the rest at gaming VAR
Offline B0151?

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7321 on: May 23, 2021, 11:34:28 pm »
I genuinely don't believe the VAR even looks at that if it's on Salah
Offline Father Ted

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7322 on: May 23, 2021, 11:35:01 pm »
Hahaha.
Offline Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7323 on: May 23, 2021, 11:36:31 pm »
Ole just said that they wont win the league next season is a round about way.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7324 on: May 23, 2021, 11:39:12 pm »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on May 23, 2021, 11:34:07 pm
Diving manc c*nt
Abysmal dive. You have to get get booked for that or it ain't going away.
Offline Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7325 on: May 23, 2021, 11:46:09 pm »
Bamford on England duty having a conversation with Harry Kane, be fucking hilarious Kane wondering what the words Bamford is saying ;D
Offline Classycara

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7326 on: May 23, 2021, 11:51:02 pm »
What's with MOTD sympathising with Phillips there? Put in a tackle clearly intent on hurting the WBA player, ended up hurting himself - shrug
Offline Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7327 on: May 23, 2021, 11:51:41 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on May 23, 2021, 11:51:02 pm
What's with MOTD sympathising with Phillips there? Put in a tackle clearly intent on hurting the WBA player, ended up hurting himself - shrug

England international.
Offline Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7328 on: May 23, 2021, 11:55:54 pm »
Fair play to that kid Willock he has taken his chance and some.
Offline B0151?

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7329 on: May 23, 2021, 11:59:00 pm »
So many dives today , nearly all from British players
Offline Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7330 on: May 24, 2021, 12:00:28 am »
Quote from: B0151? on May 23, 2021, 11:59:00 pm
So many dives today , nearly all from British players

Some awful peno decisions.
Offline Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7331 on: May 24, 2021, 12:03:30 am »
Good goal that.
Online Bobinhood

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7332 on: May 24, 2021, 12:04:07 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on May 23, 2021, 11:32:09 pm
How is Ali's goal not on there?

Saving it for goal of the century.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7333 on: May 24, 2021, 12:06:08 am »
Quote from: Sarge on May 24, 2021, 12:00:28 am
Some awful peno decisions.
Indeed. Contact + VAR = Pelanty.

This has to change before next season. People must also be booked for diving.

The game is fighting for its life and these things could be solved in a week.
Offline Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7334 on: May 24, 2021, 12:07:07 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on May 24, 2021, 12:06:08 am
Indeed. Contact + VAR = Pelanty.

This has to change before next season. People must also be booked for diving.

The game is fighting for its life and these things could be solved in a week.

Completely agree.
Offline Elisha S

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7335 on: May 24, 2021, 12:10:41 am »
Allison was goal of the season. They`ll be still showing that goal a century from now.
Offline Morgana

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7336 on: May 24, 2021, 12:33:56 am »
Didn't watch tonight but heard that Alisson's header didn't make the Goal of the Season shortlist... :o
Whoever put that list together is either a bitter bluenose or a Manc. So many of them working in the media it's actually sickening. They're the ones who keep saying things like "Trent can't defend" and "Liverpool were awful this season." Looking back on 2020/21, we played some cracking football and dominated possession in most of our matches; we just weren't clinical in front of goal. Yes, we had some crap games too, but the narrative that we were sh*t almost the whole season seems far too entrenched now, both on social media and in the press, and it really lacks nuance.

Imagine still being in the top 4 teams who conceded the fewest goals and being "sh*" for a whole season! No mention of the fact that we played at least a third of the season with 2 midfielders at centre back... all while training up a 19 year old who was playing for Kidderminster 15 months ago.

It is shocking that nobody on Sky Sports News or MotD is bigging up Rhys Williams for how far he's come and his amazing story this season. If he looked like Ben White/Harry Kane and played for one of the London teams you'd never stop hearing about him. The media is so biased and pro-Manc it just makes you want to switch off.
Offline a little break

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7337 on: May 24, 2021, 01:09:49 am »
Quote from: Morgana on May 24, 2021, 12:33:56 am
Didn't watch tonight but heard that Alisson's header didn't make the Goal of the Season shortlist... :o
Whoever put that list together is either a bitter bluenose or a Manc. So many of them working in the media it's actually sickening. They're the ones who keep saying things like "Trent can't defend" and "Liverpool were awful this season." Looking back on 2020/21, we played some cracking football and dominated possession in most of our matches; we just weren't clinical in front of goal. Yes, we had some crap games too, but the narrative that we were sh*t almost the whole season seems far too entrenched now, both on social media and in the press, and it really lacks nuance.

Imagine still being in the top 4 teams who conceded the fewest goals and being "sh*" for a whole season! No mention of the fact that we played at least a third of the season with 2 midfielders at centre back... all while training up a 19 year old who was playing for Kidderminster 15 months ago.

It is shocking that nobody on Sky Sports News or MotD is bigging up Rhys Williams for how far he's come and his amazing story this season. If he looked like Ben White/Harry Kane and played for one of the London teams you'd never stop hearing about him. The media is so biased and pro-Manc it just makes you want to switch off.

Just wanna second every single bit of this.
Online Ghost Town

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7338 on: May 24, 2021, 01:30:15 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on May 23, 2021, 11:29:14 pm
According to the commentator that is the first time WHU have got into Europe since 1617 - quite an achievement.
Some of the fans back then, their parents had known Anne Boleyn
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7339 on: May 24, 2021, 01:48:24 am »
Quote from: Morgana on May 24, 2021, 12:33:56 am
Didn't watch tonight but heard that Alisson's header didn't make the Goal of the Season shortlist... :o
Whoever put that list together is either a bitter bluenose or a Manc. So many of them working in the media it's actually sickening. They're the ones who keep saying things like "Trent can't defend" and "Liverpool were awful this season." Looking back on 2020/21, we played some cracking football and dominated possession in most of our matches; we just weren't clinical in front of goal. Yes, we had some crap games too, but the narrative that we were sh*t almost the whole season seems far too entrenched now, both on social media and in the press, and it really lacks nuance.

Imagine still being in the top 4 teams who conceded the fewest goals and being "sh*" for a whole season! No mention of the fact that we played at least a third of the season with 2 midfielders at centre back... all while training up a 19 year old who was playing for Kidderminster 15 months ago.

It is shocking that nobody on Sky Sports News or MotD is bigging up Rhys Williams for how far he's come and his amazing story this season. If he looked like Ben White/Harry Kane and played for one of the London teams you'd never stop hearing about him. The media is so biased and pro-Manc it just makes you want to switch off.

I agree with your general pro-Manc point, twas ever thus and unfortunately always will be, but in fairness I have seen us get a lot of praise today on BBC and Sky.
Online Agent99

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7340 on: May 24, 2021, 11:39:51 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on May 24, 2021, 12:06:08 am
Indeed. Contact + VAR = Pelanty.

This has to change before next season. People must also be booked for diving.

The game is fighting for its life and these things could be solved in a week.
They've already used the term 'normal contact' this season as to why they haven't given fouls so that's the way you stop it.
Offline Morgana

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7341 on: May 24, 2021, 02:54:44 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on May 24, 2021, 01:48:24 am
I agree with your general pro-Manc point, twas ever thus and unfortunately always will be, but in fairness I have seen us get a lot of praise today on BBC and Sky.
Yeah, I know they're saying we've done good making it to 3rd after where we were 6 weeks ago and all that. I just don't think Klopp gets enough credit for his development of young'uns like Nat Philips and Rhys Williams. The latter is a proper fairy-tale story. The boy's been chucked in at the deep end in an impossible season and he's come up thriving. I just think we haven't heard enough about it from the mainstream media.  LFC TV, yes, but not SSN or BBC. Maybe BT Sports did but I didn't follow any of their commentary from yesterday so I don't know.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7342 on: May 24, 2021, 03:10:35 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on May 24, 2021, 02:54:44 pm
Yeah, I know they're saying we've done good making it to 3rd after where we were 6 weeks ago and all that. I just don't think Klopp gets enough credit for his development of young'uns like Nat Philips and Rhys Williams. The latter is a proper fairy-tale story. The boy's been chucked in at the deep end in an impossible season and he's come up thriving. I just think we haven't heard enough about it from the mainstream media.  LFC TV, yes, but not SSN or BBC. Maybe BT Sports did but I didn't follow any of their commentary from yesterday so I don't know.
Imagine what he'll be like if he ever gets a couple of games alongside VvD.
Online PaulF

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7343 on: May 24, 2021, 03:22:05 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on May 24, 2021, 01:30:15 am
Some of the fans back then, their parents had known Anne Boleyn
Do you mean known in the biblical sense?
Online Macphisto80

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7344 on: Today at 10:59:41 pm »
Shearer pulled the bollocks off himself over how good Man United were against a shit Leeds, but concentrated for 2 minutes on how easy Norwich was for us to play against. Super. Super punditry.

Looks like we'll just plod on till January for the penny to drop over how good we are again for these fuckers.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7345 on: Today at 11:01:40 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 10:59:41 pm
Shearer pulled the bollocks off himself over how good Man United were against a shit Leeds, but concentrated for 2 minutes on how easy Norwich was for us to play against. Super. Super punditry.

Looks like we'll just plod on till January for the penny to drop over how good we are again for these fuckers.

Does any of the claptrap any of these pundits utter have any impact on our performance?

Best just turn the sound down.
Online sinnermichael

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7346 on: Today at 11:02:32 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 10:59:41 pm
Shearer pulled the bollocks off himself over how good Man United were against a shit Leeds, but concentrated for 2 minutes on how easy Norwich was for us to play against. Super. Super punditry.

Looks like we'll just plod on till January for the penny to drop over how good we are again for these fuckers.

He called us elite, a full 48 hours after having us finishing 4th.
Online Macphisto80

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7347 on: Today at 11:04:04 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:02:32 pm
He called us elite, a full 48 hours after having us finishing 4th.
He really is morphing into Homer Simpson.
