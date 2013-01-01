« previous next »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:23:14 PM
I know a lot on here like Ian Wright but the guy offers literally no insight

Just spends the entire hour giggling and laughing at fuck all and making the most childish braindead jokes youd have to be high as a kite to find funny

Was it a pen Ian

What do you want from me hahahaha

Er To just say something constructive once?

Can united win the league

Shearer no

Wright Well haha no no no, hahahaha yes yes go on united

Certifiable
He doesn't want to offend anyone. Typical fence sitter.

I'm more concerned about the fact that none of these fuckers even mentioned the foul on Gallagher outside the box just before Man United got a penalty awarded to them. They're all in cahoots with PGMOL not to say anything too controversial about the standard of refereeing and just how much VAR is missing.
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 11:45:44 PM
He doesn't want to offend anyone. Typical fence sitter.

I'm more concerned about the fact that none of these fuckers even mentioned the foul on Gallagher outside the box just before Man United got a penalty awarded to them. They're all in cahoots with PGMOL not to say anything too controversial about the standard of refereeing and just how much VAR is missing.

Its his fake laughing that actually drives me mad the most

Trying to portray this larger than life colourful character when hes dull as ditchwater

Stealing a living.

And they will never question refs integrity ever

Ive slagged refs over the years but Ive never seen anything like Coote

He has a genuine agenda v us
