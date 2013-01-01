I know a lot on here like Ian Wright but the guy offers literally no insight



Just spends the entire hour giggling and laughing at fuck all and making the most childish braindead jokes youd have to be high as a kite to find funny



Was it a pen Ian



What do you want from me hahahaha



Er To just say something constructive once?



Can united win the league



Shearer no



Wright Well haha no no no, hahahaha yes yes go on united



Certifiable



He doesn't want to offend anyone. Typical fence sitter.I'm more concerned about the fact that none of these fuckers even mentioned the foul on Gallagher outside the box just before Man United got a penalty awarded to them. They're all in cahoots with PGMOL not to say anything too controversial about the standard of refereeing and just how much VAR is missing.