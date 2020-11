A Manc deffo edits MOTD - highlights from yesterday and the Salah penalty is accompanied by David Moyes' bitter rant calling him a diver. No other match has a comment from any manager.



Fucking ridiculous how they're already trying to create a narrative around Mo.



Noticed this too. Shocking bias from the BBC there. Meanwhile, Son and Kane's scandalous shenanigans when they weren't even touched...Mentioned very briefly during the Spurs discussion but quickly glossed over. Yet Salah's dive was presumably so bad that it warrants moaning about it 24 hours later? C*nts.