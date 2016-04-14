When Kane was penalized (rightly) a few times for diving a year or so back, the English media punditry class formed a Praetorian Guard round him. I watched on MOTD as Alan Shearer and Danny Murphy told me that the thing I was seeing clearly with my eyes was infact a mirage. They keep telling on themselves.

The same pundits will, on a Saturday evening, watch Jamie Vardy go down after minimal contact to win another penalty, and wink at the camera and say, "Clever play, that", and then on a Sunday afternoon when Salah goes down after being kicked to ribbons all day they'll start raving about the degeneration of masculinity and the decline of the west. All these wankers are to be put in the 'pay no heed' category and the only real use they ever serve is the schadenfreude they provide Liverpool fans whenever the Reds win. A lot of puce pundits around the 85th minute last night.



So true.I stopped watching MotD a long time ago and I always turn off after a live match in order to avoid the punditry too. The agendas and hypocrisy ruin it all, so I don't bother now.Bugsy Malone could ambush Salah with a Tommy gun yet he'd still get criticised for going down too easily. Contrast that with certain other players, like those you mentioned, and if they are given as much as a sideways glance they go down like a sack of shite but are called "clever".Salah regularly gets ragged everywhere and gets nothing. I doubt they comment on that. They should be happy that we have such a wonderful player here in this league, but no, they'd rather dismiss him being regularly hacked and dragged back by cloggers and yard dogs, then berate him when he gets his boots kicked and goes down. All this, whilst praising the likes of Kane and Vardy for being "clever" and "having the right to go down after contact" even when there wasn't contact at all.