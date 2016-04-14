When Kane was penalized (rightly) a few times for diving a year or so back, the English media punditry class formed a Praetorian Guard round him. I watched on MOTD as Alan Shearer and Danny Murphy told me that the thing I was seeing clearly with my eyes was infact a mirage. They keep telling on themselves.
The same pundits will, on a Saturday evening, watch Jamie Vardy go down after minimal contact to win another penalty, and wink at the camera and say, "Clever play, that", and then on a Sunday afternoon when Salah goes down after being kicked to ribbons all day they'll start raving about the degeneration of masculinity and the decline of the west. All these wankers are to be put in the 'pay no heed' category and the only real use they ever serve is the schadenfreude they provide Liverpool fans whenever the Reds win. A lot of puce pundits around the 85th minute last night.