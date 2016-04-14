« previous next »
Author Topic: MOTD thread  (Read 340280 times)

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6880 on: Today at 12:36:01 AM »
Moyes is a bigger c*nt than I thought he was, literally accused Mo of diving, his player knew it was a penalty, no protest from him. Fuck off Moyes you blue nosed gormless, winless bell
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6881 on: Today at 12:39:57 AM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:36:01 AM
Moyes is a bigger c*nt than I thought he was, literally accused Mo of diving, his player knew it was a penalty, no protest from him. Fuck off Moyes you blue nosed gormless, winless bell

Managers like him are cowards. Far easier to stand their and accuse an opposition player of diving than show some actual ambition for once and try and win the game fair and square. I said it in the post game thread but I love it when you see them chucking on attacking players in the last few minutes, trying in vain to claw back the game. Maybe if hed brought them on 20 minutes sooner they could have impacted the game like ours did.

Why change the habit of a career though.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6882 on: Today at 12:44:16 AM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:36:01 AM
Moyes is a bigger c*nt than I thought he was, literally accused Mo of diving,
And that is the exact moment I switched it off... Moyes is a prick  :wanker
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6883 on: Today at 01:39:31 AM »

Moyes back to his old ways of deflecting away from his own inadequacies, criticism of himself, and shite quality or negativity of his team's football...


Tonight's 'Match Of The Day' - https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/jlsrxu/bbc_match_of_the_day_show_week_7_31_october_2020

Usual 'MOTD' & 'MOTD2' programs can also be found here - https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/?s=match+of+the+day
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6884 on: Today at 01:41:25 AM »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 11:29:34 PM
So much cryarsing on MotD tonight about Salah going down... He's been wrestled to the ground on a number of occasions and got fuck all from the refs. Today he got his just desserts.

Fucking whinging twats trying to ensure that it rapidly returns to open season on Salah with refs giving him zero protection, whereas they don't say a word when Kane etc throw themselves to the ground without any contact.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6885 on: Today at 02:18:06 AM »
Quote from: HesMagicYouKnow on Today at 01:43:25 AM
Mo just can't help himself.

Cant help himself with what?
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6886 on: Today at 02:57:37 AM »
Quote from: HesMagicYouKnow on Today at 01:43:25 AM
Mo just can't help himself.
You're certainly not helping yourself. That false nose and tache is fooling no one, pal
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6887 on: Today at 02:58:19 AM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:39:52 PM
I think Rooney said something similar, might have been in a different context though.
Ah the old ones are the best


(which is something else Rooney said ;) )
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6888 on: Today at 09:05:41 AM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:41:25 AM
Fucking whinging twats trying to ensure that it rapidly returns to open season on Salah with refs giving him zero protection, whereas they don't say a word when Kane etc throw themselves to the ground without any contact.

There was a blatant dive from Kane last season wasnt there, not even in the box but in attempt to get someone who was on a booking sent off.  Murphy said something like Ok, theres no contact there, but you have to understand that Kanes just trying to protect himself. I think you have to give him the benefit of the doubt.

Not sure how screaming then holding his knee afterwards was protecting himself.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6889 on: Today at 09:40:09 AM »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:05:41 AM
There was a blatant dive from Kane last season wasnt there, not even in the box but in attempt to get someone who was on a booking sent off.  Murphy said something like Ok, theres no contact there, but you have to understand that Kanes just trying to protect himself. I think you have to give him the benefit of the doubt.

Not sure how screaming then holding his knee afterwards was protecting himself.
They really do piss on your shoes and tell you its raining.

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6890 on: Today at 10:44:09 AM »
When Kane was penalized (rightly) a few times for diving a year or so back, the English media punditry class formed a Praetorian Guard round him. I watched on MOTD as Alan Shearer and Danny Murphy told me that the thing I was seeing clearly with my eyes was infact a mirage. They keep telling on themselves.
The same pundits will, on a Saturday evening, watch Jamie Vardy go down after minimal contact to win another penalty, and wink at the camera and say, "Clever play, that", and then on a Sunday afternoon when Salah goes down after being kicked to ribbons all day they'll start raving about the degeneration of masculinity and the decline of the west. All these wankers are to be put in the 'pay no heed' category and the only real use they ever serve is the schadenfreude they provide Liverpool fans whenever the Reds win. A lot of puce pundits around the 85th minute last night.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6891 on: Today at 10:53:07 AM »
They don't half talk some shit but I'm loving the fact that these twats are absolutely seething inside.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6892 on: Today at 10:57:48 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:39:57 AM
Managers like him are cowards. Far easier to stand their and accuse an opposition player of diving than show some actual ambition for once and try and win the game fair and square. I said it in the post game thread but I love it when you see them chucking on attacking players in the last few minutes, trying in vain to claw back the game. Maybe if hed brought them on 20 minutes sooner they could have impacted the game like ours did.

Why change the habit of a career though.

Its known as winning without winning, a tried and tested philosophy of Moyes for which he's been very successful at. So fair play to him to have yet another success yesterday.

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6893 on: Today at 11:38:07 AM »
Did they cover the stonewall Mane penalty just before Hendo's shot in the first half?
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6894 on: Today at 11:51:54 AM »
We have pundits like Souness & Shearer still giving opinions on tackles like they are judging them in the 80's.
Stick to enjoying & judging 'proper' tackles like your fellow dinosaur t-rex goalie does and stick your opinions up your arse on the modern game.
Whether it's soft or whether Salah 'earns' a penalty or not, contact is made..the rules are there, it's a penalty.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6895 on: Today at 12:13:29 PM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:36:01 AM
Moyes is a bigger c*nt than I thought he was, literally accused Mo of diving, his player knew it was a penalty, no protest from him. Fuck off Moyes you blue nosed gormless, winless bell

There was an incident 10-15 mins before the penalty where Salah brushes Cresswell shoulder down he goes free kick perhaps he should have been asked about that too.

He is a spineless manager we know this and its why he has a shocking record at top 6 clubs as he sits back and bends over.

He will keep West Ham easily but that is as good as it gets 10-15th place finishes.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6896 on: Today at 12:17:00 PM »
Quote from: Redondos Barber on Today at 10:44:09 AM
When Kane was penalized (rightly) a few times for diving a year or so back, the English media punditry class formed a Praetorian Guard round him. I watched on MOTD as Alan Shearer and Danny Murphy told me that the thing I was seeing clearly with my eyes was infact a mirage. They keep telling on themselves.
The same pundits will, on a Saturday evening, watch Jamie Vardy go down after minimal contact to win another penalty, and wink at the camera and say, "Clever play, that", and then on a Sunday afternoon when Salah goes down after being kicked to ribbons all day they'll start raving about the degeneration of masculinity and the decline of the west. All these wankers are to be put in the 'pay no heed' category and the only real use they ever serve is the schadenfreude they provide Liverpool fans whenever the Reds win. A lot of puce pundits around the 85th minute last night.
:lmao

:wellin
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6897 on: Today at 12:41:48 PM »
Quote from: Redondos Barber on Today at 10:44:09 AM
When Kane was penalized (rightly) a few times for diving a year or so back, the English media punditry class formed a Praetorian Guard round him. I watched on MOTD as Alan Shearer and Danny Murphy told me that the thing I was seeing clearly with my eyes was infact a mirage. They keep telling on themselves.
The same pundits will, on a Saturday evening, watch Jamie Vardy go down after minimal contact to win another penalty, and wink at the camera and say, "Clever play, that", and then on a Sunday afternoon when Salah goes down after being kicked to ribbons all day they'll start raving about the degeneration of masculinity and the decline of the west. All these wankers are to be put in the 'pay no heed' category and the only real use they ever serve is the schadenfreude they provide Liverpool fans whenever the Reds win. A lot of puce pundits around the 85th minute last night.
So true.

I stopped watching MotD a long time ago and I always turn off after a live match in order to avoid the punditry too. The agendas and hypocrisy ruin it all, so I don't bother now.

Bugsy Malone could ambush Salah with a Tommy gun yet he'd still get criticised for going down too easily. Contrast that with certain other players, like those you mentioned, and if they are given as much as a sideways glance they go down like a sack of shite but are called "clever".

Salah regularly gets ragged everywhere and gets nothing. I doubt they comment on that. They should be happy that we have such a wonderful player here in this league, but no, they'd rather dismiss him being regularly hacked and dragged back by cloggers and yard dogs, then berate him when he gets his boots kicked and goes down. All this, whilst praising the likes of Kane and Vardy  for being "clever" and "having the right to go down after contact" even when there wasn't contact at all.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6898 on: Today at 01:09:51 PM »
Didn't they make their bias even more despicable by doing some sarcy video that tried to make out they were balanced?
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6899 on: Today at 01:18:45 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:41:48 PM
So true.

I stopped watching MotD a long time ago and I always turn off after a live match in order to avoid the punditry too. The agendas and hypocrisy ruin it all, so I don't bother now.

Bugsy Malone could ambush Salah with a Tommy gun yet he'd still get criticised for going down too easily. Contrast that with certain other players, like those you mentioned, and if they are given as much as a sideways glance they go down like a sack of shite but are called "clever".

Salah regularly gets ragged everywhere and gets nothing. I doubt they comment on that. They should be happy that we have such a wonderful player here in this league, but no, they'd rather dismiss him being regularly hacked and dragged back by cloggers and yard dogs, then berate him when he gets his boots kicked and goes down. All this, whilst praising the likes of Kane and Vardy  for being "clever" and "having the right to go down after contact" even when there wasn't contact at all.
In the last couple of weeks alone we have seen Rashford and Martial go down with minimal contact to get penalties. Rashford (I think) also did it against Chelsea and got nothing that time. Where was all the faux outrage then?
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6900 on: Today at 01:34:08 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:09:51 PM
Didn't they make their bias even more despicable by doing some sarcy video that tried to make out they were balanced?

Well heres their reaction to Lord Kane diving

https://mobile.twitter.com/SamueILFC/status/1322690760710463491?s=09


Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6901 on: Today at 02:15:55 PM »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:34:08 PM
Well heres their reaction to Lord Kane diving

https://mobile.twitter.com/SamueILFC/status/1322690760710463491?s=09

Form that quality thread, and seems to ring true...

If you are English it is never a dive... (you are 'clever', 'have bought it', 'have to go down to get the penalty', 'invites the contact', 'everybody does it'...)

If you are not English then this applies...

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6902 on: Today at 02:56:49 PM »
That prick Lineker showing his true colours yet again on Twitter about this I see.

Are you a Liverpool fan? Yes.
Are we biased? No. Are you biased? Most probably.
https://twitter.com/GaryLineker/status/1322692621496627201?s=20

And refusing to reply when questioned about his and Danny Murphys comments sticking up for English players who actually dive.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6903 on: Today at 03:05:24 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:56:49 PM
That prick Lineker showing his true colours yet again on Twitter about this I see.

Are you a Liverpool fan? Yes.
Are we biased? No. Are you biased? Most probably.
https://twitter.com/GaryLineker/status/1322692621496627201?s=20
 

That's a rather obvious deflection tactic used by Linker there (in the 'divide and rule' category) - yet conveniently ignores all the non-Liverpool fans calling him, and others, on MOTD out too.

And yet in doing so, Lineker's statement also admits (or infers) that everyone calling him and the other MOTD pundits out are NOT wrong in what they are saying...
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6904 on: Today at 04:08:39 PM »
Can't wait to hear their thoughts on the Newcastle penalty later on.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6905 on: Today at 04:39:35 PM »
Quote from: Redondos Barber on Today at 10:44:09 AM
When Kane was penalized (rightly) a few times for diving a year or so back, the English media punditry class formed a Praetorian Guard round him. I watched on MOTD as Alan Shearer and Danny Murphy told me that the thing I was seeing clearly with my eyes was infact a mirage. They keep telling on themselves.
The same pundits will, on a Saturday evening, watch Jamie Vardy go down after minimal contact to win another penalty, and wink at the camera and say, "Clever play, that", and then on a Sunday afternoon when Salah goes down after being kicked to ribbons all day they'll start raving about the degeneration of masculinity and the decline of the west. All these wankers are to be put in the 'pay no heed' category and the only real use they ever serve is the schadenfreude they provide Liverpool fans whenever the Reds win. A lot of puce pundits around the 85th minute last night.
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin
Mate, you should start writing books. What a talent!!!!
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6906 on: Today at 05:32:05 PM »
Quote from: Redondos Barber on Today at 10:44:09 AM
When Kane was penalized (rightly) a few times for diving a year or so back, the English media punditry class formed a Praetorian Guard round him. I watched on MOTD as Alan Shearer and Danny Murphy told me that the thing I was seeing clearly with my eyes was infact a mirage. They keep telling on themselves.
The same pundits will, on a Saturday evening, watch Jamie Vardy go down after minimal contact to win another penalty, and wink at the camera and say, "Clever play, that", and then on a Sunday afternoon when Salah goes down after being kicked to ribbons all day they'll start raving about the degeneration of masculinity and the decline of the west. All these wankers are to be put in the 'pay no heed' category and the only real use they ever serve is the schadenfreude they provide Liverpool fans whenever the Reds win. A lot of puce pundits around the 85th minute last night.

you defo need to post more  ;D
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6907 on: Today at 10:38:30 PM »
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6908 on: Today at 11:02:45 PM »
Travesty if Bamford, Antonio or Lanzini don't win goal of rhe month. They'll probably give it to Penandez.

In other news, absolutely nothing from the commentators about Kane's horrific Olympic-level diving into the box here. And unlike Salah last night, nobody touched Kane. He was just being a shithouse for no reason.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6909 on: Today at 11:18:29 PM »
Well done Keown - 'Dangerous play from Kane'. Also 'referee doesn't understand that point'.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6910 on: Today at 11:19:17 PM »
Nice to see Keown breaking ranks and calling out the spurs team for their dives today.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6911 on: Today at 11:33:31 PM »
crazy decision by VAR, Lallana is in the air and kane backs into him! at least Keown called it as dangerous
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6912 on: Today at 11:34:31 PM »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 11:19:17 PM
Nice to see Keown breaking ranks and calling out the spurs team for their dives today.

Yeah but he is an Arse-nal fan.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6913 on: Today at 11:40:00 PM »
Newcastle have got a really good player in Callum Wilson. Also the handsomest bastard in the league. Life's just not fair.  :P
