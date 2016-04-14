Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
Moyes is a bigger c*nt than I thought he was, literally accused Mo of diving, his player knew it was a penalty, no protest from him. Fuck off Moyes you blue nosed gormless, winless bell
people like big dick nick.
So much cryarsing on MotD tonight about Salah going down... He's been wrestled to the ground on a number of occasions and got fuck all from the refs. Today he got his just desserts.
Moyes is a bigger c*nt than I thought he was, literally accused Mo of diving,
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.71]