Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6880 on: Today at 12:36:01 AM
Moyes is a bigger c*nt than I thought he was, literally accused Mo of diving, his player knew it was a penalty, no protest from him. Fuck off Moyes you blue nosed gormless, winless bell
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6881 on: Today at 12:39:57 AM
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:36:01 AM
Moyes is a bigger c*nt than I thought he was, literally accused Mo of diving, his player knew it was a penalty, no protest from him. Fuck off Moyes you blue nosed gormless, winless bell

Managers like him are cowards. Far easier to stand their and accuse an opposition player of diving than show some actual ambition for once and try and win the game fair and square. I said it in the post game thread but I love it when you see them chucking on attacking players in the last few minutes, trying in vain to claw back the game. Maybe if hed brought them on 20 minutes sooner they could have impacted the game like ours did.

Why change the habit of a career though.
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6882 on: Today at 12:42:49 AM
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 11:29:34 PM
So much cryarsing on MotD tonight about Salah going down... He's been wrestled to the ground on a number of occasions and got fuck all from the refs. Today he got his just desserts.

Or even this one?

https://mobile.twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1312824942380154881?s=09
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6883 on: Today at 12:44:16 AM
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:36:01 AM
Moyes is a bigger c*nt than I thought he was, literally accused Mo of diving,
And that is the exact moment I switched it off... Moyes is a prick  :wanker
