Moyes is a bigger c*nt than I thought he was, literally accused Mo of diving, his player knew it was a penalty, no protest from him. Fuck off Moyes you blue nosed gormless, winless bell



Managers like him are cowards. Far easier to stand their and accuse an opposition player of diving than show some actual ambition for once and try and win the game fair and square. I said it in the post game thread but I love it when you see them chucking on attacking players in the last few minutes, trying in vain to claw back the game. Maybe if hed brought them on 20 minutes sooner they could have impacted the game like ours did.Why change the habit of a career though.