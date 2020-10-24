"If you endanger an opponent you're probably gonna see red."



Well, unless you're Jordan Pickford hacking down Liverpool's Ballon d'Or contending defender. Then you'll get off scotch free with no consequences. Thank God the universe and karma are levelling things out. They would've been much better off had Pickford seen red last week and missed a few games. If he's sent off for injuring Van Dijk no way Richarlisson tries that horror tackle on Thiago. Now Hamez is hamstrung, Digne is off, their "Inzaghi" looks lost without that prick Richarlisson and will be on his own for 2 more games, and Pickford is still Pickford (aka pretty shit). In summary, they're fucked.