Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6800 on: October 24, 2020, 10:31:14 PM »
How many times is he going to tell us were missing VVD ffs
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6801 on: October 24, 2020, 10:33:23 PM »
Jonathan Pearce is an absolutely insufferable prick. Such an agenda driven commentator.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6802 on: October 24, 2020, 10:39:06 PM »
How the actual fuck can they question Fabinho playing centre half and giving a penalty away when he didnt give a penalty away, the refs decided to give one.
« Reply #6803 on: October 24, 2020, 10:42:10 PM »
Fulham will be back in the Championship by the time that new stand is finished.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6804 on: October 24, 2020, 10:46:22 PM »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on October 24, 2020, 10:39:06 PM
How the actual fuck can they question Fabinho playing centre half and giving a penalty away when he didnt give a penalty away, the refs decided to give one.

Fab was so good on Weds, but so poor tonight - hopefully tonight will have been the anomaly, but he got thoroughly outplayed and bullied by McBurnie and Burke.
« Reply #6805 on: October 24, 2020, 10:50:22 PM »
Quote from: Licky on October 24, 2020, 10:31:14 PM
How many times is he going to tell us were missing VVD ffs

Clearly, more times than they can mention Salah being dragged back in the penalty area or showing the Mane penalty shout.  ::)
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6806 on: October 24, 2020, 11:40:38 PM »

'Match Of The Day' for Saturday 24th October : https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2020/10/24/bbc-match-of-the-day-24th-october-week-6


10 minute highlights of the Liverpool 2-1 Sheffield Utd match (non-BBC/MOTD) : https://yfl.viditnow.com/player/html/5asonq9jLGTDm?popup=yes&autoplay=1

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6807 on: Yesterday at 12:04:24 AM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on October 24, 2020, 10:33:23 PM
Jonathan Pearce is an absolutely insufferable prick. Such an agenda driven commentator.

Logged in to say that, he always has been annoying but he is perfect tabloid journalist material. Start with last week's headline and assemble all the 'facts' to back up that headline. We've effectively had two clean sheets in the games since Everton (Obviously I'm not having the penalty at all). Sheffield Utd played well but they couldn't score against a defence led by a midfielder, that's a more uncomfortable narrative that goes against the flow.
    • My Twitter Account
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6808 on: Yesterday at 12:23:42 AM »
Quote from: Scottymuser on October 24, 2020, 10:46:22 PM
Fab was so good on Weds, but so poor tonight - hopefully tonight will have been the anomaly, but he got thoroughly outplayed and bullied by McBurnie and Burke.
he really wasn't
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6809 on: Yesterday at 12:26:16 AM »
Just seen the Utd v Chelsea snoozefest, how the fuck did slabhead not give away a penalty, no surprise that Atkinson didn't give it but it was a clear and obvious error, not even sure VAR looked at it
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6810 on: Yesterday at 12:34:33 AM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 12:26:16 AM
Just seen the Utd v Chelsea snoozefest, how the fuck did slabhead not give away a penalty, no surprise that Atkinson didn't give it but it was a clear and obvious error, not even sure VAR looked at it

It is just bizarre, it is like they are making it up as they go along.

Clean tackle someone 1mm over the line (if at all), Penalty. Strangle someone, nothing.

Actually, they are.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6811 on: Yesterday at 01:05:02 AM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54678969

The above is a genuine article by BBC Sport titled: "Liverpool extend unbeaten home record - but were they fortunate?"

How could anyone who works for a sports news website think we were lucky in anyway tonight. Insane.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6812 on: Yesterday at 01:20:19 AM »
Quote from: iamnant on Yesterday at 01:05:02 AM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54678969

The above is a genuine article by BBC Sport titled: "Liverpool extend unbeaten home record - but were they fortunate?"

How could anyone who works for a sports news website think we were lucky in anyway tonight. Insane.

The agendas in the media are sickening. I went off BBC five years ago when their news articles started to sound like they'd been written by Daily Fail writers. It's a consequence of living in the post-truth era, defined by the Tory mindset of misinformation, greed, and slogan-filled propaganda. I hate it.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6813 on: Yesterday at 06:04:56 AM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on October 24, 2020, 10:33:23 PM
Jonathan Pearce is an absolutely insufferable prick. Such an agenda driven commentator.

Agreed, total garbage. As is MOTD, toeing the line, not questioning half the failings of the refereeing.

That foul by fathead too, what was the commentary on that.... something about arms being rested around Azpi, in what world could you read that situation in that way?! MOTD annoys the hell out of me.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6814 on: Yesterday at 07:27:47 AM »
Micah Richards is a fucking terrible pundit
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6815 on: Yesterday at 08:37:02 AM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 07:27:47 AM
Micah Richards is a fucking terrible pundit

When they were talking about Fulham overpassing:

"How would you fix the problem?"

Micah: "Just tell them to keep doing what they're doing"

Amazing insight.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6816 on: Yesterday at 09:55:20 AM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 07:27:47 AM
Micah Richards is a fucking terrible pundit
He offers absolutely nothing, but the BBC must have seen those other insufferable pricks who used to do Copa90, who are all about the "bantz" and shouting over each other, and thought Micah Richards would tick that box for them.

The narrative has changed about us now. A few years ago, that Sheffield United win would have been seen as us winning the games we needed to start winning to win the league. Now, if we don't beat teams 5-0, we're struggling!
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6817 on: Yesterday at 12:37:15 PM »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 01:20:19 AM
The agendas in the media are sickening. I went off BBC five years ago when their news articles started to sound like they'd been written by Daily Fail writers. It's a consequence of living in the post-truth era, defined by the Tory mindset of misinformation, greed, and slogan-filled propaganda. I hate it.

Its all about clicks. The more contentious the argument, the more people react, which generates click traffic which generates revenue.
What the BBC are doing is to try and emulate the style without the end product of revenue.
Mind you McNulty is the chief sports editor.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6818 on: Yesterday at 10:35:57 PM »
Haha Cahill and Osman on tonight. Excellent.

Bet they still try and defend Digne.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6819 on: Yesterday at 10:57:25 PM »
That ball actually touched xhaka

So fuck knows what these clowns are on about

Even what theyre talking about hes clearly interfering anyway
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6820 on: Yesterday at 10:58:23 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:35:57 PM
Haha Cahill and Osman on tonight. Excellent.

Bet they still try and defend Digne.

Cant wait for it

I bet you theyll even come in with the Virgils fault shit
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6821 on: Yesterday at 11:02:25 PM »
Looking forward to unbiased analysis
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6822 on: Yesterday at 11:05:45 PM »
Fat shithaired pig Is proper evertonised

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6823 on: Yesterday at 11:06:26 PM »
Where did the classy Ancellotti meme come from?

Gobshite
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6824 on: Yesterday at 11:07:45 PM »
Carlo thought the sending off was ridiculous and perhaps Everton are now being punished for the game last weekend!

Fuck me, he's actually gone full Everton!
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6825 on: Yesterday at 11:08:30 PM »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Yesterday at 11:06:26 PM
Where did the classy Ancellotti meme come from?

Gobshite


Get the one of him chewing with Liverpool 3-3 Ac Milan in the background

Like a pig with swill
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6826 on: Yesterday at 11:08:43 PM »
Two bluenoses on? Not that they were expecting Everton to win or anything.  ;D

Cahill referring to we.  Not the done thing on MotD.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6827 on: Yesterday at 11:09:40 PM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:07:45 PM
Carlo thought the sending off was ridiculous and perhaps Everton are now being punished for the game last weekend!

Fuck me, he's actually gone full Everton!

Hes a shithouse. Full strength
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6828 on: Yesterday at 11:10:43 PM »
Walker-Peters leg was in the way of Lucas Dignes studs apparently.   ::)
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6829 on: Yesterday at 11:10:56 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 11:08:43 PM
Two bluenoses on? Not that they were expecting Everton to win or anything.  ;D
two of the more successful bitters of recent times, both won fuck all
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6830 on: Yesterday at 11:12:01 PM »
and they both did try to defend it! :lmao

Awesome unbiased analysis lads
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6831 on: Yesterday at 11:12:44 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:09:40 PM
Hes a shithouse. Full strength
yep, perfect manager for them really
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6832 on: Yesterday at 11:13:27 PM »
Looking at that the lads away from digne

Digne knows it.

So he gets his arms in the air and runs full throttle at the lads feet

Old trick and he got caught out. Hes looking directly at his feet as hes running at him
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6833 on: Yesterday at 11:14:45 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 11:10:43 PM
Walker-Peters leg was in the way of Lucas Dignes studs apparently.   ::)
Disgraceful of him to put his ankle under Dignes studs like that. Its not like he couldnt see him coming from directly behind him.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6834 on: Yesterday at 11:15:22 PM »
Osman... "You can't endanger an emponent."
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6835 on: Yesterday at 11:18:57 PM »
Hysterical theyve got these two tits in and they got dominated today

I Mean I get Cahill. The lad was a player, wasted best years of his life at that nothing club, but a player

Osman? May aswell have my Mrs on if your having him on
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6836 on: Yesterday at 11:20:50 PM »
"If you endanger an opponent you're probably gonna see red."

Well, unless you're Jordan Pickford hacking down Liverpool's Ballon d'Or contending defender. Then you'll get off scotch free with no consequences. Thank God the universe and karma are levelling things out. They would've been much better off had Pickford seen red last week and missed a few games. If he's sent off for injuring Van Dijk no way Richarlisson tries that horror tackle on Thiago. Now Hamez is hamstrung, Digne is off, their "Inzaghi" looks lost without that prick Richarlisson and will be on his own for 2 more games, and Pickford is still Pickford (aka pretty shit). In summary, they're fucked.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6837 on: Yesterday at 11:36:02 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:13:27 PM
Looking at that the lads away from digne

Digne knows it.

So he gets his arms in the air and runs full throttle at the lads feet

Old trick and he got caught out. Hes looking directly at his feet as hes running at him


that's it in a nutshell.... and the hands in the air just before the offence was the giveaway to its premeditation... c*nt knew exactly what he was doing......the fat Italian Joe Royle is making a twat of himself trying to defend it...
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6838 on: Yesterday at 11:41:28 PM »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 11:36:02 PM


that's it in a nutshell.... and the hands in the air just before the offence was the giveaway to its premeditation... c*nt knew exactly what he was doing......the fat Italian Joe Royle is making a twat of himself trying to defend it...

Exactly right

Hands in the air what happens next is an accident guv

Fuming he didnt get away with it
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6839 on: Yesterday at 11:56:45 PM »
I thought the hands in the air were him trying to feign innocence at the previous foul on the same player, much like that defender did after dragging Salah back in our game before the shot where he hit the post.
