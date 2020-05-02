They said they were going to look at our pen, but didn't have time. They all said it was a pen.
So, basically they could have made time for it, as it was the most contentious thing of our game and should have given us a win. Bit of a worrying trend, to be honest. Since the restart, we've been getting fucked every which way, as VAR and the refs have a bit of a day off in our games. That better not continue on into next season as a way to cool our jets and make the league closer, and thus more interesting to the neutral, because the way its going, we're going to absolutely spank the fuck out of it again next season.