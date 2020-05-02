« previous next »
Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6600 on: May 2, 2020, 07:42:48 PM »
MOTD top ten tonight is players who never played for any of the traditional "big six". I can think of:

Shearer
Le Tissier
Vardy
Okocha
Di Canio
Speed
Juninho
Online Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,598
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6601 on: June 20, 2020, 10:42:51 PM »
Anyone watching this?
Offline Big Red Richie

  • Thread killer extraordinaire. For future reference the order is T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6602 on: June 20, 2020, 10:45:52 PM »
I might be?
Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,563
  • YNWA
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6603 on: June 20, 2020, 10:52:13 PM »
Quote from: Morgana on June 20, 2020, 10:42:51 PM
Anyone watching this?

Just switched it on cheers for the heads up!
Offline disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,483
  • Seis Veces
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6604 on: June 20, 2020, 10:56:02 PM »
Maupay was a very good signing for Brighton. Liked the look of him in the Championship. Think he's one of only a few players worth looking at from any of these clubs facing relegation
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

Online Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,598
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6605 on: June 20, 2020, 10:56:02 PM »
Online Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,598
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6606 on: June 20, 2020, 11:02:20 PM »
Quote from: disgraced cake on June 20, 2020, 10:56:02 PM
Maupay was a very good signing for Brighton. Liked the look of him in the Championship. Think he's one of only a few players worth looking at from any of these clubs facing relegation

Loved his little comment there about Guendouzi's lack of "humility".  :D But to be fair I can understand why the Arsenal players wanted to beat his arse at the end there. Injures their goalie only to score an injury time winner. (I know he didn't injure Leno on purpose but still...)

On another note, can I just say how pleased I am to see the players celebrating goals together. Socially distant celebrations like elbow bumps are a bit sad. Bring on the man love tomorrow at Goodison!

Raul Jimenez looks like the quintessential Real Madrid player. Would be surprised if Wolves holds onto him for another season.
Offline eddiedingle

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6607 on: June 20, 2020, 11:16:34 PM »
Rodgers always looks like the most dehydrated man in the world.
Online Gaz75

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6608 on: June 20, 2020, 11:47:21 PM »
just watched the second penalty given for utd last night, moss was looking right at it don't know how he gives that
Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,522
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6609 on: June 20, 2020, 11:54:30 PM »
Quote from: Gaz75 on June 20, 2020, 11:47:21 PM
just watched the second penalty given for utd last night, moss was looking right at it don't know how he gives that

Wheres Andy to explain why?
Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,165
  • In a squeeze play on the cheesy side of town
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6610 on: June 21, 2020, 12:30:03 AM »
Love that Jimenez, with 14 goals, has broken the record for the most premier league goals for Wolves (they have had 5 years in the PL). Shame about John Richards, Derek Dougan, Bobby Gould, Hugh Curran, Kenny Hibbert, Ray Crawford, Dennis Westcott and 11 others since 1945 who have bettered that and have been airbrushed from history (Steve Bull never managed his goals in the top flight)

Cue Liverpool's first ever title

#footballexistedbefore1992
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Phil M

  • Fuuuck off Covid-19! We ain't got no proper vaccine, Self-isolating with no footy, That's what we call misery!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,369
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6611 on: June 21, 2020, 12:35:36 AM »
Ian "they've got to play better than that" Wright and Alan "he's got to save that/score that" Shearer were on top form.
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 AM
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Online Gaz75

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6612 on: June 21, 2020, 02:13:14 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 20, 2020, 11:54:30 PM
Wheres Andy to explain why?
I  miss Andy
Online Gaz75

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6613 on: June 21, 2020, 02:27:20 AM »
love that wolves won today, playing proper football and a class manager
Online Gaz75

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6614 on: June 21, 2020, 02:41:18 AM »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on June 21, 2020, 12:30:03 AM
Love that Jimenez, with 14 goals, has broken the record for the most premier league goals for Wolves (they have had 5 years in the PL). Shame about John Richards, Derek Dougan, Bobby Gould, Hugh Curran, Kenny Hibbert, Ray Crawford, Dennis Westcott and 11 others since 1945 who have bettered that and have been airbrushed from history (Steve Bull never managed his goals in the top flight)

Cue Liverpool's first ever title

#footballexistedbefore1992
This, the problem I have with this is that these people, leineker etc. should know better they are around long enough to know, but didn't even acknowledge past achievements. I don't mean to dilute wolves achievements at the moment by the way I think they are a fantastic team
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,425
  • Kloppite
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6615 on: June 27, 2020, 01:06:17 AM »
Be worth watching next season if only for the intro, with Hendo lifting the trophy. ;D
Online Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,598
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6616 on: July 4, 2020, 11:39:45 PM »
Watching tonights highlights really brought home the fact that many PL teams/players did not come out of lockdown in the best shape.
Offline eddiedingle

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6617 on: July 5, 2020, 10:34:35 PM »
Micah Richards. There is no escape
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,053
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6618 on: July 5, 2020, 10:36:46 PM »
He's on TV and Radio, basically evrey outlet that covers Premier League footie.  ;D
Online Dynasty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 157
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6619 on: July 5, 2020, 10:38:59 PM »
He's the new Robbie Savage fuck me I think he's on all 900 channels on sky  :o
Offline Nitramdorf

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6620 on: July 5, 2020, 10:45:36 PM »
Commentator trying to find some contact between Naby and their diver. Its truly embarrassing how some of these players act.
Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,346
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6621 on: July 5, 2020, 10:48:40 PM »
Micah Richards is the new benchmark for shit pundits.
Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,200
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6622 on: July 5, 2020, 10:54:36 PM »
I never thought I'd say this but I think Micah Richards has overtaken Jermaine Jenas for being the most bland and annoying and everywhere you turn pundit around. Do they share an agent by any chance?
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,169
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6623 on: July 5, 2020, 11:21:53 PM »
Not happy, was looking forward to seeing Hasenhüttl in his gloves, very disappointed. Strange he wasn't wearing them considering, how appropriate they are in the current climate.
 :(

Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6624 on: July 5, 2020, 11:23:54 PM »
"A couple of times, Joe Hart bailed me out many times"

Why cant we just have a program with Gabby?
Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,169
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6625 on: July 5, 2020, 11:32:54 PM »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on July  5, 2020, 10:45:36 PM
Commentator trying to find some contact between Naby and their diver. Its truly embarrassing how some of these players act.

The Villa player clearly cheated.....yet somehow a Liverpool player might have touched himfor some reason. Free pass given to a cheat and even worse, a feeble attempt to justify it.
 ::)
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline leftfooter

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,533
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6626 on: July 8, 2020, 11:41:48 PM »
Why on earth have Newcastle got a black away kit? Bonkers.

Nice that the City crowd are trying to lift their players after the Premier League disappointment. Liveliest they've sounded all season.
Hafiz Marikar, football visionary extraordinaire. He's not wrong.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,165
  • In a squeeze play on the cheesy side of town
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6627 on: Today at 12:12:18 AM »
Crowd noise is irritating but having booing as well, no need.

Norwich got booed off on TV after they were relegated, I doubt even their fans would have done that in reality.

I can think of only one ground where not having the sound of booing would be incongruous
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,346
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6628 on: Today at 12:50:12 AM »
They said they were going to look at our pen, but didn't have time. They all said it was a pen.

So, basically they could have made time for it, as it was the most contentious thing of our game and should have given us a win. Bit of a worrying trend, to be honest. Since the restart, we've been getting fucked every which way, as VAR and the refs have a bit of a day off in our games. That better not continue on into next season as a way to cool our jets and make the league closer, and thus more interesting to the neutral, because the way its going, we're going to absolutely spank the fuck out of it again next season.
