Maupay was a very good signing for Brighton. Liked the look of him in the Championship. Think he's one of only a few players worth looking at from any of these clubs facing relegation



Loved his little comment there about Guendouzi's lack of "humility".But to be fair I can understand why the Arsenal players wanted to beat his arse at the end there. Injures their goalie only to score an injury time winner. (I know he didn't injure Leno on purpose but still...)On another note, can I just say how pleased I am to see the players celebrating goals together. Socially distant celebrations like elbow bumps are a bit sad. Bring on the man love tomorrow at Goodison!Raul Jimenez looks like the quintessential Real Madrid player. Would be surprised if Wolves holds onto him for another season.