MOTD thread

Re: MOTD thread
January 1, 2020, 07:47:14 PM
Get to fuck BBC.

First day back at work for many people tomorrow, and you put MOTD on 23.05 - 00.40


I'll catch it on iPlayer tomorrow. Dicks.
Re: MOTD thread
January 1, 2020, 09:00:50 PM
With our game tomorrow. When would our game be shown on motd?
Re: MOTD thread
January 1, 2020, 10:07:43 PM
Quote from: Bigly Red Richie on January  1, 2020, 07:47:14 PM
Get to fuck BBC.

First day back at work for many people tomorrow, and you put MOTD on 23.05 - 00.40


I'll catch it on iPlayer tomorrow. Dicks.

Got to make room for the Mrs Brown's Boys New Year Special. Feel like cancelling my licence fee for that reason alone.
Re: MOTD thread
January 1, 2020, 10:08:59 PM
Quote from: Bigly Red Richie on January  1, 2020, 07:47:14 PM
Get to fuck BBC.

First day back at work for many people tomorrow, and you put MOTD on 23.05 - 00.40


I'll catch it on iPlayer tomorrow. Dicks.

Not enough time to get the Arse v Mancs game on first if they show it any earlier............................
Re: MOTD thread
January 1, 2020, 11:37:10 PM
Noble bought the pen using his experience according to weasel Neville. No Phil he ducking dived you twat.
Re: MOTD thread
January 1, 2020, 11:39:13 PM
Quote from: Judge Red on January  1, 2020, 11:37:10 PM
Noble bought the pen using his experience according to weasel Neville. No Phil he ducking dived you twat.

The agenda to defend English players has never been more blatant.

If that was Salah or Mane they'd be crucified.
Re: MOTD thread
January 2, 2020, 02:06:21 PM
Quote from: stevieG786 on January  1, 2020, 09:00:50 PM
With our game tomorrow. When would our game be shown on motd?

I doubt it will, probably just on Football Focus on Saturday.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: MOTD thread
January 2, 2020, 02:31:35 PM
Quote from: sinnermichael on January  1, 2020, 11:39:13 PM
The agenda to defend English players has never been more blatant.

If that was Salah or Mane they'd be crucified.

It's really really pathetic and painfully obvious. It's like everything else though. It's not an issue of English players its every other nationality that has the problems. Diving, sly fouls, time wasting. The English players are all good old honest professionals. The biggest cheats I can think of off the top of my head are Kane, Vardy, Deli Ali and Sterling.
It was the same with Kane's dive on boxing day, clutching his face when he wasn't even touched. They made a joke of it and even said "we don't know how much that hurts from here"
Does that come from the Production team ?  Or the Presenters/Pundits themselves ?
Re: MOTD thread
January 2, 2020, 03:06:50 PM
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on January  1, 2020, 10:08:59 PM
Not enough time to get the Arse v Mancs game on first if they show it any earlier............................
Wasn't our game vs Leicester on first at 10:20pm after an 8pm kick off? Pretty sure it was.
Re: MOTD thread
January 2, 2020, 06:21:56 PM
Quote from: Bigly Red Richie on January  1, 2020, 07:47:14 PM
Get to fuck BBC.

First day back at work for many people tomorrow, and you put MOTD on 23.05 - 00.40


I'll catch it on iPlayer tomorrow. Dicks.

No Liverpool on. No-ones arsed I suppose. Biggest club in the World and tha...We were still on 10:20 against Leicester I believe
Re: MOTD thread
January 2, 2020, 06:50:40 PM
Quote from: slaphead on January  2, 2020, 02:31:35 PM
It's really really pathetic and painfully obvious. It's like everything else though. It's not an issue of English players its every other nationality that has the problems. Diving, sly fouls, time wasting. The English players are all good old honest professionals. The biggest cheats I can think of off the top of my head are Kane, Vardy, Deli Ali and Sterling.
It was the same with Kane's dive on boxing day, clutching his face when he wasn't even touched. They made a joke of it and even said "we don't know how much that hurts from here"
Does that come from the Production team ?  Or the Presenters/Pundits themselves ?

That was Danny Murphy talking about Kane so I'm assuming it was his own opinion. I mean, he has said this in the past:

"Liverpool have lost some camaraderie with more English players leaving and other players coming in," said Murphy.

"How do you replace Robbie Fowler? You can't. I wanted to come to a club that was perhaps not so cosmopolitan."

"I wanted to work under an English manager who I could have a crystal clear relationship with. Alan Curbishley has the things I look for in a manager.

http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/teams/c/charlton_athletic/3554300.stm
Re: MOTD thread
January 2, 2020, 06:51:42 PM
Quote from: Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly on January  2, 2020, 06:50:40 PM
That was Danny Murphy talking about Kane so I'm assuming it was his own opinion. I mean, he has said this in the past:

"Liverpool have lost some camaraderie with more English players leaving and other players coming in," said Murphy.

"How do you replace Robbie Fowler? You can't. I wanted to come to a club that was perhaps not so cosmopolitan."

"I wanted to work under an English manager who I could have a crystal clear relationship with. Alan Curbishley has the things I look for in a manager.

http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/teams/c/charlton_athletic/3554300.stm
Murphy 100% voted leave
Re: MOTD thread
January 2, 2020, 11:53:47 PM
Quote from: sinnermichael on January  1, 2020, 11:39:13 PM
The agenda to defend English players has never been more blatant.

If that was Salah or Mane they'd be crucified.

Shearer has made a tit of himself numerous times on this.
Re: MOTD thread
January 3, 2020, 12:25:48 AM
Quote from: Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly on January  2, 2020, 06:50:40 PM
That was Danny Murphy talking about Kane so I'm assuming it was his own opinion. I mean, he has said this in the past:

"I wanted to work under an English manager who I could have a crystal clear relationship with. Alan Curbishley has the things I look for in a manager.

http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/teams/c/charlton_athletic/3554300.stm

And that was his level.
Re: MOTD thread
Yesterday at 11:13:59 PM
Dion Dublin said a minute ago that Carlisle snatched a point from Cardiff...  :lmao
Re: MOTD thread
Yesterday at 11:55:32 PM
Some awful commentary there. Sheff Wed scored late on v Brighton and the commentator was so boring you wouldn't have known they scored.
