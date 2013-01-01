« previous next »
MOTD thread

Re: MOTD thread
Quote from: beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan! on Yesterday at 10:55:30 PM
Oh my

Southamptons 2nd :o

Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Today at 09:03:41 AM
Just watching this now, that goal from Ayew was something special.

Brilliant goals.


Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Today at 09:03:41 AM
As for Murphy trying to defend Sir Harry of Claim, a lesson in how to make yourself look like a c*nt on telly.  :wanker

I remember him defending Kane last season when he got booked for diving against Wolves. Yesterday's defence of him was bizarre.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: MOTD thread
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:33:13 PM
Blink and you'd miss the greatest team in the world.

Move along, nothing to see here
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Re: MOTD thread
If there was ever a bigger case of sacking this shit off and just having a highlights show with no 'analysis' or presenter then this was it. Fucking embarrassing.
Re: MOTD thread
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 11:17:53 AM
If there was ever a bigger case of sacking this shit off and just having a highlights show with no 'analysis' or presenter then this was it. Fucking embarrassing.

The ones sky sports post for each game on their YouTube channel fill that need pretty well, at this point, I think more people watch motd for the comedy value of these idiot pundits when they spout their latest batch of bitter idiocy.
Re: MOTD thread
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:33:13 PM
Blink and you'd miss the greatest team in the world.

One of the best, most utterly dominant performances I have ever seen in my lifetime, absolute masterclass and they couldn't be quicker to get the mancs on. I think sad is the best word to describe that.
Re: MOTD thread
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:30:03 AM
One of the best, most utterly dominant performances I have ever seen in my lifetime, absolute masterclass and they couldn't be quicker to get the mancs on. I think sad is the best word to describe that.

to be honest, I think there wasnt much of a turnaround between the end of the game and the start of the show to come up with a lot to say.
Re: MOTD thread
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:30:03 AM
One of the best, most utterly dominant performances I have ever seen in my lifetime, absolute masterclass and they couldn't be quicker to get the mancs on. I think sad is the best word to describe that.

Contrast it to the 5-0 against Forest and the attention that game got the following few days. They had Tom Finney on telly saying about how it was the best display in a game of football he had ever seen, the media were lauding us.

Don't really get what has gone on since, is it the Tory targeting of us post Hillsborough and the lies that made people hate us? These days it seems like no-one has a good word to say about us.

Fuck them, if they think we are insufferable then we might as well give them what they expect and rub their fucking noses in it constantly.
Re: MOTD thread
Why was pickford not sent off for deliberately handling the ball outside the box?
Re: MOTD thread
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 03:58:19 PM
Why was pickford not sent off for deliberately handling the ball outside the box?

Would have been unfair to penalise the opposition.
Re: MOTD thread
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 04:04:01 PM
Would have been unfair to penalise the opposition.

 :lmao :lmao

Just imagine if had normal length arms he would have been able to keep it over the line.
Re: MOTD thread
If you fancy a laugh, read this from BBC Sport. Just imagine any of them trying to say they haven't got English-bias with a straight face. Had a right giggle reading it:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/50542987

For a brief synopsis, they had Vardy as the best player in the Premier League in 2019 (the same league year which had VVD, Mane, Salah, KDB and Sterling) and Chris Wilder as the best manager (that's right - not the 97 point, Champions League winning Klopp, or the 98 point, treble winning Guardiola).
Re: MOTD thread
Quote from: iamnant on Today at 06:09:52 PM
If you fancy a laugh, read this from BBC Sport. Just imagine any of them trying to say they haven't got English-bias with a straight face. Had a right giggle reading it:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/50542987

For a brief synopsis, they had Vardy as the best player in the Premier League in 2019 (the same league year which had VVD, Mane, Salah, KDB and Sterling) and Chris Wilder as the best manager (that's right - not the 97 point, Champions League winning Klopp, or the 98 point, treble winning Guardiola).
:lmao :lmao :lmao

alternative indeed - dear me
Re: MOTD thread
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 06:17:57 PM
:lmao :lmao :lmao

alternative indeed - dear me
It's *almost* as bad as their tongue-in-cheek analysis of Kane's play acting yesterday. Gary Linekar can fucking do one off our screens now - his smarmy-ness is sickening.
