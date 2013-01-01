One of the best, most utterly dominant performances I have ever seen in my lifetime, absolute masterclass and they couldn't be quicker to get the mancs on. I think sad is the best word to describe that.



Contrast it to the 5-0 against Forest and the attention that game got the following few days. They had Tom Finney on telly saying about how it was the best display in a game of football he had ever seen, the media were lauding us.Don't really get what has gone on since, is it the Tory targeting of us post Hillsborough and the lies that made people hate us? These days it seems like no-one has a good word to say about us.Fuck them, if they think we are insufferable then we might as well give them what they expect and rub their fucking noses in it constantly.