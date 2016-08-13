I wouldn't accept any of them, but only because it's all been rendered so meaningless. To the extent that politely turning it down without making a fuss is now considered the most reasonable and dignified response to it being offered to you. It would no doubt help you in certain careers, open up business opportunities and so forth, but that feels so cheap for what should be a recognition for your contribution to the betterment of humanity.
There are so many brilliant, good Sirs, and so many unworthy, malignant Sirs throughout British history, they might as well be classified into Jedi and Sith. If it had real meaning, it wouldn't matter so much that it was a recognition bestowed by the establishment, just like you can't begrudge a working class soldier for being proud of receiving an official recognition for exceptional bravery (well you can, but it depends on the individual case and your own principles). When it's mainly cronies and sycophants, honours being essentially bought and sold, I'd rather not be associated with it.
I hold no ill will toward those who have accepted knighthoods and such, and no doubt would be immensely proud of the recognition, considering it a genuine honour, such as Paisley.