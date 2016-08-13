Aye it's a load of shite all that honours - delighted to see Gayle take a principled stance against this farce. How arrogant of the establishment to think it is their judgement alone that displays how worthy people are. When you get the likes of Ferguson, Jimmy Saville and Fred Goodwin getting them, you look at it and think what cronyism it all is and how genuinely horrible people get them (Okay, I'm not equating Fergie or even Goodwin to Saville, but the point still stands that people who get it are not morally superior folk, even well before such revelations were revealed we all knew Saville was a detestable man). It's a horrible system and I'd much prefer if anyone connected to Liverpool didn't accept any of them.



Sure, we all have different opinions on it, so I don't think less of our star names who have accepted such awards, but personally, it's not something I'm in favour of.



I wince then whenever I hear fans call Bob Paisley 'Sir Bob'. Such a great man should never be chucked in with so many reprehensible people who have obtained a knighthood. He is well above such tawdry trivial pieces of crap, and the idea that in order to heighten his status, he should be acknowledged by an establishment that has not served the city of Liverpool well does indeed grate with me.



We should never ever look to the establishment to seek higher acknowledgement. The words and deeds that have been printed endlessly throughout history of gentlemen like Paisley is more than enough to prove he is well above all that.