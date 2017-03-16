That is a joke mate. That should be reported to the club its shocking.



Think I would rather the usual over an hour wait than have that happen again.Like many have said after Klopp departs will seriously look at packing it in maybe bar the cups , sitting in near silence with people who think it's a jolly day out to tick off the bucket list and who have paid a parasite tout takes the fun away and not to mention the state of the sport in general.For now will just keep plugging away and enjoy the pre and post match drinks and the moments of pure joy that being at Anfield can deliver.