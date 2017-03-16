« previous next »
anfieldpurch

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Local Sales
Yesterday at 11:00:50 am
Another unsuccessful sale incoming... 2nd of the day

Queue Position.... 52.4k


sheepfest

  
  
  
  
Re: Local Sales
Yesterday at 11:34:37 am
Well there is clearly a new workaround with people basketing early as my queue position was 12. Took about 2 mins to get on the site but yep you guessed it sold out. U9 flashed up once.

Laugh, rage or 🤣
anitrella

  
  
  
  
Re: Local Sales
Yesterday at 12:30:41 pm
Dont give up managed to nick 2 x singles about 11.30
deanloco9

  
  
  
  
Re: Local Sales
Yesterday at 12:31:34 pm
Wow, I have just managed to bag two individual tickets at 12:14pm and 12:30pm - It said it was sold out but after about a hour of refreshing I got them!

Don't give up refreshing until it's off the website

Website is awful and plagued with 406 errors.
sheepfest

  
  
  
  
Re: Local Sales
Yesterday at 12:36:27 pm
Maybe not got lucky yet for west ham but bagged a city ticket instead about midday so some comfort only not £9!
30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: Local Sales
Yesterday at 01:11:39 pm
Someone advertising 40 odd WHU tickets at £100 a pop after todays locals  :butt
RebeccaLFC

  
  
  
  
Re: Local Sales
Yesterday at 01:11:59 pm
Whats taking it so long
includo

  
  
  
  
Re: Local Sales
Yesterday at 01:18:04 pm
Getting out of hand these local tickets, got told someone had 12 for an other sale!
deanloco9

  
  
  
  
Re: Local Sales
Yesterday at 01:23:25 pm
Surely the club could identify those buying more than 4 or even 10 and ban them
Bapsandwaps

  
  
  
  
Re: Local Sales
Yesterday at 03:38:06 pm
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 11:34:37 am
Well there is clearly a new workaround with people basketing early as my queue position was 12. Took about 2 mins to get on the site but yep you guessed it sold out. U9 flashed up once.

Laugh, rage or 🤣

That is a joke mate. That should be reported to the club its shocking.
swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Local Sales
Yesterday at 03:48:39 pm
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 11:34:37 am
Well there is clearly a new workaround with people basketing early as my queue position was 12. Took about 2 mins to get on the site but yep you guessed it sold out. U9 flashed up once.

Laugh, rage or 🤣

Lol. Literally no more you can do (other than we all need to find the new workaround!)
ScubaSteve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Local Sales
Yesterday at 04:06:35 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 03:48:39 pm
Lol. Literally no more you can do (other than we all need to find the new workaround!)

Yeah exactly. If you cant fight them, join them (thats if some kind soul shows me how  :wave )! Unless, the ticket office pull their finger out and make some drastic changes
Bapsandwaps

  
  
  
  
Re: Local Sales
Yesterday at 04:45:20 pm
I have just tweeted the bastards on the lfc help. Don't even use twitter so don't even know if it worked, probably look like a ranting lunatic.
sheepfest

  
  
  
  
Re: Local Sales
Yesterday at 06:12:21 pm
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Yesterday at 03:38:06 pm
That is a joke mate. That should be reported to the club its shocking.
Think I would rather the usual over an hour wait than have that happen again. 

Like many have said after Klopp departs will seriously look at packing it in maybe bar the cups , sitting in near silence with people who think it's a jolly day out to tick off the bucket list and who have paid a parasite tout takes the fun away and not to mention the state of the sport in general.
For now will just keep plugging away and enjoy the pre and post match drinks and the moments of pure joy that being at Anfield can deliver.


LFCJayy

  
  
  
  
Re: Local Sales
Today at 01:29:40 am
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Yesterday at 04:45:20 pm
I have just tweeted the bastards on the lfc help. Don't even use twitter so don't even know if it worked, probably look like a ranting lunatic.
Most pointless thing in the world.
Was told they will review it and work with the clubs supporter board.
Does anyone know who it is because this has been going on long enough.
