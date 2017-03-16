Woke up to see that people from Birmingham have been boxed in a local sale?

Start to understand now when people tell me that they pack it in because its a cash grab now!



That is grim.This is not a us v them or local v non local thing either. It is the club taking the piss out of local people, suggesting they give locals a chance to see their local side for 9 quid when in fact they are complicit in assisting touts to make significant profits, whilst this is flashed in the face of local fans on social media. They are complicit because although technology is ever changing and hard to combat, there are things that can be done by way of technology and particularly physically to mitigate this. It is never going to be perfect, but this at the moment is wrong.I would rather them just come out and fuck the local 9 quid sale off. At least we would know where they stand.