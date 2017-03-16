« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Down

Author Topic: Local Sales  (Read 236226 times)

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,113
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2520 on: October 7, 2022, 11:03:18 am »
All I can say is... LOL.
Logged

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,722
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2521 on: October 7, 2022, 11:03:45 am »
4k.. lowest position in ages... still more than an hour and yet again another unsuccessful sale
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline mattyyt

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 176
  • He drinks sangria
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2522 on: October 7, 2022, 11:05:58 am »
Fully agree they need to do something to confirm youre actually local.

Collect at the window with proof of address / check at turnstile / require proof of address to be eligible for the sale. Not doing at least one of these is just lazy from the club.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,113
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2523 on: October 7, 2022, 11:05:58 am »
I think I got around 4k for Rangers and still got one, never know with these daft sales.
Logged

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,722
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2524 on: October 7, 2022, 11:07:25 am »
Quote from: mattyyt on October  7, 2022, 11:05:58 am
Fully agree they need to do something to confirm youre actually local.

Collect at the window with proof of address / check at turnstile / require proof of address to be eligible for the sale. Not doing at least one of these is just lazy from the club.
There's definitely people on social media who are definitely not local who are in today's sales... not even trying to hide it.. I'd be happy to provide proof akin to the fan update if required... almost a year now since I got sorted in a local sale
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,113
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2525 on: October 7, 2022, 11:08:45 am »
Quote from: mattyyt on October  7, 2022, 11:05:58 am
Fully agree they need to do something to confirm youre actually local.

Collect at the window with proof of address / check at turnstile / require proof of address to be eligible for the sale. Not doing at least one of these is just lazy from the club.

Bringing back the verification wouldn't be a bad thing at all.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,101
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2526 on: October 7, 2022, 11:09:49 am »
Anyone get in??

I've just read the basket timer has changed from 20 minutes to 5 mins
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,006
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2527 on: October 7, 2022, 11:11:43 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on October  7, 2022, 11:09:49 am
Anyone get in??

I've just read the basket timer has changed from 20 minutes to 5 mins

Surely you got in ? ;D
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,113
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2528 on: October 7, 2022, 11:13:39 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on October  7, 2022, 11:09:49 am
Anyone get in??

I've just read the basket timer has changed from 20 minutes to 5 mins

No, but this seems unusually short...

Number of users in queue ahead of you: 8091
Your estimated wait time is: 23 minutes

If they've changed the basket, is it actually 5 mins or is it refresh and it's infinite? if it's actually 5 mins then they deffo read these threads cos I was moaning about it's shitness the other day.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,101
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2529 on: October 7, 2022, 11:14:52 am »
Quote from: swoopy on October  7, 2022, 11:11:43 am
Surely you got in ? ;D

Not even been on to try today, WhatsApp says 5 mins though
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,101
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2530 on: October 7, 2022, 11:16:43 am »
@LFCADVICE on twitter posted it
Logged

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,722
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2531 on: October 7, 2022, 11:16:51 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on October  7, 2022, 11:09:49 am
Anyone get in??

I've just read the basket timer has changed from 20 minutes to 5 mins
I just got in but nothing showing
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline sheepfest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 462
  • JFT 97
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2532 on: October 7, 2022, 11:20:01 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on October  7, 2022, 11:14:52 am
Not even been on to try today, WhatsApp says 5 mins though
Hope that's not for the bulk sales!

Maybe this is to stop the hoarding of tickets in baskets and then running to social media to try and sell them or forcing away sales etc down the credit ladder?
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,113
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2533 on: October 7, 2022, 11:22:02 am »
It's moving much faster so they've changed something.
Logged

Online Bapsandwaps

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2534 on: October 7, 2022, 11:23:30 am »
They have autobasket now, that is why Choose seats for me is not happening. I'm in pressed it, selected and seat gone. Just seen a number of seats in U9 lit up clicking each one and gone. Humans are not fast enough
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,119
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2535 on: October 7, 2022, 11:30:25 am »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on October  7, 2022, 11:23:30 am
They have autobasket now, that is why Choose seats for me is not happening. I'm in pressed it, selected and seat gone. Just seen a number of seats in U9 lit up clicking each one and gone. Humans are not fast enough
there's hundreds of people on at once going for one or two seats.
Logged
YNWA

Offline sheepfest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 462
  • JFT 97
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2536 on: October 7, 2022, 11:38:38 am »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on October  7, 2022, 11:23:30 am
They have autobasket now, that is why Choose seats for me is not happening. I'm in pressed it, selected and seat gone. Just seen a number of seats in U9 lit up clicking each one and gone. Humans are not fast enough
Autobasket? Does that mean you need to go into the block?
Sorry for not understanding.
Logged

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,722
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2537 on: October 7, 2022, 11:43:57 am »
Quote from: Claire. on October  7, 2022, 11:22:02 am
It's moving much faster so they've changed something.

Yeah I was over 4k and got in at 11:16.. not seen anything yet though
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Online RedBec1993

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2538 on: October 7, 2022, 11:51:51 am »
I got in about 11:20, refreshing like mad but now have 406 error. Funny they can't stop bots or people queue jumping but they can stop genuine fans from refreshing trying to get a ticket  ;D
Logged

Online Bapsandwaps

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2539 on: October 7, 2022, 11:53:42 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on October  7, 2022, 11:51:51 am
I got in about 11:20, refreshing like mad but now have 406 error. Funny they can't stop bots or people queue jumping but they can stop genuine fans from refreshing trying to get a ticket  ;D

It's terrible and smells like it is all done on purpose.
Logged

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,722
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2540 on: October 7, 2022, 11:53:56 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on October  7, 2022, 11:51:51 am
I got in about 11:20, refreshing like mad but now have 406 error. Funny they can't stop bots or people queue jumping but they can stop genuine fans from refreshing trying to get a ticket  ;D
I'm currently in a meeting refreshing on a 2nd screen.. almost shared the wrong screen... that would have been interesting
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Online Bapsandwaps

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2541 on: October 7, 2022, 11:56:05 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on October  7, 2022, 11:53:56 am
I'm currently in a meeting refreshing on a 2nd screen.. almost shared the wrong screen... that would have been interesting

To be fair from the queue sizes probably 90% of your meeting are doing the same ha
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,113
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2542 on: October 7, 2022, 02:17:07 pm »
why haven't they taken it down?
Logged

Online Bapsandwaps

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2543 on: October 7, 2022, 02:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on October  7, 2022, 02:17:07 pm
why haven't they taken it down?

I thought there might have been a bit of an additional drop, living in hope they had cancelled bot tickets or something. No such luck
Logged

Offline walterwhite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2544 on: October 7, 2022, 02:52:49 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on October  7, 2022, 11:51:51 am
I got in about 11:20, refreshing like mad but now have 406 error. Funny they can't stop bots or people queue jumping but they can stop genuine fans from refreshing trying to get a ticket  ;D

It was the only way we had to beat the bots taken away
« Last Edit: October 7, 2022, 05:23:38 pm by walterwhite »
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,113
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2545 on: October 7, 2022, 03:11:44 pm »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on October  7, 2022, 02:19:45 pm
I thought there might have been a bit of an additional drop, living in hope they had cancelled bot tickets or something. No such luck

Absolutely daft, it has to be sold out.
Logged

Offline LFCJayy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2546 on: October 7, 2022, 03:39:33 pm »
Woke up to see that people from Birmingham have been boxed in a local sale?
Start to understand now when people tell me that they pack it in because its a cash grab now!
Logged

Online Bapsandwaps

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2547 on: October 7, 2022, 03:44:50 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on October  7, 2022, 03:39:33 pm
Woke up to see that people from Birmingham have been boxed in a local sale?
Start to understand now when people tell me that they pack it in because its a cash grab now!

That is grim.

This is not a us v them or local v non local thing either. It is the club taking the piss out of local people, suggesting they give locals a chance to see their local side for 9 quid when in fact they are complicit in assisting touts to make significant profits, whilst this is flashed in the face of local fans on social media. They are complicit because although technology is ever changing and hard to combat, there are things that can be done by way of technology and particularly physically to mitigate this. It is never going to be perfect, but this at the moment is wrong.

I would rather them just come out and fuck the local 9 quid sale off. At least we would know where they stand.
Logged

Offline LFCJayy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2548 on: October 7, 2022, 03:48:20 pm »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on October  7, 2022, 03:44:50 pm
That is grim.

This is not a us v them or local v non local thing either. It is the club taking the piss out of local people, suggesting they give locals a chance to see their local side for 9 quid when in fact they are complicit in assisting touts to make significant profits, whilst this is flashed in the face of local fans on social media. They are complicit because although technology is ever changing and hard to combat, there are things that can be done by way of technology and particularly physically to mitigate this. It is never going to be perfect, but this at the moment is wrong.

I would rather them just come out and fuck the local 9 quid sale off. At least we would know where they stand.
The only thing grim is the people exploiting something good the club has done for the locals.

This is nothing more than people taking the piss so its not even us vs them!
Logged

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,715
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2549 on: October 7, 2022, 03:52:13 pm »
As we have said so many times on this thread, the club could easily sort this out.

But they won't.

Probably the man power for sorting it is too much vs the good PR. At least they can say "we have tickets for locals for £9"
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,727
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2550 on: October 7, 2022, 04:30:39 pm »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on October  7, 2022, 03:44:50 pm
That is grim.

This is not a us v them or local v non local thing either. It is the club taking the piss out of local people, suggesting they give locals a chance to see their local side for 9 quid when in fact they are complicit in assisting touts to make significant profits, whilst this is flashed in the face of local fans on social media. They are complicit because although technology is ever changing and hard to combat, there are things that can be done by way of technology and particularly physically to mitigate this. It is never going to be perfect, but this at the moment is wrong.

I would rather them just come out and fuck the local 9 quid sale off. At least we would know where they stand.
they won't because on the face of it £9 tickets to locals looks super for PR
Logged

Offline liamo3

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,576
  • MacKenzie you LIAR!!!!!
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2551 on: October 7, 2022, 05:03:06 pm »
Quote from: MainStandUltra on October  7, 2022, 09:53:27 am
Yes to both mate. I don't know how I've never got the 406 error as I'm refreshing like a mad man when I get in

You on phone or desktop/laptop? I don't seem to get the 406 on my phone it seems just related to the laptop. And it's ip/proxy related because when I switch to a hotspot phone network and refresh it lets me back in. So there is some preventative firewall going on that is causing this.
Logged
Quote from: Murf on May  5, 2006, 09:49:56 pm
I told you about the tractor doing the pillar box 2001 and all the tickets had off, now they hitting the vans, what next, guns in the T O window.

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,722
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2552 on: Today at 08:22:26 am »
70k.... not bad for a midweek game.. "local" sale
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Online seandundee123

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 110
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2553 on: Today at 09:13:57 am »
Anyone know a fix for this 406 error?
Logged

Online Bapsandwaps

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2554 on: Today at 09:39:05 am »
Shite, ticket in bag and firefox wont let me pay again, it is there is basket and nothing can be done. Ticket office asking for seat number etc, i just hit choose seats have not got a clue
Logged

Online seandundee123

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 110
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2555 on: Today at 09:42:36 am »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 09:39:05 am
Shite, ticket in bag and firefox wont let me pay again, it is there is basket and nothing can be done. Ticket office asking for seat number etc, i just hit choose seats have not got a clue

try logging into your account on chrome. ticket will still be there
Logged

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,722
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2556 on: Today at 09:47:02 am »
In the queue for an hour and a half.. then when it says to let me in.. tells me I need a new place in a queue and kicks me out.. great
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Up
« previous next »
 