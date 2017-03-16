Fully agree they need to do something to confirm youre actually local. Collect at the window with proof of address / check at turnstile / require proof of address to be eligible for the sale. Not doing at least one of these is just lazy from the club.
Anyone get in?? I've just read the basket timer has changed from 20 minutes to 5 mins
Surely you got in ?
Not even been on to try today, WhatsApp says 5 mins though
They have autobasket now, that is why Choose seats for me is not happening. I'm in pressed it, selected and seat gone. Just seen a number of seats in U9 lit up clicking each one and gone. Humans are not fast enough
It's moving much faster so they've changed something.
I got in about 11:20, refreshing like mad but now have 406 error. Funny they can't stop bots or people queue jumping but they can stop genuine fans from refreshing trying to get a ticket
I'm currently in a meeting refreshing on a 2nd screen.. almost shared the wrong screen... that would have been interesting
why haven't they taken it down?
I thought there might have been a bit of an additional drop, living in hope they had cancelled bot tickets or something. No such luck
Woke up to see that people from Birmingham have been boxed in a local sale?Start to understand now when people tell me that they pack it in because its a cash grab now!
That is grim. This is not a us v them or local v non local thing either. It is the club taking the piss out of local people, suggesting they give locals a chance to see their local side for 9 quid when in fact they are complicit in assisting touts to make significant profits, whilst this is flashed in the face of local fans on social media. They are complicit because although technology is ever changing and hard to combat, there are things that can be done by way of technology and particularly physically to mitigate this. It is never going to be perfect, but this at the moment is wrong. I would rather them just come out and fuck the local 9 quid sale off. At least we would know where they stand.
Yes to both mate. I don't know how I've never got the 406 error as I'm refreshing like a mad man when I get in
I told you about the tractor doing the pillar box 2001 and all the tickets had off, now they hitting the vans, what next, guns in the T O window.
Shite, ticket in bag and firefox wont let me pay again, it is there is basket and nothing can be done. Ticket office asking for seat number etc, i just hit choose seats have not got a clue
