sold out at 8:15 this ha ha
Did anyone get one then? Site crashed, sold out from 8:18. Was there even any tickets ffs. Milner Henderson combo more efficient than this
No chance as usual, waste of time and the block will be full of tourists on Saturday.
Bollocks again
Can we change our address to an L postcode and get a ticket. Then change it back to our normal address??
weird it's still up and not showing as sold out.
cos it isn't, if you're in, keep trying.
I think people are just basketing them and not buying
Okay they've changed some parts of the ticket system,Managed to get in about 8000th at about 12:02pm - Got one ticket and then I was signed out straight away!? (I wanted two!) - Another 15 minute wait and managed to get another one at 12:37 after refreshing like no tomorrow.I think people are just basketing them and not buying
Rumours are the club has patched something to stop the queue bypass and/or bots. Brilliant news if true. Wonder how long it would take for the touts to work out a new method though...
have they fixed it so you can only see the sale if you're logged in yet?
No - they had that sussed last season but there wasn't a requirement for it in the Newcastle local sales. Definite step backwards in that respect.
can you not download two tickets to the same phone any more? I used to be able to get tickets I was lead purchaser on but now it's only letting me get mine. My Dad is coming tonight and his phone is ancient.
Why is it not letting you? it is possible I've 3 on my phone myself, wife and daughter
He'll probs be trying to download the ticket not the NFC passes for GA or Memberships
He? I'm just trying to get the ticket, yeah, the button is greyed out when I'm logged in as the lead which I'm sure it never used to be. I've got round it by enabling the button but why do they make things so stupidly awkward.
