Local Sales

Re: Local Sales
August 23, 2022, 08:32:21 am
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on August 23, 2022, 08:30:13 am
sold out at 8:15 this ha ha

Nah site crashed
Re: Local Sales
August 23, 2022, 08:33:15 am
Guessing it was the same script again today? Away on Saturday so not bothered / bothering with any of the sales for this.
Re: Local Sales
August 23, 2022, 08:34:42 am
I've been in since then and just sold out everytime
Re: Local Sales
August 23, 2022, 08:36:06 am
Queue is paused number of users ahead of you 82
Re: Local Sales
August 23, 2022, 09:15:45 am
Did anyone get one then? Site crashed, sold out from 8:18. Was there even any tickets ffs. Milner Henderson combo more efficient than this
Re: Local Sales
August 23, 2022, 09:22:58 am
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on August 23, 2022, 09:15:45 am
Did anyone get one then? Site crashed, sold out from 8:18. Was there even any tickets ffs. Milner Henderson combo more efficient than this
Well I hope we play better than last night as that was a nightmare but managed to get a ticket about 5 mins ago.
Re: Local Sales
August 23, 2022, 11:01:33 am
Over an hour on everything... best queue position 3k
Re: Local Sales
August 23, 2022, 11:07:57 am
No chance as usual, waste of time and the block will be full of tourists on Saturday.
Re: Local Sales
August 23, 2022, 11:11:05 am
Quote from: gregor on August 23, 2022, 11:07:57 am
No chance as usual, waste of time and the block will be full of tourists on Saturday.
Bollocks again
Re: Local Sales
August 23, 2022, 11:14:02 am
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on August 23, 2022, 11:11:05 am
Bollocks again


The only time I managed to get the local sale tickets was for the derby last season, sat in U1, probably one or two scouse accents around me. There was a family from Denmark sitting by me, about 6 of them. Said they paid over £100 for each ticket.
Re: Local Sales
August 23, 2022, 12:05:26 pm

Amazed people still waste their time with this. This is the non-local touts discount sale.  They know how to bypass the queue while the average fan queues like mugs bemoaning their queue position. The members sale is fast going the same way.

On the upside, if we carry on with our current form, the touts will have to drop their prices.
Re: Local Sales
August 23, 2022, 12:32:09 pm
weird it's still up and not showing as sold out.
Re: Local Sales
August 23, 2022, 12:36:22 pm
Quote from: lukeypool on August 23, 2022, 07:23:05 am
Can we change our address to an L postcode and get a ticket. Then change it back to our normal address??

Whether you can do or not I don't know, but it would be an abuse of the purpose of the tickets, so why would you?
Re: Local Sales
August 23, 2022, 01:33:02 pm
Quote from: Claire. on August 23, 2022, 12:32:09 pm
weird it's still up and not showing as sold out.

cos it isn't, if you're in, keep trying.
Re: Local Sales
August 23, 2022, 01:34:26 pm
Love that i'm not even eligible for the local general sale but I can see the game. Obvs got the  pre-reqs configured wrongly on it.
Re: Local Sales
August 23, 2022, 01:44:02 pm
Quote from: Claire. on August 23, 2022, 01:33:02 pm
cos it isn't, if you're in, keep trying.
Wishful thinking on my part and probably not right but I wonder if they have recalled tickets sold earlier?
Re: Local Sales
August 23, 2022, 02:04:58 pm
Dunno, they've made some changes to it that's for sure, the way tickets are re-appearing feels like basket timeouts, it could be cos you don't need to be logged in/match pre-reqs to get to the ticket map.
Re: Local Sales
August 23, 2022, 06:33:54 pm
Okay they've changed some parts of the ticket system,

Managed to get in about 8000th at about 12:02pm - Got one ticket and then I was signed out straight away!? (I wanted two!) - Another 15 minute wait and managed to get another one at 12:37 after refreshing like no tomorrow.

I think people are just basketing them and not buying
Re: Local Sales
August 23, 2022, 06:42:59 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on August 23, 2022, 06:33:54 pm

I think people are just basketing them and not buying
I am like a speed merchant if I get lucky and basket a ticket as don't want to get kicked out or it crashes.
Re: Local Sales
August 23, 2022, 06:44:58 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on August 23, 2022, 06:33:54 pm
Okay they've changed some parts of the ticket system,

Managed to get in about 8000th at about 12:02pm - Got one ticket and then I was signed out straight away!? (I wanted two!) - Another 15 minute wait and managed to get another one at 12:37 after refreshing like no tomorrow.

I think people are just basketing them and not buying

Rumours are the club has patched something to stop the queue bypass and/or bots. Brilliant news if true. Wonder how long it would take for the touts to work out a new method though...
Re: Local Sales
August 24, 2022, 12:13:44 am
Quote from: Divock on August 23, 2022, 06:44:58 pm
Rumours are the club has patched something to stop the queue bypass and/or bots. Brilliant news if true. Wonder how long it would take for the touts to work out a new method though...

They've definitely done something to prevent it, I think it's a workaround rather than actual intended fix, I think they've added a queue to the ticket selection screen, So bots get through the first queue however then hit with a 2nd one which fails the bots,
Re: Local Sales
August 25, 2022, 08:19:31 am
22800 in the queue.. love these sales..
Re: Local Sales
August 25, 2022, 08:26:42 am
Miracle today, 58 people ahead of me, 1 min queue. In and got 3 together in 126, loads still available when I got in when usually they vanish after a few seconds
Re: Local Sales
August 25, 2022, 08:54:21 am
have they fixed it so you can only see the sale if you're logged in yet?
Re: Local Sales
August 25, 2022, 11:00:59 am
22683.... Consistently get similar queue numbers
Re: Local Sales
August 25, 2022, 11:47:53 am
Quote from: Claire. on August 25, 2022, 08:54:21 am
have they fixed it so you can only see the sale if you're logged in yet?

No - they had that sussed last season but there wasn't a requirement for it in the Newcastle local sales. Definite step backwards in that respect.
Re: Local Sales
August 25, 2022, 12:14:44 pm
Quote from: Divock on August 25, 2022, 11:47:53 am
No - they had that sussed last season but there wasn't a requirement for it in the Newcastle local sales. Definite step backwards in that respect.

yeah it's annoying because it seems like people are in and basketing and leaving them there cos they're either trying to get another or can't checkout, cos seems to be a correlation between when tickets appear and multiples of 20 :D as ever, it's the hope that kills you!
Re: Local Sales
Today at 10:21:05 am
can you not download two tickets to the same phone any more? I used to be able to get tickets I was lead purchaser on but now it's only letting me get mine. My Dad is coming tonight and his phone is ancient.
Re: Local Sales
Today at 10:24:53 am
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:21:05 am
can you not download two tickets to the same phone any more? I used to be able to get tickets I was lead purchaser on but now it's only letting me get mine. My Dad is coming tonight and his phone is ancient.

Why is it not letting you? it is possible I've 3 on my phone myself, wife and daughter
Re: Local Sales
Today at 10:30:46 am
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 10:24:53 am
Why is it not letting you? it is possible I've 3 on my phone myself, wife and daughter

He'll probs be trying to download the ticket not the NFC passes for GA or Memberships
Re: Local Sales
Today at 10:40:14 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:30:46 am
He'll probs be trying to download the ticket not the NFC passes for GA or Memberships

He? ;D I'm just trying to get the ticket, yeah, the button is greyed out when I'm logged in as the lead which I'm sure it never used to be. I've got round it by enabling the button but why do they make things so stupidly awkward.
Re: Local Sales
Today at 11:07:41 am
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:40:14 am
He? ;D I'm just trying to get the ticket, yeah, the button is greyed out when I'm logged in as the lead which I'm sure it never used to be. I've got round it by enabling the button but why do they make things so stupidly awkward.

Didnt read the name :D

You download the NFC pass, not the individual ticket

Thats why its greyed out..
