Author Topic: Local Sales  (Read 222585 times)

Offline 30fiver

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2320 on: Yesterday at 12:28:46 pm »
Quote from: Red and White Klopp on Yesterday at 10:27:42 am

I don't think it is funny someone in position 4 getting in and there been no tickets, it is a disgrace.

I do find it funny - the fact that a club of this size has a shambolic system is hilarious
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2321 on: Yesterday at 12:33:34 pm »
Now that they can be downloaded, what's to stop somebody just changing their address to a Liverpool post code, then back again after the sale?

I can't see any reason why you can't.
Offline RebeccaLFC

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2322 on: Yesterday at 12:34:59 pm »
Quote from: WanderingRed on Yesterday at 12:19:22 pm
Wouldnt surprise me - Im guessing the general consensus is being able to stop queue-it from redirecting you and going straight into the seating plan

I think is deffo the theory. But I dont have the IT knowledge to know the finer details  :D
Offline upthereds1993

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2323 on: Yesterday at 12:40:42 pm »
The old system was more robust for these types of sales, and that was with absolutely anybody able to basket tickets without even logging in
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2324 on: Yesterday at 12:44:02 pm »
If they were going to take this seriously, only a window sale would work.

I haven't lived in Liverpool for years but I don't see anything that would stop me from changing my address to my brothers, or something.

If there isn't anything to stop something as simple as that, then there must be 1000s of touts from all over the world hoovering them all up.

Edit - And when did the 2pm sale go up? Never saw that last night.
Offline Red and White Klopp

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2325 on: Yesterday at 12:56:44 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 12:28:46 pm
I do find it funny - the fact that a club of this size has a shambolic system is hilarious

Thanks. Are you able to answer the first question...
Just to clarify, do you get in without entering a queue?

I get you are laughing at the club, but others in the queue not taking advantage like touts, bots and otherwise are been laughed at too in every sale.

If you are bypassing the queue or similar, fairplay but it is getting boring hearing those securing tickets in the first few minutes each time. If you do have a system please could you add an asterisk after each post of getting your tickets sorted that it was done outside of the standard approach.

If you don't have a system, buy a lottery ticket as you are very lucky!
Offline WanderingRed

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2326 on: Yesterday at 01:19:11 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 12:44:02 pm
If they were going to take this seriously, only a window sale would work.

I haven't lived in Liverpool for years but I don't see anything that would stop me from changing my address to my brothers, or something.

If there isn't anything to stop something as simple as that, then there must be 1000s of touts from all over the world hoovering them all up.

Edit - And when did the 2pm sale go up? Never saw that last night.

Went up this morning but its for Thursday isnt it?
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2327 on: Yesterday at 02:03:30 pm »
Quote from: WanderingRed on Yesterday at 01:19:11 pm
Went up this morning but its for Thursday isnt it?

Just realised that after trying to join the queue
Offline Shanklygates

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2328 on: Yesterday at 06:11:46 pm »
I think this is something to get on to SoS about and see if there is anything that they can do
Offline LFCJayy

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2329 on: Yesterday at 09:26:53 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 06:11:46 pm
I think this is something to get on to SoS about and see if there is anything that they can do
Whats the ticketing forum the club mention? Would love to ask them stuff and get feedback.
These local sales, are the worst but could easily be the best if they was assed.
Online 205mob

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2330 on: Today at 01:18:05 am »
The screenshots are what I have messaged LFCHelp, wether they want to tackle the issue I dont know but it not hard to tackle.

I messaged LFCHELP about this issues and they asked any suggestions to stop this which i responded:

So memberships that have had a fan update in previous season cannot change there address from there account would have to send 2 forms of ID to the ticket office and they would change it,

Members who havent had a fan update  new and old. Can change there address with showing identification compared to accounts with a fan update.

Als they need to do is Fan update for L postcode and just lock the address section like on the fan update Accounts s so no supporter can change the address  they would have to contact the club but need the identification. I could be wrong but every members is desperate to watch them who isnt. But this needs to done sooner than later becuae the accounts that have changed from non to L postcode will potentially taking the credits and scousers struggle to get tickets for the league especially  young adult/kids .



Apologies for spelling mistakes but basically if u have had a fan update u cannot change ur address compared to an account who hasnt had a fan update.

To stop this issues simply every account with L postcode needs a fan update to prove they are at that address etc this will get rid of those who are lying.

The change of address section needs to be locked full stop if you change address then 2 forms of ID send to the club.

