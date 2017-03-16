« previous next »
Author Topic: Local Sales  (Read 222035 times)

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2280 on: Today at 11:07:05 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 11:06:36 am
In but sold out banner showing

It's ridiculous. How can you be 141 in the queue for 500 tickets and not get close?
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2281 on: Today at 11:07:15 am »
I was 92. Was sold out.
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2282 on: Today at 11:07:55 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 11:06:36 am
In but sold out banner showing
I actually got through the first minute or so there, sold out banner, kept clicking it thinking it may update but deffo sold out.
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2283 on: Today at 11:07:57 am »
all the bots must've logged out cos it's sped up now.
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2284 on: Today at 11:08:50 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 11:07:05 am
It's ridiculous. How can you be 141 in the queue for 500 tickets and not get close?

I'm wondering whether there was even 500 tickets there. We will never know will we, they could just be having us on
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2285 on: Today at 11:09:58 am »
Over an hour again.... Gone from 12 in 2 consecutive seasons (would have had 13+ in both but for other issues) and now looking at only getting sorted for cup games... Nice to see 15+ years of double figure attendance mean nothing
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2286 on: Today at 11:12:42 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 11:09:58 am
Over an hour again.... Gone from 12 in 2 consecutive seasons (would have had 13+ in both but for other issues) and now looking at only getting sorted for cup games... Nice to see 15+ years of double figure attendance mean nothing
Not defending the club here but as the season goes on its going to be easier hopefully.
Noticed a lot of people just buying tickets for credits and forgetting whats in place to stop them.

Local sales though should be window sales only. Especially with local being in the name, prevents a lot of issues mentioned in here about bots.
« Reply #2287 on: Today at 11:13:33 am »

Looks to be pretty conclusive proof that too many people now know how to bypass the queue entirely rendering all these sales a waste of time. You can't be queue position 4 and get nothing unless that is the case. It also explains why in recent sales the queue position barely moves. In the Unsuccessful Members sale I was queue position 1,400 and it took me 90 mins to get in by which time all games were sold out. The club must know this is going on.

The only chance for mere plebs is for random drops after the additional members sale as touts will have had their fill by then and won't waste their precious time refreshing.


Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2288 on: Today at 11:14:50 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 11:07:05 am
It's ridiculous. How can you be 141 in the queue for 500 tickets and not get close?
Lucky for me I have a ticket this was for my sister. I am in U9 anyway so will be looking with interest who is sat in those seats.
« Reply #2289 on: Today at 11:16:48 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:13:33 am

The only chance for mere plebs is for random drops after the additional members sale as touts will have had their fill by then and won't waste their precious time refreshing.

And us mere plebs won't even get credits for those any more as the vast majority of the drops come from STH returns. Can easily see myself falling off 4+ this season even though I'll probably get to about 10 in the league. What a joke
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2290 on: Today at 11:17:23 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:13:33 am
Looks to be pretty conclusive proof that too many people now know how to bypass the queue entirely rendering all these sales a waste of time. You can't be queue position 4 and get nothing unless that is the case. It also explains why in recent sales the queue position barely moves. In the Unsuccessful Members sale I was queue position 1,400 and it took me 90 mins to get in by which time all games were sold out. The club must know this is going on.

The only chance for mere plebs is for random drops after the additional members sale as touts will have had their fill by then and won't waste their precious time refreshing.




You can. Say the website lets 250 people in before the queue starts, each one buys 2 tickets. There's your 500 gone before position 4 even gets in.
« Reply #2291 on: Today at 11:18:23 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:13:33 am
Looks to be pretty conclusive proof that too many people now know how to bypass the queue entirely rendering all these sales a waste of time. You can't be queue position 4 and get nothing unless that is the case. It also explains why in recent sales the queue position barely moves. In the Unsuccessful Members sale I was queue position 1,400 and it took me 90 mins to get in by which time all games were sold out. The club must know this is going on.

The only chance for mere plebs is for random drops after the additional members sale as touts will have had their fill by then and won't waste their precious time refreshing.
Noticed how to get better ques myself, but its not possible unless you have free time or work with a computer that has unreal internet.

Dont think Ive ever gotten a good number using my phone, the system to buy them is mad. Give it years and the stadium is going to be full of tech nerds or office workers, because theyll have the advantage when buying tickets.
« Reply #2292 on: Today at 11:20:45 am »
We need to see what happens on thursday when tickets are back to full price. If it is touts using magic to get past queues then there is no chance in this sale at £9. I still have a firm feeling there was little in that sale there, if anything.
« Reply #2293 on: Today at 11:23:55 am »
Surely the club can see which membership numbers seem to be at the front of the queue every time?
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:17:23 am
You can. Say the website lets 250 people in before the queue starts, each one buys 2 tickets. There's your 500 gone before position 4 even gets in.

Do we know that the site lets 250 in before the queue?

Even if that's right, what are the odds of the same people being within the 250 people who get straight in. It should be statistically impossible but it's happening.
« Reply #2295 on: Today at 11:25:18 am »
If you bring back proof that you are local which needs verifying at the ticket office similar to before you will see a dramatic difference in this sale. As it stands anyone can do the following

Register for an LFC account
Make up a fake Liverpool address
Login and buy tickets in the local sale.

It's pointless now rather they scrap and put them back in a members pot as opposed to this nonsense.
« Reply #2296 on: Today at 11:25:26 am »
Got in straight away, said sold out, got through and after 20 mins of clicking got 2 singles! Not the best but let's go!
« Reply #2297 on: Today at 11:25:31 am »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 11:20:45 am
We need to see what happens on thursday when tickets are back to full price. If it is touts using magic to get past queues then there is no chance in this sale at £9. I still have a firm feeling there was little in that sale there, if anything.
This morning using the hallmap, you could see the tickets was there.
Problem you have is that people who arnt local can sign up using any Liverpool address and dont have to ever verify it.

2016/2017 last ever season I remember needed to verify ye address and I got most games I wanted to go to. Including the derby :) club needs to go back to the start because its obvious to spot.
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:24:42 am
Do we know that the site lets 250 in before the queue?

Even if that's right, what are the odds of the same people being within the 250 people who get straight in. It should be statistically impossible but it's happening.

It's also never been like this until the second half of last season. For years, you could get a queue time of a few minutes and there still be availability once you get into the site. Even if you get in after half an hour or so there'll still be the odd drops if you refresh. Now it's literally nothing 
Anyone got a link for the seat selection page?
« Reply #2300 on: Today at 11:39:44 am »
Quote from: liamo3 on Today at 11:37:58 am
Anyone got a link for the seat selection page?


you cant get on it, just on the banner page and it says sold out
« Reply #2301 on: Today at 11:41:35 am »
Quote from: sharkeyb on Today at 11:39:44 am
you cant get on it, just on the banner page and it says sold out

Anyone thats got by the sold out banner will have a link
« Reply #2302 on: Today at 11:43:45 am »
« Reply #2303 on: Today at 11:44:27 am »
« Reply #2304 on: Today at 11:47:07 am »
Quote from: sharkeyb on Today at 11:39:44 am
you cant get on it, just on the banner page and it says sold out

You can get it from the button on that page, it'll have an onclick event with the url in.

This is why the whole thing is vulnerable to bots, it's predictable.
« Reply #2305 on: Today at 11:48:57 am »
Those who have been refreshing the stadium plan, has anything popped up?
« Reply #2306 on: Today at 11:50:05 am »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 11:48:57 am
Those who have been refreshing the stadium plan, has anything popped up?

I got two about 11:25 (Two singles)
« Reply #2307 on: Today at 11:50:12 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:47:07 am
You can get it from the button on that page, it'll have an onclick event with the url in.

This is why the whole thing is vulnerable to bots, it's predictable.

and it doesn't help the fact the URLs are predictable

You just need to swap Crystal Palace with Bournemouth and update the KO time and you're straight in to the seating plan.

Part of me wonders if this is how they're getting in - if you go straight to the seating plan bang on the dot - Do you skip it?

I'd imagine that URL would work on Thursdays sale

« Reply #2308 on: Today at 11:53:46 am »
yeah, it's something to do with that isn't it.  even adding some non-predictable 6 character code to the url for each stage of the sale rather than the same predictable url each game format would surely help?
« Reply #2309 on: Today at 11:54:44 am »
Woo! Got a £9 ticket for Zak! Makes me feel bad about buying in the bulk for me, but I know its a rarity, so if I chanced it on LGS Id lose my credits!
« Reply #2310 on: Today at 11:57:12 am »
Quote from: loveisreal on Today at 11:53:46 am
yeah, it's something to do with that isn't it.  even adding some non-predictable 6 character code to the url for each stage of the sale rather than the same predictable url each game format would surely help?

It must play a part - I'd put money on the Bournemouth game being either

https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/liverpool%20v%20bournemouth/2022-8-27_15.00/anfield?hallmap

or

https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/liverpool%20v%20afc%20bournemouth/2022-8-27_15.00/anfield?hallmap

« Reply #2311 on: Today at 11:58:00 am »
Quote from: WanderingRed on Today at 11:50:12 am
and it doesn't help the fact the URLs are predictable

You just need to swap Crystal Palace with Bournemouth and update the KO time and you're straight in to the seating plan.

Part of me wonders if this is how they're getting in - if you go straight to the seating plan bang on the dot - Do you skip it?

I'd imagine that URL would work on Thursdays sale

i've tried this before, and you can also take it further and put the URL into the exact part of the ground where the seats are on sale (URLs are the same each time for the particular sections of the ARL and MSU that tickets go on sale in each local sale) but i've never found a silver bullet.
« Reply #2312 on: Today at 11:59:42 am »
« Reply #2313 on: Today at 11:59:48 am »
The conspiracies on here  :o ;D  :butt

All it takes is some effort. 250 people are let in straight away and then tickets are returned to the basket
« Reply #2314 on: Today at 12:04:13 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 11:59:48 am
The conspiracies on here  :o ;D  :butt

All it takes is some effort. 250 people are let in straight away and then tickets are returned to the basket

But the fact that anyone really can buy in this sale now is not a conspiracy hence the demand has been exceptional. They need to bring back some way of verifying you are actually local.
« Reply #2315 on: Today at 12:06:25 pm »
Quote from: WanderingRed on Today at 11:50:12 am
and it doesn't help the fact the URLs are predictable

You just need to swap Crystal Palace with Bournemouth and update the KO time and you're straight in to the seating plan.

Part of me wonders if this is how they're getting in - if you go straight to the seating plan bang on the dot - Do you skip it?

I'd imagine that URL would work on Thursdays sale



For a normal user? You won't skip the queue, you'll be redirected by queue-it.

For the bots, it depends if they're authed before they try to access it, if they are then you can go to it but if not they have to auth then it redirects to the listing page but it'd save checking what's on the page and guarantee you get to the map.
« Reply #2316 on: Today at 12:06:48 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 11:59:48 am
The conspiracies on here  :o ;D  :butt

All it takes is some effort. 250 people are let in straight away and then tickets are returned to the basket

I think it's now well known that there's some kind of way to beat the queue. 
« Reply #2317 on: Today at 12:14:38 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 12:06:25 pm
For a normal user? You won't skip the queue, you'll be redirected by queue-it.

For the bots, it depends if they're authed before they try to access it, if they are then you can go to it but if not they have to auth then it redirects to the listing page but it'd save checking what's on the page and guarantee you get to the map.

You can inspect the queue it landing page and disable the .js and refresh
« Reply #2318 on: Today at 12:17:17 pm »
Quote from: WanderingRed on Today at 12:14:38 pm
You can inspect the queue it landing page and disable the .js and refresh

There's an even easier way.
« Reply #2319 on: Today at 12:19:22 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 12:17:17 pm
There's an even easier way.

Wouldnt surprise me - Im guessing the general consensus is being able to stop queue-it from redirecting you and going straight into the seating plan
