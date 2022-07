First half the season Iíd argue was the best part of going for me, could have a big firm of ye mates going, then they eased restrictions and our atmosphere went shite in my opinion.



Shows why locals are important to the club, without starting a pointless debate.

Tbf the club are going in the right direction atm



Exactly the same here mate. Managed to sort a good few mates and family out over the years via the local general sale who don't have memberships and otherwise wouldn't have a clue how to tickets. Being a lurker on this forum for quite a while I've noticed a few people suggest ID checks on a designated turnstile, which I think is the only way to get a proper grip of it. I think the new changes should make this season at least a bit easier than the second half of the last campaign though. Fingers crossed!