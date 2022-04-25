« previous next »
Topic: Local Sales

Re: Local Sales
April 25, 2022, 10:50:50 am
Quote from: deanloco9 on April 24, 2022, 08:07:35 pm
Decent in U9 today! - Loads not locals though, Some people traveled from North Wales and got tickets of someone online  :o
Think the club could do with knowing this, if anyone wants to try and help this situation. It doesn't affect me (I'm lucky) but it makes me very angry. Hence my suggestion to ask SOS for help, but I've said my bit.
Shanklygates:

Re: Local Sales
April 25, 2022, 10:52:31 am
Quote from: Shanklygates on April 25, 2022, 10:50:50 am
Think the club could do with knowing this, if anyone wants to try and help this situation. It doesn't affect me (I'm lucky) but it makes me very angry. Hence my suggestion to ask SOS for help, but I've said my bit.

The way forward is to have ID checks like they did when they started it, If you can't provide proof then you're details are taken and ticket buyer potentially banned.
Re: Local Sales
April 25, 2022, 05:25:17 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on April 25, 2022, 10:52:31 am
The way forward is to have ID checks like they did when they started it, If you can't provide proof then you're details are taken and ticket buyer potentially banned.
That doesn't work when tickets from the local sales can be distributed to anyone
Re: Local Sales
Yesterday at 11:25:32 am
Nothing will be done this season but the distribution is an issue and needs to be addressed, probably for all tickets and get the fan updates completed and F&F list for members sorted.

On sign up for the local general, you don't need to provide anything and that's a big issue because you can sign up as many accounts as you want to qualify, buy and distribute to anyone, there needs to be a verification step to even buy - post out a code prior to access, verify the billing address for the payment matches the one on the acc, loads of ways to do this but I'd probably lean towards something that's not easily faked or means the club take an admin role on as they're less likely to do it.

And if in doubt, a plain old captcha when moving from the ticket listing page to the detail page wouldn't hurt.
Re: Local Sales
Yesterday at 11:33:55 am
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 11:25:32 am
Nothing will be done this season but the distribution is an issue and needs to be addressed, probably for all tickets and get the fan updates completed and F&F list for members sorted.

On sign up for the local general, you don't need to provide anything and that's a big issue because you can sign up as many accounts as you want to qualify, buy and distribute to anyone, there needs to be a verification step to even buy - post out a code prior to access, verify the billing address for the payment matches the one on the acc, loads of ways to do this but I'd probably lean towards something that's not easily faked or means the club take an admin role on as they're less likely to do it.

And if in doubt, a plain old captcha when moving from the ticket listing page to the detail page wouldn't hurt.
local general needs binned all together and the tickets put in the local members, addresses can be verified properly when a membership is bought
Re: Local Sales
Yesterday at 03:35:05 pm
without the physical cards now, how are they doing an address verification? and bearing in mind the card never stopped anyone touting before.
Re: Local Sales
Yesterday at 06:59:48 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 03:35:05 pm
without the physical cards now, how are they doing an address verification? and bearing in mind the card never stopped anyone touting before.
Bring back physical cards, address on cards, fan update for all. Just a few steps that should take place 😂
Re: Local Sales
Today at 08:06:07 am
From someone on one of the committees. I guess its a start .although clearly there are still many ways round it

 The local sale has been 500 per game but the vast majority of these tickets have been passed on under the NFC technology. That option will end next season and only the buyer will be able to use them (or pass their hone to someone to use!).
Re: Local Sales
Today at 08:17:06 am
Pity the stopping of these tickets being distributed can't be introduced for the last couple of home games.
