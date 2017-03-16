« previous next »
Author Topic: Local Sales  (Read 205369 times)

Offline courty61

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2080 on: February 11, 2022, 11:02:39 am »
Convinced there must be a method to beat the queue, zero luck from 4 of us this season
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline Claire.

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2081 on: February 11, 2022, 11:03:18 am »
ha straight in and erm, instantly sold out.
Offline seandundee123

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2082 on: February 11, 2022, 11:19:48 am »
Quote from: Claire. on February 11, 2022, 11:03:18 am
ha straight in and erm, instantly sold out.

same!
Offline deanloco9

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2083 on: February 11, 2022, 11:22:16 am »
I was in straight away and U1/U9 were not available?

I'm almost convinced nothing was put on sale as there is no way they sold out in about 10 seconds...
Offline Claire.

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2084 on: February 11, 2022, 11:25:55 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on February 11, 2022, 11:22:16 am
I was in straight away and U1/U9 were not available?

I'm almost convinced nothing was put on sale as there is no way they sold out in about 10 seconds...

Both blocks were amber for me but wouldn't let me select more than 1 in the input so clicked into U1 and it was all random singles dotted around. Has to be bots.
Offline Winckle

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2085 on: February 11, 2022, 11:27:10 am »
There's zero bot protection lol
Offline Claire.

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2086 on: February 11, 2022, 11:45:40 am »
Well that's a bit much mate, considering it's so open now you can just sign up and give any address and at no stage do you have to prove you're a resident.
Offline deanloco9

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2087 on: February 11, 2022, 11:49:11 am »
Quote from: Claire. on February 11, 2022, 11:45:40 am
Well that's a bit much mate, considering it's so open now you can just sign up and give any address and at no stage do you have to prove you're a resident.

Wow! Didn't realise it's that easy! Surely the club should be verifying people that they are from within the L postcode for this sort of sale
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2088 on: February 11, 2022, 12:44:30 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on February 11, 2022, 11:49:11 am
Wow! Didn't realise it's that easy! Surely the club should be verifying people that they are from within the L postcode for this sort of sale
they only care if the address is L postcode, after that it's a free for all
Offline sheepfest

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2089 on: February 25, 2022, 09:30:56 am »
Been a long time since I managed to grab a local ticket but got lucky with West Ham.

Great start to the weekend
Offline claresy2005

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2090 on: March 2, 2022, 08:41:03 am »
In straight away , inter not showing, 2 min later I could almost click in u9 before alas , sold out. Havent got that close in a while is it normal to have to log in before the event shows these days?
Offline 30fiver

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2091 on: March 2, 2022, 08:43:24 am »
Quote from: claresy2005 on March  2, 2022, 08:41:03 am
In straight away , inter not showing, 2 min later I could almost click in u9 before alas , sold out. Havent got that close in a while is it normal to have to log in before the event shows these days?

Yeah always have to login to view the game
Offline Claire.

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2092 on: March 2, 2022, 09:08:29 am »
As above, you need to be logged in so they can determine eligibility.
Offline loveisreal

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2093 on: March 28, 2022, 08:26:32 am »
I feel like there's something funny going on with these local sales you know.  Was in at 08:16 and it was already sold out, everything greyed out.
Offline deanloco9

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2094 on: March 28, 2022, 10:06:37 am »
Quote from: loveisreal on March 28, 2022, 08:26:32 am
I feel like there's something funny going on with these local sales you know.  Was in at 08:16 and it was already sold out, everything greyed out.

Definitely. The tickets are going instantly which I've seen someone trying to charge £80 to get to "front of the queue" on pre sales.
Online Barrowred

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2095 on: March 28, 2022, 10:41:16 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on March 28, 2022, 10:06:37 am
Definitely. The tickets are going instantly which I've seen someone trying to charge £80 to get to "front of the queue" on pre sales.
Has the new system been compromised already?
Offline courty61

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2096 on: March 28, 2022, 10:47:03 am »
Quote from: Barrowred on March 28, 2022, 10:41:16 am
Has the new system been compromised already?

Almost certainly
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2097 on: March 28, 2022, 11:14:34 am »
Quote from: loveisreal on March 28, 2022, 08:26:32 am
I feel like there's something funny going on with these local sales you know.  Was in at 08:16 and it was already sold out, everything greyed out.

I was 62 in the queue for this 11am sale but all sold out
Offline deanloco9

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2098 on: March 28, 2022, 11:15:14 am »
Managed to get two tickets i(two individuals) in local general sale at 11:12 after refreshing for ages but almost sold out by 11:01

They need to verify people are living in L postcode imo

FYI - It kicks you out after buying tickets now as it just used to keep you logged in to buy other games
Offline James_1906

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2099 on: Today at 08:19:57 am »
Joke these yeno my mate was 44th and no tickets literally impossible even if everyone bought 8
Online swoopy

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2100 on: Today at 08:26:38 am »
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 08:19:57 am
Joke these yeno my mate was 44th and no tickets literally impossible even if everyone bought 8

Some people get in immediately. The rest get added to the queue. Not sure how many get added immediately though.
There will always be some in baskets that get released for some reason too if he's quick.
Offline LFCJayy

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2101 on: Today at 08:31:28 am »
This sale has become a joke over time, especially not having to collect local tickets anymore  :-[
Every time Ive sat in these specs, Im almost certain that 90% of the people rnt from the city.

Needs to be another way to do the local sales, anythings better than bots buying them to sell on :butt
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2102 on: Today at 08:59:15 am »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 08:31:28 am
This sale has become a joke over time, especially not having to collect local tickets anymore  :-[
Every time Ive sat in these specs, Im almost certain that 90% of the people rnt from the city.

Needs to be another way to do the local sales, anythings better than bots buying them to sell on :butt

I dont bother with the local sales anymore as I only go the league games if I can get a kop ticket but I didnt realise you dont need to pick them up at the ground anymore?? Thats just wrong. Local members youve never had to collect but you do for the local general tickets. Do these just get posted out to you now?
Offline James_1906

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2103 on: Today at 09:01:18 am »
The amount of people who have an account registered to an L postcode that they dont live at is mad plus the tickets ARE distributable 🤦‍♂️
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2104 on: Today at 09:03:24 am »
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 09:01:18 am
The amount of people who have an account registered to an L postcode that they dont live at is mad plus the tickets ARE distributable 🤦‍♂️

Youre allowed to distribute local sale tickets? Haha the club ticket office really dont a clue do they or theyre not bothered who goes

Ive never passed a ticket on to an F&F its just wrong
Offline LFCJayy

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2105 on: Today at 09:07:23 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:59:15 am
I dont bother with the local sales anymore as I only go the league games if I can get a kop ticket but I didnt realise you dont need to pick them up at the ground anymore?? Thats just wrong. Local members youve never had to collect but you do for the local general tickets. Do these just get posted out to you now?
It goes directly to the users phone now. Nothings stopping a tout using a random post code and having a system that can buy so many tickets and then just sell them on
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2106 on: Today at 09:10:56 am »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 09:07:23 am
It goes directly to the users phone now. Nothings stopping a tout using a random post code and having a system that can buy so many tickets and then just sell them on

Oh right, crazy! Easier life for the ticket office..it doesnt stop the touts like you said. So much for getting more locals into the ground  ::) ;)
Offline Shanklygates

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2107 on: Today at 09:21:52 am »
One for SOS maybe, to raise with the club?
Offline courty61

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2108 on: Today at 09:23:49 am »
There are a few simple solutions here which have been discussed in the past.

1. Don't allow them to be distributed

2. Have all 500 tickets use 1 turnstile in the Main. Say you have to show ID to get in or something along those lines. Maybe even say you have to be in by a certain time. If I'm paying £9 a ticket I am more likely to buy a drink/pie etc in the stand.

Ultimately I don't think the club is arsed. It's a token gesture and it allows them to say that more locals get in and that they have £9 tickets. Albeit that it represents less than 1% of the entire stadium
Offline Claire.

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2109 on: Today at 10:26:55 am »
Quote from: Shanklygates on Today at 09:21:52 am
One for SOS maybe, to raise with the club?

Something definitely needs to be done - at least before when you had to pick them up and show ID it was fairer. They don't even check people any more, was a time when a steward would randomly stop people and check ID matched the ticket, though that gets blown out the water with them being distributed.

The new ticket site is being exploited as well. I actually long for the old shitty one. They need better tech people.
Offline Claire.

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2110 on: Today at 11:20:01 am »
Have they fucked this sale up? 124 just flashed up.
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2111 on: Today at 11:40:50 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:26:55 am
Something definitely needs to be done - at least before when you had to pick them up and show ID it was fairer. They don't even check people any more, was a time when a steward would randomly stop people and check ID matched the ticket, though that gets blown out the water with them being distributed.

The new ticket site is being exploited as well. I actually long for the old shitty one. They need better tech people.

Please dont tell me theres a way on this new system to jump straight to the queue?
Online sharkeyb

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2112 on: Today at 11:51:33 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 11:40:50 am
Please dont tell me theres a way on this new system to jump straight to the queue?

my mate was in after 1 minute and all gone, its clear it's being manipulated
Offline sheepfest

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2113 on: Today at 11:54:44 am »
In after 1 min nothing available, would rather see a long wait time to kill my hope
Offline Claire.

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2114 on: Today at 12:38:08 pm »
Did you refresh for a bit and see U1 or U9 flash up at all? I only saw 124 and the usual thing of the buy tickets button being disabled didn't happen on the main page.
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2115 on: Today at 12:40:05 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 11:40:50 am
Please dont tell me theres a way on this new system to jump straight to the queue?

nothing really has changed on this front compared to the old system.
Offline sheepfest

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2116 on: Today at 12:42:52 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 12:38:08 pm
Did you refresh for a bit and see U1 or U9 flash up at all? I only saw 124 and the usual thing of the buy tickets button being disabled didn't happen on the main page.

Nothing flashed up for me at all bar that 124 later on
Online sharkeyb

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2117 on: Today at 12:45:22 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 12:38:08 pm
Did you refresh for a bit and see U1 or U9 flash up at all? I only saw 124 and the usual thing of the buy tickets button being disabled didn't happen on the main page.

for about 15 minutes yeah, nowt
