There are a few simple solutions here which have been discussed in the past.



1. Don't allow them to be distributed



2. Have all 500 tickets use 1 turnstile in the Main. Say you have to show ID to get in or something along those lines. Maybe even say you have to be in by a certain time. If I'm paying £9 a ticket I am more likely to buy a drink/pie etc in the stand.



Ultimately I don't think the club is arsed. It's a token gesture and it allows them to say that more locals get in and that they have £9 tickets. Albeit that it represents less than 1% of the entire stadium