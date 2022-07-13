« previous next »
The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread

Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
Quote from: Wullie160975 on July 12, 2022, 07:59:32 pm
How about the opposite of did you see that goal?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/62127436
Mental.

Should be fined by the manager for that shithouse move - ball clearly going over the line but trying to claim glory for himself.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
Quote from: Kalito on July 13, 2022, 12:42:33 am
Mental.

Should be fined by the manager for that shithouse move - ball clearly going over the line but trying to claim glory for himself.

Best part of this is that his team is called "Valour FC"
Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uhgIVTaAHNo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uhgIVTaAHNo</a>
Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ttcRjRj9oc0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ttcRjRj9oc0</a>
Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
https://twitter.com/cliftonvillefc/status/1561323444419059715?t=qU7mWYGElBjKQpiOuMDZLg&s=19

Cliftonville, Sparta Rotterdam and now PSG using a Bournemouth tactic from last season to score from kick off.
Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ch7cDOmj1C1/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=

From the Cambodian Premier League, fucking hell
Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
« Reply #209 on: September 11, 2022, 05:57:25 pm »

Djorkaeff Reasco for Newell's Old Boys - a proper thunderbastard of a goal:-

https://twitter.com/tvdellosport/status/1569010197657538562 & https://twitter.com/G_Cobianchi/status/1569247245249150978

Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
Quote from: oojason on September 11, 2022, 05:57:25 pm
Djorkaeff Reasco for Newell's Old Boys - a proper thunderbastard of a goal:-

https://streamable.com/96t60p or https://juststream.live/LimestoneBanditsPith

Golasso fulminante...
Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 27, 2022, 09:15:50 pm
Benjamin Sesko tonight

https://mobile.twitter.com/TomMaston/status/1574841387207594028

Van Basten was closer to the goal line and against the best goalkeeper in the world.
Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September 28, 2022, 07:56:43 am
Van Basten was closer to the goal line and against the best goalkeeper in the world.

 ;D
Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
van Basten's goal was more difficult, had a more extravagant strike of the ball (Sesko's technique - not striking through the ball - was really slick though!) and Rinat Dasayev looking punch drunk after seeing the ball hit the net all added to it.
Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
Seskos was left footed though. Which automatically makes everything better.
Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 28, 2022, 11:00:13 am
Seskos was left footed though. Which automatically makes everything better.

van Basten's a European Final.
Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
Who gives a fuck? Both goals were amazing
Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September 28, 2022, 11:12:18 am
van Basten's a European Final.

I never likened it to Van Basten by the way. Just copied a link to a tweet with the goal in that referred to it. :D
Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 28, 2022, 11:36:55 am
Who gives a fuck? Both goals were amazing
Nope.  Only one can be celebrated and the other demoted to ridicule for being slightly inferior.  Like Messi and Ronaldo.
Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
Quote from: Hazell on September 30, 2022, 09:47:05 pm
Looks familiar

https://youtu.be/rsllpd7yw6A?t=69

:D

That's the one. Was trying to think which Liverpool goal that replicated. Kept thinking it was one of Gerrard's.
Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
« Reply #228 on: October 29, 2022, 12:01:34 pm »

An oldie - though in decent quality...


'Roberto Carlos incredible free kick (Brazil vs France, 1997)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/crKwlbwvr88" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/crKwlbwvr88</a>
Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
Quote from: oojason on October 29, 2022, 12:01:34 pm
An oldie - though in decent quality...


'Roberto Carlos incredible free kick (Brazil vs France, 1997)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/crKwlbwvr88" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/crKwlbwvr88</a>

Apart from that free kick, did score any more free kicks?  He's always bigged up about being this great free kick taker, but I don't recall him doing it more than that one instance?  It's not like he's in the same league as Juninho Pernambucano when it comes to smashing free kicks on a regular basis :)
Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
Quote from: Aldo1988 on October 29, 2022, 01:53:24 pm
Apart from that free kick, did score any more free kicks?  He's always bigged up about being this great free kick taker, but I don't recall him doing it more than that one instance?  It's not like he's in the same league as Juninho Pernambucano when it comes to smashing free kicks on a regular basis :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/llh5860tkoE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/llh5860tkoE</a>

Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 29, 2022, 02:01:45 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/llh5860tkoE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/llh5860tkoE</a>

Wow, I stand corrected  ;D ;D
Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
Quote from: Aldo1988 on October 29, 2022, 01:53:24 pm
Apart from that free kick, did score any more free kicks?  He's always bigged up about being this great free kick taker, but I don't recall him doing it more than that one instance?  It's not like he's in the same league as Juninho Pernambucano when it comes to smashing free kicks on a regular basis :)

He scored 49 freekicks in total - www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/roberto-carlos-free-kick-france-27140169

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9QiuSzPz53I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9QiuSzPz53I</a>



a nice infographic on his freekicks...




^ that longer-range freekick can be seen here - https://twitter.com/90sfootball/status/1300400769431109644



As of June '22...

Carlos' success rate was at 4.2% (49 goals)
Messi's success rate is at 9% (60 goals)
Plastic Ronaldo's success rate is 6.2% (58 goals)


Honourable mention to our goalkeeper Rogerio Ceni (our GK coach) - 60 of his 131 goals came from freekicks:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Aj4EWpxbm8Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Aj4EWpxbm8Y</a>




But the freekick king is Juninho Pernambucano and his 77 freekick goals ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OvSZ81bB2VI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OvSZ81bB2VI</a>



Edit: seems a top guy too...

"I get sick when I see right-wing Brazilian players like Neymar supporting fascists. We come from below and we are the people. How can we be on the other side?"

^ Juninho Pernambucano after Lula won election in Brazil in 2022. https://twitter.com/JuanG_Arango/status/1586956144739864579

Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
Connor Wickham just scored from the half way line for FGR v South Shields, 95th minute to clinch the game 2-0 (shame it wasn't an outright winner or equaliser)
Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
