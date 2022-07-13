How about the opposite of did you see that goal?https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/62127436
Mental.Should be fined by the manager for that shithouse move - ball clearly going over the line but trying to claim glory for himself.
This is a cracker https://twitter.com/nocontextfooty/status/1550977392440745985?t=Z9r29XlVEL5vECHKmGp2xw&s=19
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ch7cDOmj1C1/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=From the Cambodian Premier League, fucking hell
Djorkaeff Reasco for Newell's Old Boys - a proper thunderbastard of a goal:-https://streamable.com/96t60p or https://juststream.live/LimestoneBanditsPith
Benjamin Sesko tonight
https://mobile.twitter.com/TomMaston/status/1574841387207594028
I think the key point sing if you all hate the royals clap your hands or whatever you want to sing, whenever you want to sing it, just not for a minutes silence honouring someones death, its incredibly classless and thats coming from someone with no time for the royal family at all.
Van Basten was closer to the goal line and against the best goalkeeper in the world.
Seskos was left footed though. Which automatically makes everything better.
van Basten's a European Final.
Who gives a fuck? Both goals were amazing
Striker!https://twitter.com/secondtierpod/status/1575936429422571520
Looks familiarhttps://youtu.be/rsllpd7yw6A?t=69
An oldie - though in decent quality...'Roberto Carlos incredible free kick (Brazil vs France, 1997)':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/crKwlbwvr88" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/crKwlbwvr88</a>
Apart from that free kick, did score any more free kicks? He's always bigged up about being this great free kick taker, but I don't recall him doing it more than that one instance? It's not like he's in the same league as Juninho Pernambucano when it comes to smashing free kicks on a regular basis
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/llh5860tkoE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/llh5860tkoE</a>
Wow, I stand corrected
Connor Wickham just scored from the half way line for FGR v South Shields, 95th minute to clinch the game 2-0 (shame it wasn't an outright winner or equaliser)
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/63407696?ns_mchannel=social&ns_source=twitter&ns_campaign=bbc_live&ns_linkname=63666e8b49d9ef23494b93e0%26WATCH%20-%20Amazing%20goal%20from%20Conor%20Wickham%262022-11-05T14%3A10%3A47.431Z&ns_fee=0&pinned_post_locator=urn:asset:4c7b294e-9bbd-4b41-a80f-98a21477b70d&pinned_post_asset_id=63666e8b49d9ef23494b93e0&pinned_post_type=shareTop goal
