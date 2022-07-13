« previous next »
Author Topic: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread  (Read 34285 times)

Offline Kalito

Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
« Reply #200 on: July 13, 2022, 12:42:33 am »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on July 12, 2022, 07:59:32 pm
How about the opposite of did you see that goal?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/62127436
Mental.

Should be fined by the manager for that shithouse move - ball clearly going over the line but trying to claim glory for himself.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Offline Tobez

Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
« Reply #201 on: July 13, 2022, 08:43:13 am »
Quote from: Kalito on July 13, 2022, 12:42:33 am
Mental.

Should be fined by the manager for that shithouse move - ball clearly going over the line but trying to claim glory for himself.

Best part of this is that his team is called "Valour FC"
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
« Reply #202 on: July 25, 2022, 03:17:05 pm »
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
« Reply #203 on: July 25, 2022, 04:44:40 pm »
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
« Reply #204 on: July 30, 2022, 02:23:16 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uhgIVTaAHNo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uhgIVTaAHNo</a>
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
« Reply #205 on: August 9, 2022, 11:39:54 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ttcRjRj9oc0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ttcRjRj9oc0</a>
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
« Reply #206 on: August 22, 2022, 10:27:40 am »
https://twitter.com/cliftonvillefc/status/1561323444419059715?t=qU7mWYGElBjKQpiOuMDZLg&s=19

Cliftonville, Sparta Rotterdam and now PSG using a Bournemouth tactic from last season to score from kick off.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
« Reply #207 on: September 1, 2022, 01:15:58 am »
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ch7cDOmj1C1/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=

From the Cambodian Premier League, fucking hell
Offline Red-Dread

Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
« Reply #208 on: September 4, 2022, 03:58:53 pm »
Online oojason

Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
« Reply #209 on: September 11, 2022, 05:57:25 pm »

Djorkaeff Reasco for Newell's Old Boys - a proper thunderbastard of a goal:-

https://twitter.com/tvdellosport/status/1569010197657538562 & https://twitter.com/G_Cobianchi/status/1569247245249150978

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:24:23 pm by oojason »
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
« Reply #210 on: September 11, 2022, 06:34:09 pm »
Quote from: oojason on September 11, 2022, 05:57:25 pm
Djorkaeff Reasco for Newell's Old Boys - a proper thunderbastard of a goal:-

https://streamable.com/96t60p or https://juststream.live/LimestoneBanditsPith

Golasso fulminante...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Crosby Nick

Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 09:15:50 pm »
Online oojason

Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 09:27:21 pm »
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 09:38:28 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:27:21 pm
I think the key point sing if you all hate the royals clap your hands or whatever you want to sing, whenever you want to sing it, just not for a minutes silence honouring someones death, its incredibly classless and thats coming from someone with no time for the royal family at all.
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353075.0
Offline Jm55

Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 09:44:36 pm »
Offline Max_powers

Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 09:57:35 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:15:50 pm
Benjamin Sesko tonight

https://mobile.twitter.com/TomMaston/status/1574841387207594028

Where ever he goes he is going to be a big successo
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
« Reply #216 on: Today at 07:56:43 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:15:50 pm
Benjamin Sesko tonight

https://mobile.twitter.com/TomMaston/status/1574841387207594028

Van Basten was closer to the goal line and against the best goalkeeper in the world.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
« Reply #217 on: Today at 10:06:22 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:56:43 am
Van Basten was closer to the goal line and against the best goalkeeper in the world.

 ;D
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online thaddeus

Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
« Reply #218 on: Today at 10:28:33 am »
van Basten's goal was more difficult, had a more extravagant strike of the ball (Sesko's technique - not striking through the ball - was really slick though!) and Rinat Dasayev looking punch drunk after seeing the ball hit the net all added to it.
Online Coolie High

Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
« Reply #219 on: Today at 10:50:11 am »
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread
« Reply #220 on: Today at 11:00:13 am »
Seskos was left footed though. Which automatically makes everything better.
