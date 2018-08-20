Im 99% sure youre a troll but just in case youre not - if you notice a pattern of being maligned, have you ever considered that its not everyone else whose behaviour is wrong, its yours?
I'm sorry to break this to you but they are nowhere near the same and if you think that, you take footy far too serious. I've lost people really close to me and footy players leaving, even the very best doesn't come close to people dying. It's a bad analogy. I just believe we should respect others opinions, even if they are different to ours, so long as they are not abusive and hateful.
I'm sorry to break this to you but they are nowhere near the same and if you think that, you take footy far too serious. I've lost people really close to me and footy players leaving, even the very best doesn't come close to people dying. It's a bad analogy.
Similar situation to Lucas - leaves us a little short in depth, but an aging player is allowed to leave for first-team football elsewhere having served his time as a squad player with the utmost professionalism and minimum fuss.Unlike Lucas, though, I genuinely don't think we'll really notice he's gone barring an awful injury crisis. And fingers crossed it puts an end to that awful 5-4-1 switch 80 minutes in when leading.
Reminded of Kyriakos a few years back. Obviosuly both limited, but always gave their all and conducted themselves professionally
I'd say Kyrgiakos much, much more so.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Only just seen this, good luck to him. He's a very decent player and should be first choice somewhere, he's more than good enough, though not to start for us. Solid, dependable, gave it his all every time.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
He made eight appearances in the 201718 UEFA Champions League and was an unused substitute in our 1-3 loss to Real Madrid in the final of the tournament...Aaahhh, still bitter about that... Miss him.
You often hear of the club needing to make a 'Klavan type signing', when in reality those kinds of signings (relatively low fee, bags of experience, reliable, modest wages etc.) are the hardest to do. He was a fantastic signing, no doubt about that. We could have done with him this season.
Don't worry Naruto, our Ragnar is now surely feasting in Valhalla with the gods
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
https://twitter.com/PLinnameeskond/status/1410726686304337926?s=19
'Ragnar Klavan: Dancing with the Stars in Estonia' - with football commentary (90 second video):-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ptddxeyICbc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ptddxeyICbc</a>
"HELLO, LIVERPOOL! This is Estonia calling. Here are our points for this years Eurovision song contest. 📞 🇪🇪Our @LFC 🐐 Ragnar Klavan will be giving out the Estonian points at tomorrows @Eurovision song contests final at Liverpool. Get ready Liverpool, he´s back again!
Page created in 0.043 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.3]