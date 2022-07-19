Went to see Stranger Things: The First Shadow tonight.



Its still in preview stage (tonight was only the 7th performance) so a bit rough around the edges in parts, and one or two scenes Im sure theyll lose.



But overall a really good prequel story, funny in parts, suspenseful and jump inducing in others, and a great addition to the ST universe.



Some of the casting is inspired, particularly the actors playing the young Joyce and Bob, and Henry Creel. The special effects are really good, and theres a couple of genuinely goosebump inducing moments as familiar elements of the story are tied in. The final scene in particular had everyone enthralled.



You really do need to be a fan of the show to appreciate it though - anyone unfamiliar would be completely bemused.



Recommended for fans of the show though.