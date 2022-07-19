« previous next »
Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
July 19, 2022, 08:31:50 pm
It's an easy tell that they are King fans when a lot of the last series felt massively derivative of 'It' in places. Not a bad thing, really.
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
July 21, 2022, 09:26:24 am
Great finale.
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
March 28, 2023, 01:44:58 pm
Well, I've been in the queue most of the morning but managed to get tickets for this!

https://uk.strangerthingsonstage.com/

A live show which is a prequel set in Hawkins 1959.

Not really seen it advertised too much, but I managed to get on the presale list which went up today. Written by the Duffer Brothers still.

I can't wait to see how it's adapted to the stage.
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
Today at 11:26:10 pm
Went to see Stranger Things: The First Shadow tonight.

Its still in preview stage (tonight was only the 7th performance) so a bit rough around the edges in parts, and one or two scenes Im sure theyll lose.

But overall a really good prequel story, funny in parts, suspenseful and jump inducing in others, and a great addition to the ST universe.

Some of the casting is inspired, particularly the actors playing the young Joyce and Bob, and Henry Creel. The special effects are really good, and theres a couple of genuinely goosebump inducing moments as familiar elements of the story are tied in. The final scene in particular had everyone enthralled.

You really do need to be a fan of the show to appreciate it though - anyone unfamiliar would be completely bemused.

Recommended for fans of the show though.
