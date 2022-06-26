Spoiler

They really need to learn less is more. Some really good stuff in those last two episodes, but not nearly enough to warrant a four-hour runtime. I found it so frustrating that the geographically spread characters were trying to get back to Hawkins then decided that, hey, they didnt actually need to go there to help. Especially when Hopper, having escaped the prison again, chose to go back. Just felt like they were spinning plates the whole season with him, and felt the same with El as well. The main storyline in Hawkins carried the whole show.



Eddie was great, and testament to the writing and acting that he could come from nowhere and become such a big character. Thought for sure Steve was dying, so pleased he made it through. An absolutely brutal death for the jock!



Seeing Hopper reunite with El was the best person - lets hope that in the final season they dont split all the characters up like they did here.