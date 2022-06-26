« previous next »
Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags

Hazell

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
June 26, 2022, 02:36:11 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on June 15, 2022, 07:47:12 pm

Quote from: John C on June 21, 2022, 10:16:30 pm
Completely agree with your point about 11.

Yeah agreed as well.

Spoiler
The stuff with Eleven in the lab dragged quite a bit, like you say, her character is better when she's with the other main characters. I haven't seen the trailer for the second part yet but it's meant to be over 3.5 hours in total so hopefully she'll join up with them early on. The rest of it was great though, even the Hopper/Russia storyline which some people didn't seem to like. By far the best plot line are the other two (three including Joyce/Murray before they reunited with Hopper) - the show works best when the characters are playing off one another and we didn't get that for the most part with Eleven and Hopper.
[close]

Saying that, I really enjoyed the series overall and it's easily the best after the first.

Didn't realise the second part is out next week, I only watched it this week so it's perfect timing!
duvva

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
June 30, 2022, 10:51:36 pm
Anyone know if both episodes are out tomorrow or just the first one, think they usually drop the lot with Stranger Things
oojason

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
June 30, 2022, 10:57:22 pm
Quote from: duvva on June 30, 2022, 10:51:36 pm
Anyone know if both episodes are out tomorrow or just the first one, think they usually drop the lot with Stranger Things

Both episodes are out tomorrow mate - should be around 8am...
duvva

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
June 30, 2022, 11:30:54 pm
 :thumbup
Agent99

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
July 1, 2022, 04:06:07 pm
Spoiler
Feel like pure shit just want Eddie back
[close]
John C

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
July 1, 2022, 08:08:53 pm
Quote from: duvva on June 30, 2022, 10:51:36 pm
Anyone know if both episodes are out tomorrow or just the first one, think they usually drop the lot with Stranger Things
I'm confused by "both", I thought there was 6 left to be dropped mate?
tinner777

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
July 1, 2022, 08:09:33 pm
Quote from: John C on July  1, 2022, 08:08:53 pm
I'm confused by "both", I thought there was 6 left to be dropped mate?
only two mate, both out now
Armand9

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
July 1, 2022, 08:11:33 pm
just seen the final episodes have aired, just waiting for them to turn up in the usual places

immedaite viewing when they do
voodoo ray

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
July 1, 2022, 08:15:31 pm
Classycara

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
July 1, 2022, 10:45:11 pm
Spoilers for the second to last episode (8 - titled Papa), before seeing the finale
Spoiler
Thought it was a decent episode, for the first two thirds, although probably one of the weakest of the whole season.

But my god the ending was drab, was so bored I was looking to see if it'd be ending soon. The military stuff, the papa conflict, the helicopter set piece in the desert, the 'oh look the baddies got papa, how conflicting, maybe he wasnt so bad' blah. Just no tension at all, I thought. Think it was twenty plus minutes of meh, although it probably cost a huge amount of the budget.

I still have high hopes for the finale but not arsed watching four hours of this back to back, especially after this one didn't pull me in like the rest of this season has. Maybe tomorrow night
[close]
Armand9

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
Yesterday at 07:33:42 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on July  1, 2022, 08:15:31 pm
https://yseries.tv

thanks mate

i've just seen the last two eps, gut feeling is disappionted and that they over-egged the bait and switch approach

i'll see how I feel about it when the dust has settled
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
Yesterday at 09:02:07 am
Spoiler
They really need to learn less is more. Some really good stuff in those last two episodes, but not nearly enough to warrant a four-hour runtime. I found it so frustrating that the geographically spread characters were trying to get back to Hawkins then decided that, hey, they didnt actually need to go there to help. Especially when Hopper, having escaped the prison again, chose to go back. Just felt like they were spinning plates the whole season with him, and felt the same with El as well. The main storyline in Hawkins carried the whole show.

Eddie was great, and testament to the writing and acting that he could come from nowhere and become such a big character. Thought for sure Steve was dying, so pleased he made it through. An absolutely brutal death for the jock!

Seeing Hopper reunite with El was the best person - lets hope that in the final season they dont split all the characters up like they did here.
[close]
FlashingBlade

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
Yesterday at 09:03:26 am
Thought last two episodes Boss..sometimes its best to just sit back and be entertained.
Classycara

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
Yesterday at 11:26:17 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:02:07 am
Spoiler
They really need to learn less is more. Some really good stuff in those last two episodes, but not nearly enough to warrant a four-hour runtime. I found it so frustrating that the geographically spread characters were trying to get back to Hawkins then decided that, hey, they didnt actually need to go there to help. Especially when Hopper, having escaped the prison again, chose to go back. Just felt like they were spinning plates the whole season with him, and felt the same with El as well. The main storyline in Hawkins carried the whole show.

Eddie was great, and testament to the writing and acting that he could come from nowhere and become such a big character. Thought for sure Steve was dying, so pleased he made it through. An absolutely brutal death for the jock!

Seeing Hopper reunite with El was the best person - lets hope that in the final season they dont split all the characters up like they did here.
[close]

Spoiler
Agree with a lot of that. Am delighted I chose not to watch both episodes 8 and 9 all in one block, meant I could enjoy the finale a lot more (even though in an ideal world half an hour of it could have replaced the rubbish parts of 8)

Sad about Eddie dying but felt like he was going to before these episodes came out. The Max stuff was a surprise though, albeit I guess she'll come back as normal

Wondering when the final season is coming out? Feel like it needs to happen soon, it probably can't afford another mini hiatus if its to be concluded well.
[close]
Shankly998

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
Yesterday at 04:09:17 pm
Enjoyable enough season 7/10, it feels like the right time for the show to be coming to an end next season there's only so many times the upside down can be rehashed. A lot of filler in that season for every character outside of Hawkins.


Spoiler
How long were Nancy, Steve and Robin being strangled for? it felt like 30 minutes haha and also where did that sword come from?
[close]
Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
Yesterday at 09:33:57 pm
Ah that was great. Sure there were some plot holes and some stuff that didn't make sense and it was ridiculously over indulgent but fuck it isn't half entertaining.
Zlen

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
Yesterday at 09:49:25 pm
Watched a good few episodes of this since my kid and wife are hooked. Found it pretty boring to be honest. Great production and all, just didnt find it interesting.
Chakan

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
Yesterday at 11:17:45 pm
Spoiler
[close]

Fuck, release season 5 already!!!
Livbes

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
Yesterday at 11:22:25 pm
Got to admit series 1-3 I thought was very kiddy but series 4, brilliant and loved the last episode. Yeah, loads of holes but actually quite menacing and some gore.
Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
Yesterday at 11:57:15 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:17:45 pm
Spoiler
[close]

Fuck, release season 5 already!!!

Spoiler
Bit annoying the way he went out. Basically sacrificed himself for fuck all reason. Thought that was one of the nonsensical parts of it that could have easily been ironed out with a bit of a script fine tuning.
[close]
Chakan

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
Today at 12:55:23 am
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Yesterday at 11:57:15 pm
Spoiler
Bit annoying the way he went out. Basically sacrificed himself for fuck all reason. Thought that was one of the nonsensical parts of it that could have easily been ironed out with a bit of a script fine tuning.
[close]


Spoiler
Nah he bought them time to get stuff done and almost kill Vecna, I mean had they gone back through the portal the bats would have left and been free to basically kill everyone back at the house. Eddie's sacrifice was great and meaningful.
[close]
J-Mc-

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
Today at 12:59:54 am
Loved season 1-3, absoloutely adored 4!

One of the only shows thats kept me hooked throughout.
voodoo ray

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
Today at 11:26:57 pm
murray with the flamethrower. that is all.
