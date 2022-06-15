Completely agree with your point about 11.
Yeah agreed as well.
Spoiler
The stuff with Eleven in the lab dragged quite a bit, like you say, her character is better when she's with the other main characters. I haven't seen the trailer for the second part yet but it's meant to be over 3.5 hours in total so hopefully she'll join up with them early on. The rest of it was great though, even the Hopper/Russia storyline which some people didn't seem to like. By far the best plot line are the other two (three including Joyce/Murray before they reunited with Hopper) - the show works best when the characters are playing off one another and we didn't get that for the most part with Eleven and Hopper.
Saying that, I really enjoyed the series overall and it's easily the best after the first.
Didn't realise the second part is out next week, I only watched it this week so it's perfect timing!