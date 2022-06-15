Spoiler

The stuff with Eleven in the lab dragged quite a bit, like you say, her character is better when she's with the other main characters. I haven't seen the trailer for the second part yet but it's meant to be over 3.5 hours in total so hopefully she'll join up with them early on. The rest of it was great though, even the Hopper/Russia storyline which some people didn't seem to like. By far the best plot line are the other two (three including Joyce/Murray before they reunited with Hopper) - the show works best when the characters are playing off one another and we didn't get that for the most part with Eleven and Hopper.