« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags  (Read 72307 times)

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #840 on: June 1, 2022, 09:52:16 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on May 31, 2022, 07:19:38 am
Watched episode 1 last night and forgot how much of a tune Running up that Hill is. Kate Bush on the way to work this morning it is then.

Heading to number 1 on itunes by the sounds of it.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,035
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #841 on: June 1, 2022, 11:31:54 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on May 31, 2022, 07:19:38 am
Watched episode 1 last night and forgot how much of a tune Running up that Hill is. Kate Bush on the way to work this morning it is then.

It is great though Cloudbusting is stunning. It almost single-handedly resurrected The Handmaid's Tale when they used it there.

Logged

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,802
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #842 on: June 2, 2022, 01:00:57 am »
Binged all 7 episodes so far and thought it was pretty good.  Seemed a bit "filly" and repetitive in places but overall liked the various substories.

Must say that Winona Ryder has been great throughout all seasons of this as a somewhat manical comedy schitzo.

Thought the last episode 11 storyline was a great way to tie everything together
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,450
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #843 on: June 2, 2022, 01:07:02 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on June  1, 2022, 11:31:54 am
It is great though Cloudbusting is stunning. It almost single-handedly resurrected The Handmaid's Tale when they used it there.



Is that the one she nicked off Utah Saints?
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,224
  • Trada
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #844 on: June 2, 2022, 05:04:40 pm »
Watched episode 4 of the new series last night personally I think it up there with the best of Stranger things a great episode.
« Last Edit: June 2, 2022, 05:23:41 pm by Trada »
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,247
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #845 on: June 2, 2022, 10:47:25 pm »
Watched all 7. Really loving this season. I also get smug points for figuring out what episode 7 would be 2 episodes in.
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,882
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #846 on: June 3, 2022, 02:07:43 am »
Just finished it. Absolutely loved it. Despite the episode lengths it all felt relevant to me, so much good stuff in there and it really does pull a lot of stuff together.

Surprised by some of the lack of love for season 3, thought it was a real return to form after season 2 which was the weakest for me, and season 4 has just built on that and knocked it out the park. Episode 4 and 7 as others have mentioned were particular highlights.

A couple of things. Im slightly confused as the return in July is badged as Season 4 volume 2, and theyve specifically mentioned season 5 as the end so does that suggest another one after volume 2?

Also Netflix persistence with splitting the seasons for this, BCS and Ozark must be their way of trying to hold onto subscribers for longer, which they seem to be struggling to do at the moment
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,937
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #847 on: June 3, 2022, 07:15:49 am »
Quote from: duvva on June  3, 2022, 02:07:43 am
Just finished it. Absolutely loved it. Despite the episode lengths it all felt relevant to me, so much good stuff in there and it really does pull a lot of stuff together.

Surprised by some of the lack of love for season 3, thought it was a real return to form after season 2 which was the weakest for me, and season 4 has just built on that and knocked it out the park. Episode 4 and 7 as others have mentioned were particular highlights.

A couple of things. Im slightly confused as the return in July is badged as Season 4 volume 2, and theyve specifically mentioned season 5 as the end so does that suggest another one after volume 2?

Also Netflix persistence with splitting the seasons for this, BCS and Ozark must be their way of trying to hold onto subscribers for longer, which they seem to be struggling to do at the moment

Ive just checked mate, looks like there will be another season after part 2 of season 4 in July. I thought this was the end myself too.
Logged

Offline Hoenheim

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,765
  • Cushioned header for Gerrard...
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #848 on: June 3, 2022, 07:25:17 am »
Repeating what most said before, but this season has been brilliant. Watched the 7 episodes in two days with the missus and loved it
Logged
Quote from: Working Class Hero on May  5, 2016, 09:57:09 pm
I love Emre Can more than both of my children. Fact

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,180
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #849 on: June 3, 2022, 08:06:48 am »
Enjoyed large parts of this season but there's far too many characters and subplots that make it feel a bit all over the place. There's definitely alot of stuff that could have been trimmed

Still, I'm bang into all the stuff in Hawkins with the main group of kids and looking forward to the final two episodes
Logged

Offline tray fenny

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,444
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #850 on: June 3, 2022, 09:47:38 am »
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,973
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #851 on: Yesterday at 12:18:33 am »
Impressive first episode of season 4 and last few minutes had me crapping it a little ;D

Felt sorry for Eleven at her school. Millie is superb.
Logged

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,459
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #852 on: Today at 05:08:02 am »
just binged the season so far and has been excellent

Spoiler
tho i could've done without all the russian stuff, way too much of it and let's be honest, while that's playing out we just want to get back to what's happening in the main story. if they were going to have this element to the show it should've been cut right down, feels like bloating for bloating's sake. i love the show despite the russian element, in editorial terms that means cut cut cut. the only way it becomes properly relevant to have had this much scope is if there's some major thread/connection to the main story yet to be revealed, besides the obvious ties between characters
[close]
« Last Edit: Today at 05:09:55 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 