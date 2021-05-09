« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags  (Read 60039 times)

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,425
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #800 on: May 9, 2021, 09:30:41 am »
Quote from: moondog on May  9, 2021, 08:23:23 am
Is there a New Edition of this out soon?
Next year
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,530
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #801 on: May 9, 2021, 10:00:09 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on May  8, 2021, 12:06:45 pm
That's his prerogative.

Quote from: Sarge on May  8, 2021, 12:52:36 pm
Every Little Step for her is a bonus.

I see. Two can play that game.
Logged

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,624
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #802 on: May 10, 2021, 09:29:25 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May  9, 2021, 10:00:09 am
I see. Two can play that game.

Guuuurllllfriend!!!!
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,156
  • SPQR
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #803 on: Today at 04:10:16 am »
Well, I'm obviously late to the party.  ;D I just finished watching all 3 seasons of it on Netflix. In about a week and a half. I loved it. I found it quite refreshing and it really is one of the better series I've seen over the last decade or so. I'd put it in the top five.

I do however have a couple of gripes as the seasons went on.

1. The 'Upside Down' was just too overused. They need to ditch it for season four. Three seasons is honestly enough and if they did something with it again or the shadow monster I'll just find myself asking "Really?" and probably watch with a half-baked interest.

2. The 80's nostalgia and cultural references became too overwhelming during season four. I had to stop and laugh when that Terminator-style Russian appeared the first time. It's too obvious, too much and they just need to tone it down.

3. Mike. You loved all the actors in season one because of their youthful innocence but Mike has quickly turned into someone you just want to strangle now. I'm not sure if it's just the way his character is written or if it's because the actor himself has just grown up, but I can't stand watching him complain about everything all the time. Some child actors just can't really cut it when they lose what made them appealing as children in the first place. Could the same be with him?

4. I think three seasons really should have been enough. They're all grown up now. They're in their late teens. What is the backdrop of season four going to be? Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas et all filling out college applications as they once again fight something evil in Hawkins?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 