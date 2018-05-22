« previous next »
Martin Skrtel

Re: Martin Skrtel
May 22, 2018, 03:21:04 pm
PIPA23 on May 22, 2018, 03:01:43 pm
Slovak media write about him joining Rangers...

There were some rumours about him going there as a coach when Gerrard became their manager.
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Martin Skrtel
August 9, 2019, 05:59:14 pm
Joined Atalanta. Good signing for them and vice versa.

https://twitter.com/atalanta_bc/status/1159866370470895617?s=21
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Re: Martin Skrtel
September 1, 2019, 01:30:27 pm
robertobaggio37 on August  9, 2019, 05:59:14 pm
Joined Atalanta. Good signing for them and vice versa.

https://twitter.com/atalanta_bc/status/1159866370470895617?s=21

Looks like it's not working out

Atalanta are in advanced talks with Sevilla to sign Simon Kjaer. The CB would be replacement for Martin Skrtel who wants to leave the club just after 3 weeks.
Re: Martin Skrtel
September 1, 2019, 01:58:47 pm
Are we 100% certain he hasn't snuck back into the premier league in a wig and changed his name to Jannick Vestergaard?

Re: Martin Skrtel
September 1, 2019, 03:04:11 pm
gazzalfc on September  1, 2019, 01:30:27 pm
Looks like it's not working out

Atalanta are in advanced talks with Sevilla to sign Simon Kjaer. The CB would be replacement for Martin Skrtel who wants to leave the club just after 3 weeks.
probably because he found out that they use VAR in serie a
Re: Martin Skrtel
September 25, 2019, 04:54:28 am





Re: Martin Skrtel
September 26, 2019, 09:19:00 pm
Wonder is he still grappling defenders at corners the mad bastard?
Re: Martin Skrtel
November 6, 2020, 05:14:14 pm
Thought he was excellent the other night against United for Istanbul Basaksehir
Re: Martin Skrtel
November 6, 2020, 06:42:02 pm
He looks ten years younger - must be the horse placenta treatment.
Re: Martin Skrtel
January 13, 2021, 11:28:15 am
Contracted terminated after a potential serious injury. Could be retirement for the big man
Re: Martin Skrtel
January 13, 2021, 11:38:55 am
bird_lfc on January 13, 2021, 11:28:15 am
Contracted terminated after a potential serious injury. Could be retirement for the big man

Sad way for his career to end, if so.

Played a lot of football for us during a turbulent period for the club, and became a mainstay on a couple of occasions.  Not sure how many times he played alongside Daniel Agger, but that felt like a partnership we perhaps didn't see as often we'd have liked over the years.

He contributed a fantastic 7 goals during that 2013-14 title 'challenge'.  I'll always remember, just as that second half of the season run was taking off, arriving to the pub a little late to meet my parents to watch the home tie against Arsenal - I wasn't expecting to have missed much...certainly didn't expect to have missed a Martin Skrtel brace!
Re: Martin Skrtel
January 13, 2021, 04:44:27 pm
bird_lfc on January 13, 2021, 11:28:15 am
Contracted terminated after a potential serious injury. Could be retirement for the big man

Potential ruptured Achilles at the age of 36 isn't good, but he's responded to a SportsMail article about his retirement with "No F*cking Way!" so it's good to see he's still the mad hardcase we knew and loved here  ;D

319 games and 18 goals is some going. Nearly 100 appearances more than Danny Agger.
Re: Martin Skrtel
September 17, 2021, 09:36:14 pm
Skrtel had debut today for Trnava in Slovak league..

Re: Martin Skrtel
Today at 02:11:35 pm
Will retire on Saturday after helping his boyhood club FC Spartak Trnava win the Slovak cup this season.




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfgVEb70W9I
Re: Martin Skrtel
Today at 04:48:42 pm
He looks so much better with hair.
Don't know why he opted for the bald look for so many years.
Maybe he wanted to look like a 'hard man' - because he certainly wasn't one.
Very similar hair trajectory as Paul Konchesky  ;D
