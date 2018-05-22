Contracted terminated after a potential serious injury. Could be retirement for the big man



Sad way for his career to end, if so.Played a lot of football for us during a turbulent period for the club, and became a mainstay on a couple of occasions. Not sure how many times he played alongside Daniel Agger, but that felt like a partnership we perhaps didn't see as often we'd have liked over the years.He contributed a fantastic 7 goals during that 2013-14 title 'challenge'. I'll always remember, just as that second half of the season run was taking off, arriving to the pub a little late to meet my parents to watch the home tie against Arsenal - I wasn't expecting to have missed much...certainly didn't expect to have missed a Martin Skrtel brace!