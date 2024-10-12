I remember his first three league games for us had him coming up against peak Kane, Vardy and Lukaku. He handled all of them with ease, and I knew we had a real player on our hands. He only got better once Virgil was alongside him. If not for his injuries, I think we'd possibly be talking about the club's greatest ever centreback pairing, and I say that fully aware of rival claims.
I'll remember that goal against Leeds, and that pass to Origi in Madrid, and how safe and secure it always felt to see his name on the teamsheet.