Klopp paid tribute to Matip in May this year when the defenders departure from Liverpool was confirmed.



In all the years that I have been involved in football, I am not sure I have come across too many players who are more loved than Joël Matip, said the former manager. Im not even sure it would be possible to say anything bad about him.



A wonderful professional, a wonderful footballer and a wonderful human being  we have been blessed to have him with us for as long as we have. Joëls qualities as a player are there for all to see and as a club, we have benefited from them since the moment he joined. I dont think hes had too many headlines over the years but he has only ever been a very famous figure within our group. I have said before that if there was one person who wouldnt care if he was underrated it would be Joël, but the truth is we could not have rated him more highly.