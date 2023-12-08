« previous next »
Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)

Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
December 8, 2023, 11:50:45 am
Ta, just had a listen.   Does sound like he thinks it's the right thing to do, but it's out of his hands.  And I'm fine with that, I don't think we should be giving him an extension.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
December 8, 2023, 11:54:43 am
I'd be happy to give him another year personally so long as it doesn't prevent us signing another centre half in the summer.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
December 8, 2023, 11:56:07 am
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on December  8, 2023, 11:34:18 am
I agree.

My feeling is even without this latest long term injury the club would have moved him on and wished him all the best even if Klopp wanted otherwise. I love him but we shouldn't be offering a new deal now. If you could guarantee he'd be an injury free member of the squad I'd actually be for it, same with Thiago, you just can't though can you. Especially with other injury prone centre halves.

A starting quality central defender with experience is needed in January. Someone in the Konate/Gomez age range around their mid 20s. I'd like to think we're working on something now, the midfield will be fine for the time being.

Im not sure about that his form is up their with anyone in the league and if he carried on we'd likely offer him a new deal, whether he'd have accepted is another matter.

The ACL injury now puts a new deal in doubt as he may not even be fit for start of next season and we cant take that risk.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
December 8, 2023, 11:58:13 am
Quote from: Legs on December  8, 2023, 11:56:07 am
Im not sure about that his form is up their with anyone in the league and if he carried on we'd likely offer him a new deal, whether he'd have accepted is another matter.

Is it?  I think he's had a good season so far but he's also had a few dodgy games.  He's not been at the level of Virgil at all.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
December 8, 2023, 12:07:10 pm
Klopp's biggest weakness - if it can be called such - is he is overly loyal to players who have proved their worth. Jurgen won't tolerate the feckless or a bad attitude, but if you show him you will run through brick walls for the club, then he'll stick by you through thick and thin.

However, Fabinho and Henderson are the red flags when it comes to that attitude. With Ox, it was more a hope he would get back on track, but he never did. With Joel, his injury record speaks for itself.

I'd love him to stick around, but it would have to be a comparatively frugal contract. We can't afford the luxury, no matter how good some players are when they are fit. As I said, a pay as you play might be fair, but a lot would depend on his recovery schedule. Personally, I don't think FSG would go for it after what happened last summer.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
December 8, 2023, 12:10:24 pm
It'd be mad to offer him a new deal to be honest. 33 in the summer, a serious knee injury for a player who's always been injury prone. Crucially a non-HG spot too which we've allowed to become a problem (if he was HG maybe), Virg a similar age as well.

We need a younger replacement and we need the non-HG spot.

If you keep him it's likely another Thiago scenario where you're paying him not to play and it puts pressure on the other players who are then overburdened. It takes a long time to get your level and sharpness back after an ACL as well.

It'd be sad if that's his last game but hopefully he can make the matchday squad for the last home game at least and if not then he still gets a boss sendoff.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
December 8, 2023, 12:11:03 pm
Quote from: Legs on December  8, 2023, 11:56:07 am
Im not sure about that his form is up their with anyone in the league and if he carried on we'd likely offer him a new deal, whether he'd have accepted is another matter.

The ACL injury now puts a new deal in doubt as he may not even be fit for start of next season and we cant take that risk.

It is, but I think the club have learned a lesson now holding on to players, knowing Klopp's loyalty across multiple clubs too.

Personally, I don't think they'd have offered a new deal but who's to say. If he wasn't 33 soon alongside two other equally injury prone centre halves I'd be all for it.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
December 8, 2023, 12:14:26 pm
Quote from: tubby on December  8, 2023, 11:58:13 am
Is it?  I think he's had a good season so far but he's also had a few dodgy games.  He's not been at the level of Virgil at all.

Yes I think it is players all have off games.

Had excellent games against Newcastle/Spurs away with 9/10 men and was superb against City too.

Virgil is Virgil he is the best in the league when on form we all know that and Matip is not far off him this season imo.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
December 8, 2023, 12:18:28 pm
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on December  8, 2023, 12:11:03 pm
It is, but I think the club have learned a lesson now holding on to players, knowing Klopp's loyalty across multiple clubs too.

Personally, I don't think they'd have offered a new deal but who's to say. If he wasn't 33 soon alongside two other equally injury prone centre halves I'd be all for it.

I think the injury will make the decision easier for the club.

He isnt 33 till next season though and its not old for a CB he doesnt rely on pace either which helps.

Good luck to Joel whatever happens just hope he doesnt join another PL club.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
December 8, 2023, 12:34:12 pm
Quote from: tubby on December  8, 2023, 11:50:45 am
Ta, just had a listen.   Does sound like he thinks it's the right thing to do, but it's out of his hands.  And I'm fine with that, I don't think we should be giving him an extension.
It's the least Joel deserves after what he's done for us. Cutting a player off when he has a big injury is not a Liverpool thing.

It doesn't mean he'd be on massive wages and when he recovers we can part ways on good terms.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
December 8, 2023, 12:34:25 pm
It's good to have Klopp as the good cop who wants his players looked after and the club or sporting director who makes the decisions as the bad cop for this kind of thing. I think we'll let him rehab with us and over the summer though but I'd be surprised if he gets any new deal
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
December 8, 2023, 12:50:51 pm
surprises me that most all posters agree Klopp is a genius manager who makes excellent decisions almost all of the time about almost everything related to the club .... but resent his position on giving contracts to loyal players as if they've just been appointed LFC CFO.

if the club extend Joel, that's fine with me. 
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
December 8, 2023, 01:00:12 pm
Quote from: SamLad on December  8, 2023, 12:50:51 pm
surprises me that most all posters agree Klopp is a genius manager who makes excellent decisions almost all of the time about almost everything related to the club .... but resent his position on giving contracts to loyal players as if they've just been appointed LFC CFO.

if the club extend Joel, that's fine with me. 

Shiny new toy/s!!!!
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
December 8, 2023, 01:56:36 pm
Quote from: SamLad on December  8, 2023, 12:50:51 pm
surprises me that most all posters agree Klopp is a genius manager who makes excellent decisions almost all of the time about almost everything related to the club .... but resent his position on giving contracts to loyal players as if they've just been appointed LFC CFO.

if the club extend Joel, that's fine with me. 


We renewed Ox when he was injured and then we couldn't offload him.  Klopp wanted to renew Firmino, a player who can't buy a goal in a garbage league and who was picking up injuries more frequently.  Klopp also pushed to renew Gini's contract, and what's he done since he left?  Same with Henderson, Klopp went to bat for him when he wanted to renew and it's only thanks to the Saudi league that we managed to move him on with his bumper contract.

He's a brilliant man and a brilliant manager, but he just has a lack of ruthlessness with these things.  It's not a bad character trait at all, and it absolutely helps with the togetherness of the squad, but I'm glad that the money men are sometimes there to overrule him on this kind of thing.

Like another poster said, FSG playing bad cop to Klopp's good cop is a nice little dynamic.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
December 8, 2023, 01:58:27 pm
Quote from: SamLad on December  8, 2023, 12:50:51 pm
surprises me that most all posters agree Klopp is a genius manager who makes excellent decisions almost all of the time about almost everything related to the club .... but resent his position on giving contracts to loyal players as if they've just been appointed LFC CFO.

if the club extend Joel, that's fine with me.

I'd prefer if he didn't get a new contract, but I won't lose any sleep if he does.
He's made an average of 18.5 league appearances per season (inlcuding this one as it doesn't look like he'll play again). In the last 5 seasons he's played 9, 10, 31, 14, 10 games.
I don't think anyone could argue the club has been as loyal to him as he has the club.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
December 8, 2023, 02:15:16 pm
Quote from: tubby on December  8, 2023, 01:56:36 pm
We renewed Ox when he was injured and then we couldn't offload him.  Klopp wanted to renew Firmino, a player who can't buy a goal in a garbage league and who was picking up injuries more frequently.  Klopp also pushed to renew Gini's contract, and what's he done since he left?  Same with Henderson, Klopp went to bat for him when he wanted to renew and it's only thanks to the Saudi league that we managed to move him on with his bumper contract.

He's a brilliant man and a brilliant manager, but he just has a lack of ruthlessness with these things.  It's not a bad character trait at all, and it absolutely helps with the togetherness of the squad, but I'm glad that the money men are sometimes there to overrule him on this kind of thing.

Like another poster said, FSG playing bad cop to Klopp's good cop is a nice little dynamic.

I think Matip is different because judging by Klopp's comments, he's not saying given him a new contract so that he can still play for Liverpool and be part of the squad. It's more that we should do right (show our class) by him by ensuring he still gets a salary whilst injured as well as access to our medical and rehab services etc.

What that means is that it ultimately won't prevent us from signing a replacement as he won't need to be registered in the squad, and I'd imagine he'd be given a significant pay cut - although if by next year he has recovered and can then offer us something, great! 

It would also send out a good message to current and future players - stay loyal to us and we will do likewise to you.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
December 8, 2023, 02:16:50 pm
Very much doubt Matip will get a new contract. Maybe a short one to allow him to get fit again and not release him injured. Klopp has been overruled on these things previously and probably will again.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
December 8, 2023, 02:18:23 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on December  8, 2023, 02:15:16 pm
I think Matip is different because judging by Klopp's comments, he's not saying given him a new contract so that he can still play for Liverpool and be part of the squad. It's more that we should do right (show our class) by him by ensuring he still gets a salary whilst injured as well as access to our medical and rehab services etc.

What that means is that it ultimately won't prevent us from signing a replacement as he won't need to be registered in the squad, and I'd imagine he'd be given a significant pay cut - although if by next year he has recovered and can then offer us something, great! 

It would also send out a good message to current and future players - stay loyal to us and we will do likewise to you.

I mean, we're going to pay him his wages until his contract is up in June or whenever anyway, which is when he'll be close to returning?
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
December 8, 2023, 05:02:52 pm
I think people are misunderstanding- it wouldn't be a new 4-5 year deal.

It would be a low 12 month deal.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
December 9, 2023, 10:24:18 am
Quote from: SamLad on December  8, 2023, 12:50:51 pm
surprises me that most all posters agree Klopp is a genius manager who makes excellent decisions almost all of the time about almost everything related to the club .... but resent his position on giving contracts to loyal players as if they've just been appointed LFC CFO.


No one resents anything they just want the team to do well
Probably most people think hes a very empathetic person especially to his players and that most of the time thats a strength but its also a weakness when it comes to letting players go  thats why he has a structure round him and above him
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
December 9, 2023, 10:40:28 am
Quote from: newterp on December  8, 2023, 05:02:52 pm
I think people are misunderstanding- it wouldn't be a new 4-5 year deal.

It would be a low 12 month deal.

It'd be great for all parties involved to be fair, as long as we bring in a new centre back. That way, Joel who is world class on can come back in slowly and be great back up assuming no issues with his rehab.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
December 9, 2023, 11:06:39 am
Love Matip, hes been such an exceptional signing I dont think it will be fully recognised till years after he goes.

I can see both sides. Absolutely gutted for him and ive loved having him here, if he can get back to even close to the same level hes an amazing player to have in your side. On the oppoising side hes already been prone to injuries and ACLs can be hard to come back from, speaking from personal experience you never feel the same after and its very easy to get injured again after. We arent the most flush with cash so have to spend a bit more wisely than other sides so I get peoples clamour to save where we can especially when theres risk involved
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
December 9, 2023, 11:12:43 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on December  9, 2023, 11:06:39 am
Love Matip, hes been such an exceptional signing I dont think it will be fully recognised till years after he goes.

I can see both sides. Absolutely gutted for him and ive loved having him here, if he can get back to even close to the same level hes an amazing player to have in your side. On the oppoising side hes already been prone to injuries and ACLs can be hard to come back from, speaking from personal experience you never feel the same after and its very easy to get injured again after. We arent the most flush with cash so have to spend a bit more wisely than other sides so I get peoples clamour to save where we can especially when theres risk involved

The point is we could just offer him one more year, just to enable him to recover fully from his injury, we then have enough time to put Quansah or whoever in and he can leave the season after on a free. He may decide to retire anyway, but it would seem savage to push someone out whose been a great servant to the club having picked up an injury like this one.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
December 9, 2023, 11:48:04 am
You guys are insane, you want us to sell every player whos 30+ and replace with someone young, we need experience and a strong squad for a season to challenge on all fronts and theres no reason why he couldnt stay another year. 

Fucking hell.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
December 9, 2023, 11:49:30 am
Quote from: Studgotelli on December  9, 2023, 11:48:04 am
You guys are insane, you want us to sell every player whos 30+ and replace with someone young, we need experience and a strong squad for a season to challenge on all fronts and theres no reason why he couldnt stay another year. 

Fucking hell.

It's not just nuts but also classless.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
December 9, 2023, 11:51:31 am
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on December  9, 2023, 11:12:43 am
The point is we could just offer him one more year, just to enable him to recover fully from his injury, we then have enough time to put Quansah or whoever in and he can leave the season after on a free. He may decide to retire anyway, but it would seem savage to push someone out whose been a great servant to the club having picked up an injury like this one.

Yeah I fully get that, its not something I dont understand. I think people who are unsures point is, thats a year of wages that could go on someone else or towards a transfer fee for a new player

Its not really pushing him out, his contract expiring not being terminated. The whole midfield situation has naturally slightly changed peoples views on new contracts for aging and/or injury prone players.

As I said I can see both sides, not saying any one side is right or wrong.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
December 9, 2023, 11:55:05 am
I hope he is offered another year. His form has been really good. People were writing him off at the back end of last season. He may be the type who can go for longer than expected of his age. Obviously the acl will not help but we will be involved in all the cups again so his experience will be vital.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Yesterday at 11:39:51 pm
Hi, first time poster.    I think LFC should do the decent thing and give him a new deal, he has been a great player, representative and ambassador for LFC!

I totally agree he has been one of the best free transfers in LFC's recent past and the premier league in general!    We got him for free and have had the best years of his career and I still think he has a lot to offer.  Klopp made a comment a while back about Van Dijk being able to play till he is 39 years old and being a centre back, so i'm confident Matip could play for 3 or 4 more seasons left playing.

Also people commenting about Joel's ACL injury and risk of giving a player with that injury a new deal, but we paid £20m (i think) for a 29 year old Thiago who had done his ACL in both his left and right knees while at Bayern Munich and i think although I am less sure he did one of his ACL's while at Barcelona earlier in his career.

So those worrying about value for money (FSG maybe included) I think we've had better value from Joel than Thiago, no disrespect to Thiago. 

If Joel does stay I think he can be a help to youngsters like Quansah and maybe Rhys Williams IF Williams stays.      There is other younger centre backs at the club who can possibly help fill any gaps in the defence who are on the books like Sepp Van Berg and Calvin Ramsay and who Matip could also help.

I know everyone likes new players and spending sizable sums of money on big names we are linked with in the gossip columns. But surely we have enough defenders in the squad Gomes, Van Dijk, konate, Matip and Quansah, plus the other fringe and loan players i mention above, plus Gomes being able to cover right back and left back the latter surprisingly well this season.

I think out of respect, gratitude, appreciation, class and decency we should give him a new contract!

FSG get stick amongst some fans for sustainably running the club and ticket price increases and the European super league and maybe some of it is just, but they have done many good things with the new stands, training ground and success on the pitch, but in my opinion in this situation they should not be so ruthless and business minded and do the right thing and sign up legend Joel Matip to a new contract.

You could argue that in a way having Matip join for free helps make spending £75m on Virgil Van Dijk possible.

Y.N.W.A.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Yesterday at 11:54:01 pm
Quote from: posh34red84 on Yesterday at 11:39:51 pm
Hi, first time poster.    I think LFC should do the decent thing and give him a new deal, he has been a great player, representative and ambassador for LFC!

Good evening, Joel  :wave
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Yesterday at 11:54:26 pm
Just kidding, I love him really and can understand the logic  ;D
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Today at 12:27:05 am
Quote from: posh34red84 on Yesterday at 11:39:51 pm
.

Also people commenting about Joel's ACL injury and risk of giving a player with that injury a new deal, but we paid £20m (i think) for a 29 year old Thiago who had done his ACL in both his left and right knees while at Bayern Munich and i think although I am less sure he did one of his ACL's while at Barcelona earlier in his career.

This isn't the winning argument you think it is :D

A new contract is an option worth considering, though. For me, Joel is well ahead of Konate and at a similar level to VVD, and his injury played a huge and under-reported part in our defensive wobbles in the second half of the season. My preference is to sign a 24-27yo CB who is ready to go as first choice, because Konate is too fragile and inconsistent to be a walk-up start. But if we go for a younger "prospect" or simply fail to sign anyone because [insert reasons] then a short term deal on modest coin is worth considering, if Joel is willing to sign it.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Today at 01:08:33 am
We really missed him this season.
