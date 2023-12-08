Hi, first time poster. I think LFC should do the decent thing and give him a new deal, he has been a great player, representative and ambassador for LFC!



I totally agree he has been one of the best free transfers in LFC's recent past and the premier league in general! We got him for free and have had the best years of his career and I still think he has a lot to offer. Klopp made a comment a while back about Van Dijk being able to play till he is 39 years old and being a centre back, so i'm confident Matip could play for 3 or 4 more seasons left playing.



Also people commenting about Joel's ACL injury and risk of giving a player with that injury a new deal, but we paid £20m (i think) for a 29 year old Thiago who had done his ACL in both his left and right knees while at Bayern Munich and i think although I am less sure he did one of his ACL's while at Barcelona earlier in his career.



So those worrying about value for money (FSG maybe included) I think we've had better value from Joel than Thiago, no disrespect to Thiago.



If Joel does stay I think he can be a help to youngsters like Quansah and maybe Rhys Williams IF Williams stays. There is other younger centre backs at the club who can possibly help fill any gaps in the defence who are on the books like Sepp Van Berg and Calvin Ramsay and who Matip could also help.



I know everyone likes new players and spending sizable sums of money on big names we are linked with in the gossip columns. But surely we have enough defenders in the squad Gomes, Van Dijk, konate, Matip and Quansah, plus the other fringe and loan players i mention above, plus Gomes being able to cover right back and left back the latter surprisingly well this season.



I think out of respect, gratitude, appreciation, class and decency we should give him a new contract!



FSG get stick amongst some fans for sustainably running the club and ticket price increases and the European super league and maybe some of it is just, but they have done many good things with the new stands, training ground and success on the pitch, but in my opinion in this situation they should not be so ruthless and business minded and do the right thing and sign up legend Joel Matip to a new contract.



You could argue that in a way having Matip join for free helps make spending £75m on Virgil Van Dijk possible.



Y.N.W.A.