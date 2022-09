Aurelio, Babbel, Gary Mac, Milner. We have had some pretty decent free transfers.



Indeed, we’ve had some good free transfers!Going on the age he came here, how good he is, what we’ve won with his help, Joel tops the list for me. After that Milly then Gary Mac. Babbel was a great player, then the illness, then the fall out after he came back, so maybe soured it a little.