Brilliant, brilliant player, I have seen all the centre-half's going back to Yeats and he would actually get in my all-time team and for me is better than VVD. I must see the game different to some on here when they were saying Gomez was playing well. Matip has the ability to bring the ball forward while Gomez seems to stop and then pass it side-ways again.
He isnt better than Van Dijk.
On current form he is. I have been impressed with him recently and has probably been our best player taking into account the minutes that he has played.
He's genuinely one of the best centre halves to ever play for us. He really is that good. Sami cost us peanuts and gave us wonderful service; Joel is at least on par with that.
Also lets be honest Big Sami was slower than an old tortoise.
All the best to you and yours too.
He's only had two league appearances. Love the guy but he's barely played . VVD was imperious in the second half of last season when he looked fully over the injury. Has looked a bit sluggish so far this year but that could be said about nearly everyone. Joel walks back into the team now though and never seems to miss a beat after his frequent injuries.
