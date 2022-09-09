« previous next »
Sudden Death Draft Loser

September 9, 2022, 08:33:29 pm
Quote from: Cormack Snr on September  9, 2022, 07:45:47 pm
Brilliant, brilliant player, I have seen all the centre-half's going back to Yeats and he would actually get in my all-time team and for me is better than VVD. I must see the game different to some on here when they were saying Gomez was playing well. Matip has the ability to bring the ball forward while Gomez seems to stop and then pass it side-ways again.

Totally agree
killer-heels

September 9, 2022, 08:42:37 pm
He isnt better than Van Dijk.
stockdam

September 9, 2022, 09:11:50 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on September  9, 2022, 08:42:37 pm
He isnt better than Van Dijk.

On current form he is. I have been impressed with him recently and has probably been our best player taking into account the minutes that he has played.
killer-heels

September 9, 2022, 09:15:37 pm
Quote from: stockdam on September  9, 2022, 09:11:50 pm
On current form he is. I have been impressed with him recently and has probably been our best player taking into account the minutes that he has played.

He is playing better than Van Dijk, albeit the sample size isnt huge considering he was injured off the back of a game at Fulham where he was poor. But the post indicated that he is a better player.
didi shamone

Today at 04:52:21 am
Quote from: stockdam on September  9, 2022, 09:11:50 pm
On current form he is. I have been impressed with him recently and has probably been our best player taking into account the minutes that he has played.

He's only had two league appearances. Love the guy but he's barely played .
VVD was imperious in the second half of last season when he looked fully over the injury.  Has looked a bit sluggish so far this year but that could be said about nearly everyone.
Joel walks back into the team now though and never seems to miss a beat after his frequent injuries.
