Him and Mane were robbed of that goal, should have stood. But for some reason VAR is only used to FIND reasons to rule goals out against us.



When was the last time a TUSSLE in the box got VAR reviewed? But Man City handball doesnt even get a pitch side review, ludicrous to say the least. Those Tussles happen 20x a game and never get reviewed. But LFC scored in a final, better review it and overturn it guys!