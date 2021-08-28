« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 94 95 96 97 98 [99]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!  (Read 373124 times)

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,929
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3920 on: August 28, 2021, 08:33:57 pm »
What a fella.
Logged
AHA!

Online Hoenheim

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,643
  • Cushioned header for Gerrard...
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3921 on: August 28, 2021, 08:39:26 pm »
Lukaku did him dirty one time, but after that big man Joel was always on top, great performance.
Logged
Quote from: Working Class Hero on May  5, 2016, 09:57:09 pm
I love Emre Can more than both of my children. Fact

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,320
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3922 on: August 28, 2021, 08:40:16 pm »
Lukaku was left thinking "Wait, this is suppposed to be the weaker of the two centrebacks?"
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,360
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3923 on: August 29, 2021, 12:46:46 am »
Has anyone made sure to tell him to let Lukaku out of his pocket?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,332
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3924 on: August 29, 2021, 01:01:09 am »
Another classic for the No Context Matip account when he was adjudged to have fouled Mount in the first half. Textbook Joel.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,983
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3925 on: August 29, 2021, 01:03:20 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on August 29, 2021, 01:01:09 am
Another classic for the No Context Matip account when he was adjudged to have fouled Mount in the first half. Textbook Joel.

Joel was red hot, I was bemused and amused in equal measure...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,932
  • JFT96
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3926 on: August 29, 2021, 07:05:55 am »
Criminally underrated. When fit hes easily one of the best in the league
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3927 on: August 29, 2021, 07:36:53 am »
Made Lukaku look ordinary didnt he?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,100
  • Sound
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3928 on: August 29, 2021, 10:18:20 am »
Joel had a great game yesterday, only one mistake I can recall.
Very underrated  ::)

Joel being Joel..

https://streamable.com/iy569y
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,360
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3929 on: August 29, 2021, 06:23:10 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on August 29, 2021, 07:36:53 am
Made Lukaku look ordinary didnt he?
Did he really? Lukaku wasn't even on the pitch...

(jumping between their shirt pockets)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,181
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3930 on: August 31, 2021, 12:26:04 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on August 29, 2021, 07:36:53 am
Made Lukaku look ordinary didnt he?

He did Roy.

But has any player in recent times been so over-hyped as the hulking Lukaku? He scored loads in Italy I know (as did Ronaldo). But Serie-A is a shadow of what it used to be. To watch Lukaku in the Euros was to see all the old problems - head down, permanently wandering offside, all bludgeon no artifice and exhausted after half time. I'm seriously hoping Chelsea have wasted a load of money on this bloke, while letting the highly promising Abraham go for a song.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,419
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3931 on: August 31, 2021, 12:40:21 pm »
Lukaku wont be playing against Matip and Van Dijk every week, he'll score plenty of goals in this league, but our lot are world class defenders.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3932 on: August 31, 2021, 12:54:25 pm »
Amazing how Matip can be injured for however long,then start and always be up to speed immediately.
Logged

Online palimpsest

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3933 on: August 31, 2021, 12:58:38 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on August 31, 2021, 12:54:25 pm
Amazing how Matip can be injured for however long,then start and always be up to speed immediately.

I just hope he stays fit as long as possible. An incredible defender.
Logged
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,028
  • Seis Veces
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3934 on: August 31, 2021, 01:13:14 pm »
I don't think anybody expects 50 games from him but hopefully we can get more than he's given us in the past two seasons. In 2019/20 and 2020/21 he only featured in 25 games in all competitions.

Injuries are pretty much likely and expected with him, it's a massive shame because he's one of the best centre halves around but we just can't ever get the minutes we need. Ideally Van Dijk can play every game he can and Gomez and Konate can come in. Really you have to be happy with those options at centre half, we just need them all to stay fit.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,419
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3935 on: August 31, 2021, 01:21:34 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on August 31, 2021, 01:13:14 pm
I don't think anybody expects 50 games from him but hopefully we can get more than he's given us in the past two seasons. In 2019/20 and 2020/21 he only featured in 25 games in all competitions.

Injuries are pretty much likely and expected with him, it's a massive shame because he's one of the best centre halves around but we just can't ever get the minutes we need. Ideally Van Dijk can play every game he can and Gomez and Konate can come in. Really you have to be happy with those options at centre half, we just need them all to stay fit.

Basically he's Ledley King
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,480
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3936 on: August 31, 2021, 01:27:10 pm »
Always amazed we signed him on a free.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3937 on: August 31, 2021, 02:29:00 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on August 31, 2021, 01:21:34 pm
Basically he's Ledley King

I'm not sure Matip needs to train, he can come back from injury and have no rust at all. So I propose that we keep his fitness up in the swimming pool and wrap him in cotton wool for the rest of the week. Unroll him a couple of hours before the game.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,875
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3938 on: Today at 06:34:13 pm »
Defender and playmaker extraordinaire.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,360
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3939 on: Today at 06:34:38 pm »
We should move him to midfield, huh?  ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,958
  • Red since '64
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3940 on: Today at 06:43:34 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:34:13 pm
Defender and playmaker extraordinaire.

We were, despite our dominance, actually frustratingly poor in key areas, and a number of players gave the ball away, or dwelt on the ball and lost possession, misplaced final balls or scuffed their shots.

But he was serene defensively and going forward - a Rolls Royce of a player and my MOM again.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,292
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3941 on: Today at 06:44:17 pm »
I love it when he goes mental  ;D
Logged

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,810
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3942 on: Today at 06:44:42 pm »
Thought he was excellent today. MoTM.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,419
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3943 on: Today at 06:46:30 pm »
Fantastic. Played a big part in the first goal
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,288
  • JFT96
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3944 on: Today at 06:47:42 pm »
Said it before and I'll say it again, him and Virgil are the best centre back partnership in the world
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,064
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3945 on: Today at 06:49:03 pm »
Hes pretty pretty good.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 94 95 96 97 98 [99]   Go Up
« previous next »
 