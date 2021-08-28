I don't think anybody expects 50 games from him but hopefully we can get more than he's given us in the past two seasons. In 2019/20 and 2020/21 he only featured in 25 games in all competitions.



Injuries are pretty much likely and expected with him, it's a massive shame because he's one of the best centre halves around but we just can't ever get the minutes we need. Ideally Van Dijk can play every game he can and Gomez and Konate can come in. Really you have to be happy with those options at centre half, we just need them all to stay fit.