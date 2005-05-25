« previous next »
Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
November 23, 2020, 10:25:37 AM
I think that makes more sense, especially having 5 subs in Europe.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
November 23, 2020, 10:54:10 PM
Quote from: Welshred on November 23, 2020, 09:59:53 AM
Who do we play in defence on Wednesday then if we're wrapping him in cotton wool? Williams obviously but who else? It shouldn't be Fabinho, he's just come back from a muscle injury and is a higher risk of picking up another than Matip if he plays. Phillips can't play a he's not registered so that leaves Koumetio right?
Billy is not registered for CL is my understanding
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
November 23, 2020, 11:01:24 PM
Don't we go strong on Wednesday..win this one then we can use Matchday 5 and 6 as opportunities to rest a few?

I'd go Matip and Rhys Williams
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
November 23, 2020, 11:07:33 PM
Williams should definitely come in. After the first game against Atalanta you certainly wouldn't be worrying about him in there. Who to start alongside him is the question. I'd go Fabinho, because despite his injury troubles Matip has had it much worse. Shame we don't have Phillips in the squad because he could play at least 2 of the last 3 in Europe.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
November 23, 2020, 11:15:56 PM
There's nothing explicitly stopping him from playing every 3 days that I've ever seen mentioned.  He certainly struggles with injury but I've never seen it linked to the volume of games (beyond the normal correlation of more games meaning more opportunity for injury) or needing a particularly long recovery time between games.

While he remains fit I'd expect him to play every important game for us.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
November 23, 2020, 11:45:35 PM
Quote from: clinical on November 23, 2020, 10:01:37 AM
Oh yeah Phillips can't play can he. I think we could see 45 mins each for fabinho and Matip?

Is a great shout on the 45 mins each and what we've done with the midfielders before
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
November 24, 2020, 12:00:45 AM
Think it will be Rhys Williams and Matip against Atalanta on Wednesday and Nat Phillips and Fabinho on Saturday against Brighton. Can't see either Matip or Fabinho playing 3 games in 7 days.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
November 24, 2020, 02:56:25 AM
Quote from: simbo on November 23, 2020, 10:54:10 PM
Billy is not registered for CL is my understanding
You sure? I know Phillips isn't, but thought Billy was, and it was just his injuries that kept him away from the squad?

Actually, this:
"List B is an unlimited number of players under 21 with at least two years training at Anfield. The deadline for registering them is midnight before any group game."
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
November 24, 2020, 10:11:03 AM
Great defender, always more comfortable seeing his name on the team sheet. Huge pity about the time out of the game he spends with his various injuries. Gave a top class performance after having to come back into a makeshift team and from his own fitness and injury stuff. Him and Fab work very well together. I think Fab has been exceptional at CB but of course then we lose the option of having him in the midfield and at times we are really going to want to have him there.
  Maybe some games could work like it did when Neco came on and Milner moved to midfield. A CB could come on in the CL games or Prem games if midfield is getting overrun and Fab can move to Midfield during the game.
  Stay fit all season kidda, about time we all got to see you play for many games. Yeah always been a big fan of Matip but to me it was a situation were I thought we need to buy a CB or two even though we have him because of the injury problems.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
November 24, 2020, 12:40:30 PM
Quote from: clinical on November 23, 2020, 10:01:37 AM
Oh yeah Phillips can't play can he. I think we could see 45 mins each for fabinho and Matip?

We do have the luxury of 5 subs so I guess thats possible. And to be fair, Id want at least one senior player in there against Atalanta or Ajax (if we havent qualified) so maybe a half each is the way to go.

Tough call regardless but would be nice to get qualification wrapped up and then it doesnt matter who we play.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
November 24, 2020, 12:48:26 PM
Matip is def. starting, he's in today's presser with Klopp
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
November 24, 2020, 05:52:18 PM
Quote from: JC the Messiah on November 24, 2020, 02:56:25 AM
You sure? I know Phillips isn't, but thought Billy was, and it was just his injuries that kept him away from the squad?

Actually, this:
"List B is an unlimited number of players under 21 with at least two years training at Anfield. The deadline for registering them is midnight before any group game."
https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/clubs/7889--liverpool/squad/
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Today at 04:54:46 PM

James Pearce
@JamesPearceLFC
·
1m
Welcome sight of Joel Matip training at Kirkby. Defender set to come back into the side to face Ajax after being rested against Brighton #LFC

Just for those who may still be worried about him not being involved against Brighton :)
