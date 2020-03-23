Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
The Liverpool FC Forum
Liverpool FC Forum
Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Topic: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip! (Read 262814 times)
JackWard33
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 19,724
President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
«
Reply #2840 on:
Yesterday
at 09:21:41 PM
He's one of the best defenders in the league.... to be thrown in and play like that .... Only his second 90 in months
Logged
Samie
The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 40,449
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
«
Reply #2841 on:
Yesterday
at 09:29:50 PM
Not sure about his mustache though.
Logged
Simplexity
Do we need the xity?
Believer
Posts: 1,299
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
«
Reply #2842 on:
Yesterday
at 09:30:55 PM
The ultimate unsung hero. Have a feeling him staying fit will greatly define our season.
Logged
Copenred
Kemlynite
Posts: 22
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
«
Reply #2843 on:
Yesterday
at 09:34:46 PM
Really solid game from Big Joel. We had issues in our build-up play but thats not solely on his shoulders and something I think that Thiago will solve perfectly. Nice to have Matip back and hopefully Fabinho is also soon back so we can start to rotate a bit on our senior centerhalfs.
Logged
BIG DICK NICK
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 81,145
Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
«
Reply #2844 on:
Yesterday
at 09:35:32 PM
Loves how he slots back in like hes never been away. Great to have the big man back.
Logged
Quote from: voodoo ray on January 6, 2019, 10:18:34 PM
people like big dick nick.
people like big dick nick.
Tony19:6
Begets John 3:16
Believer
Posts: 7,048
Born and Bred
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
«
Reply #2845 on:
Yesterday
at 09:45:56 PM
Did well today, hope he can continue...
Logged
A Great man once said...
"Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass.
It is terribly simple."
http://twitter.com/Tony19_6
Doc Red
Chills before posting and wishes others had too
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 4,360
The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
«
Reply #2846 on:
Today
at 12:44:39 AM
He's always been one of our better defenders, certainly next in line after Van Dijk.
Just needs to be able to play a full season without the injuries he seems to suffer from off the pitch.
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.
ubb! please
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 12,420
Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
«
Reply #2847 on:
Today
at 01:00:31 AM
Great to have him back, his calming influence is crucial.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Lynndenberries
Not iste björksmak
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 1,830
Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
«
Reply #2848 on:
Today
at 01:47:13 AM
He was excellent today. Normally it takes him time to get back to fitness after an injury, but he slotted in well. His passing wasnt at his best, but the conditions easily couldve played a role there.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.
Al 666
"I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Campaigns
Believer
Posts: 21,954
JFT 96
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
«
Reply #2849 on:
Today
at 01:56:27 AM
Can't we just get a really expensive case for him like you would do with an iPhone 12 Pro. Quality defender and wonderful at breaking the lines with the ball at his feet.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
The Liverpool FC Forum
Liverpool FC Forum
Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
