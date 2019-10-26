Didnt Jurgen say he was close and we were taking it day by day? Hopefully hes back for the weekend because were desperately going to need him against Moyseyies giants. Weve had horrible luck with injuries but with Matip we knew all along hes injury prone, we went in to the season a defender light and its kind of coming back to bite us in the ass now. The scheduling of the games is doing nobody any favours, if we can hang in there till January im sure well bring someone in to help out. Matip, once fit, can hopefully play one game a week.