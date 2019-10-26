« previous next »
Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2800 on: Today at 10:03:31 AM
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 09:46:31 AM
I was commenting on another thread and found this great injury resource wrt Joel Matip.

Matip is always injured and only available for half the games - so is not really a fully functional CB.  We have him signed  up till 2024 on 100k a week.
Maybe a bit unfair as at Schalke and one season (29 games) for us he played close to or more than 30 games a season. https://www.transfermarkt.com/joel-matip/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/82105, but the last 3 seasons he & Lovren we both not always available and injury free when we need them

The worrying thing is that he had a bad history of injuries when we signed him .And over the last 3 seasons he has missed 20 games, 7 games, and 23 games.

Here is his injury & availability - games missed numbers - https://www.transfermarkt.com/joel-matip/verletzungen/spieler/82105

19/20   Knee Injury   Oct 26, 2019   Jan 18, 2020   84 days   20 Liverpool FC  games missed
18/19   Collarbone fracture   Dec 12, 2018   Jan 12, 2019   31 days   7 Liverpool FC  games missed
17/18   Hamstring Injury   Mar 31, 2018   Jul 1, 2018   92 days   12 Liverpool FC games missed
17/18   Muscle Injury   Nov 29, 2017   Dec 26, 2017   27 days   8 Liverpool FC games missed
17/18   Thigh Problems   Nov 15, 2017   Nov 25, 2017   10 days   3 Liverpool FC games missed
16/17   Ankle Injury   Dec 11, 2016   Jan 8, 2017   28 days   7 Liverpool FCgames missed
16/17   Ankle Injury   Nov 26, 2016   Dec 5, 2016   9 days   3 Liverpool FC
15/16   Lumbago   Nov 4, 2015   Nov 5, 2015   1 days   1FC Schalke 04
14/15   Muscular problems   Apr 29, 2015   May 1, 2015   2 days   -
14/15   Thigh muscle rupture   Feb 23, 2015   Mar 5, 2015   10 days   1FC Schalke 04
14/15   Fractured Foot   Nov 26, 2014   Jan 1, 2015   36 days   6FC Schalke 04
14/15   Bruised Foot   Oct 20, 2014   Nov 19, 2014   30 days   5FC Schalke 04
14/15   Tear in the abductor muscle   Sep 10, 2014   Sep 22, 2014   12 days   3


Jeeeesus
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2801 on: Today at 10:07:31 AM
The concern with Matip is a couple of matches out turns into ten.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2802 on: Today at 10:20:17 AM
Pretty sure hes sleeping in a concoction of horse placenta in an oxygen tank to get him fit for the weekend.  If we were thinking of getting another CB next summer, lets hope this has been fast tracked to the January window.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2803 on: Today at 10:20:45 AM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on October 21, 2020, 02:05:49 PM
I find that amazing really. His technique when passing was well odd and he was a bit of a clogger. We probably had a shit youth team at the time.

No, I think Carragher was actually rated highly when he was a kid. He went to Lilleshall when he was 14  (FA school for the best kids in the country)... Though I think he was actually a striker then!
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2804 on: Today at 10:42:36 AM
Didnt Jurgen say he was close and we were taking it day by day? Hopefully hes back for the weekend because were desperately going to need him against Moyseyies giants. Weve had horrible luck with injuries but with Matip we knew all along hes injury prone, we went in to the season a defender light and its kind of coming back to bite us in the ass now. The scheduling of the games is doing nobody any favours, if we can hang in there till January im sure well bring someone in to help out. Matip, once fit, can hopefully play one game a week.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2805 on: Today at 10:48:24 AM
What with him being close to being able to play, I can see him playing at the weekend and then out again for weeks with another injury.

personally dont think we will see him play at the weekend.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2806 on: Today at 11:01:14 AM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:07:31 AM
The concern with Matip is a couple of matches out turns into ten.
Exactly. Wondering if he's another Sturridge and won't play unless he's 100%.

Think he's a cracking player, but he's absolutely no use to use if he's rarely fit when we need him.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2807 on: Today at 11:01:29 AM
I hope we are lucky with Joel and can use him well over the next few weeks.  He should never  had played the full Everton game until VVD injury as this was his first  game back in a while
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2808 on: Today at 11:26:30 AM
Klopp said hes close but he hasnt been pictured in main training since Everton.
