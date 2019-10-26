Didnt Jurgen say he was close and we were taking it day by day? Hopefully hes back for the weekend because were desperately going to need him against Moyseyies giants. Weve had horrible luck with injuries but with Matip we knew all along hes injury prone, we went in to the season a defender light and its kind of coming back to bite us in the ass now. The scheduling of the games is doing nobody any favours, if we can hang in there till January im sure well bring someone in to help out. Matip, once fit, can hopefully play one game a week.