Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2720 on: Today at 11:13:02 AM
Quote from: johnybarnes on Today at 11:11:27 AM
Is the whole story bollocks then? The twitter account it come from seems to be sleeping outside the hospital, since it got Thiago leaving it too.

Not saying he isn't injured, I don't know that much. Just guarantee the video isn't from today as the guy that originally posted claims.

Spire currently has a small gazebo at the entrance for people queuing to go in (checks on the doors). It's not in that video.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2721 on: Today at 11:13:37 AM
He's brilliant when available, pretty much always has been. Please stay fit!
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2722 on: Today at 11:15:21 AM
He's apparently injured. Video of him going to get scan.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2723 on: Today at 11:15:36 AM
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:15:21 AM
He's apparently injured. Video of him going to get scan.

From a reliable source?
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2724 on: Today at 11:28:42 AM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:15:36 AM
From a reliable source?

Echo have just dismissed it. Thank god.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2725 on: Today at 11:29:50 AM
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:28:42 AM
Echo have just dismissed it. Thank god.

Any chance you can wait for a more credible source in future before raising people's blood pressures again? Cheers
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2726 on: Today at 11:30:43 AM
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 11:29:50 AM
Any chance you can wait for a more credible source in future before raising people's blood pressures again? Cheers

What the fuck is wrong with people spreading these rumours on twitter?
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2727 on: Today at 11:30:54 AM
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 11:29:50 AM
Any chance you can wait for a more credible source in future before raising people's blood pressures again? Cheers
Is the Echo reliable? ;D
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2728 on: Today at 11:35:51 AM
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:30:54 AM
Is the Echo reliable? ;D

actually it hasn't been really reliable for a while right? Was it the Thiago signing most recently?
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2729 on: Today at 11:46:24 AM
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:30:54 AM
Is the Echo reliable? ;D

Turns out no. Joyce saying no major issues but he did go for scan. May not start against Ajax.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,954
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2730 on: Today at 11:47:27 AM
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:46:24 AM
Turns out no. Joyce saying no major issues but he did go for scan. May not start against Ajax.

Last time this happened, he was out for 4 months.
Offline peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2731 on: Today at 11:48:11 AM
No way we can risk him for Ajax even if scans showed nothing.

I wouldn't plan on him playing more than once a week. Play him in the PL and then wrap him in cotton wool until the next. Let Gomez and Fabinho handle midweek matches.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,954
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2732 on: Today at 11:50:34 AM
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 11:48:11 AM
No way we can risk him for Ajax even if scans showed nothing.

I wouldn't plan on him playing more than once a week. Play him in the PL and then wrap him in cotton wool until the next. Let Gomez and Fabinho handle midweek matches.

Selling Lovren without a replacement was slightly short sighted.
Online eeekaj

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 215
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2733 on: Today at 11:51:59 AM
We all knew it at the time, but not getting a CB in the window was disastrous...
Offline disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,758
  • Seis Veces
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2734 on: Today at 11:55:31 AM
If you didn't laugh, you'd cry. Just leave him out for the Ajax game and hope he's sound for the weekend. Don't think he was ever coming back straight into games without problems, but at least we do have him available now.
Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2735 on: Today at 11:58:12 AM
Quote from: eeekaj on Today at 11:51:59 AM
We all knew it at the time, but not getting a CB in the window was disastrous...

Funnily enough, despite "all knowing it at the time", you only started banging on about it after Virg got injured. Nice bit of hindsight right there mate.
Offline Zoomers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,860
  • Meow
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2736 on: Today at 11:59:49 AM
Hahah fuck right off. Next is Joe Gomez and then we fucking play Fabinho and Gini at center back.
Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2737 on: Today at 12:00:48 PM
I know John Henry is going to hate this. But we need to sign a cb Jan 1st.
Online eeekaj

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 215
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2738 on: Today at 12:01:22 PM
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 11:58:12 AM
Funnily enough, despite "all knowing it at the time", you only started banging on about it after Virg got injured. Nice bit of hindsight right there mate.

Why are you so slightly peeved? Am I meant to agree with everything Klopp and the club do? I said many times it was a mistake not replacing Lovren considering Gomez/Matip's injury problems, but thanks for your input  :wave
Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,320
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2739 on: Today at 12:03:06 PM
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:00:48 PM
I know John Henry is going to hate this. But we need to sign a cb Jan 1st.

:duh

Any chance you can leave your whinging to one subject rather than bizarrely trying to kick start some anti-FSG nonsense?
Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,682
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2740 on: Today at 12:03:06 PM
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 11:58:12 AM
Funnily enough, despite "all knowing it at the time", you only started banging on about it after Virg got injured. Nice bit of hindsight right there mate.

 ;D

Get used to it. The I Told You So crew is merely getting warmed up.
Online JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,472
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2741 on: Today at 12:34:49 PM
Did Matip walk in to the hospital? Can't be that bad then, I once walked into a hospital and I wasn't injured - I was visiting someone.
Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,613
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2742 on: Today at 12:37:10 PM
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 11:48:11 AM
No way we can risk him for Ajax even if scans showed nothing.

I wouldn't plan on him playing more than once a week. Play him in the PL and then wrap him in cotton wool until the next. Let Gomez and Fabinho handle midweek matches.

Remember when Ledley King only played selected matches? We could be heading for that with Matip.
Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2743 on: Today at 12:39:10 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:47:27 AM
Last time this happened, he was out for 4 months.

Yeah, for some reason Matip's "minor issues" are equivalent to season enders for other footballers.
Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,917
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2744 on: Today at 12:41:38 PM
Not sure what the fuss is about, the guy is never injured.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,581
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2745 on: Today at 12:43:25 PM
I can't even be arsed.
Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,309
  • Red since '64
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2746 on: Today at 12:48:16 PM
I thought he was outstanding on Saturday btw.

Hes some footballer, and given the current going price for the very top class of Centreback, we are lucky to have him.

The injury record is concerning, and a separate issue.
Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,320
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2747 on: Today at 12:56:39 PM
Hes just completed 90 minutes after coming back from injury. Its pretty standard that he might feel something and go for a scan as a precaution.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,402
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2748 on: Today at 01:04:22 PM
Let's hope it's nothing serious.

When it rains it pours.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,954
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2749 on: Today at 01:06:44 PM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:04:22 PM
Let's hope it's nothing serious.

When it rains it pours.

The issue isnt Matip as we knew his fitness record.

Its the fact we didnt buy another CB after selling Lovren.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,402
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2750 on: Today at 01:14:07 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:06:44 PM
The issue isnt Matip as we knew his fitness record.

Its the fact we didnt buy another CB after selling Lovren.

Easier said than done.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,954
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2751 on: Today at 01:16:58 PM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:14:07 PM
Easier said than done.

We sold Lovren when Matip missed six months.

I get that Thiago allows Fab to play there but am injury to Gomez / Matip is a huge concern.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,402
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2752 on: Today at 01:22:29 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:16:58 PM
We sold Lovren when Matip missed six months.

I get that Thiago allows Fab to play there but am injury to Gomez / Matip is a huge concern.

Again easier said than done. We can't keep Lovren here for 2 seasons in a row when he we wanted to leave. He wanted to leave in the previous summer and Klopp convinced him to stay.

That aside, finding a competent centerhalf, available, at a decent price, who is willing to play as 3rd or 4th choice is not that easy. Given that we have addressed various needs in our side, if we had the right player available, we would have gotten him.

