Is the whole story bollocks then? The twitter account it come from seems to be sleeping outside the hospital, since it got Thiago leaving it too.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
He's apparently injured. Video of him going to get scan.
From a reliable source?
Echo have just dismissed it. Thank god.
Any chance you can wait for a more credible source in future before raising people's blood pressures again? Cheers
Is the Echo reliable?
Turns out no. Joyce saying no major issues but he did go for scan. May not start against Ajax.
No way we can risk him for Ajax even if scans showed nothing.I wouldn't plan on him playing more than once a week. Play him in the PL and then wrap him in cotton wool until the next. Let Gomez and Fabinho handle midweek matches.
We all knew it at the time, but not getting a CB in the window was disastrous...
Shut the fuck up and put some respek on Lucas name playboy
Funnily enough, despite "all knowing it at the time", you only started banging on about it after Virg got injured. Nice bit of hindsight right there mate.
I know John Henry is going to hate this. But we need to sign a cb Jan 1st.
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
Last time this happened, he was out for 4 months.
Let's hope it's nothing serious. When it rains it pours.
The issue isnt Matip as we knew his fitness record. Its the fact we didnt buy another CB after selling Lovren.
Easier said than done.
We sold Lovren when Matip missed six months. I get that Thiago allows Fab to play there but am injury to Gomez / Matip is a huge concern.
